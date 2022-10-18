Residents along the Mokelumne received notice recently from the Coast Guard saying the Union Pacific Railroad is planning to replace the old train trestle that spans the river. The proposal includes building a temporary earthen causeway across the entire width of the Mokelumne, which will be in place from May through September, 2024. During that time boat traffic “will not be able to transit” that part of the river. Once the new trestle is in place the temp structure will be removed, the letter says. There’s not much written history about the trestle, and no one can remember it ever having been replaced before. But many a Lodi kid can remember jumping from it into the river, or floating inner tubes under it on hot summer days. There’s been a train bridge over the Mokelumne ever since the town was born back in 1869, according to local historian Christi Weybret.
HISTORY?: It’s all just speculation right now, but if the city council election turns out a certain way, it could make a little bit of history. There are four women running in two council districts. If any of them win, they would be the first to be elected under the city’s relatively new district voting system. They would also be only the sixth woman to hold a council position in the city’s 116-year history. The first was Mabel Richey Stiehl, who served as mayor in 1953-1954. The last was JoAnne Mounce, who last served as mayor in 2011-2012. She lost her bid for re-election in 2020 after districts were established. Alan Nakanishi, who is running unopposed in District 1 this time around and will be re-elected by default, will tie the record for the number of terms served (4), a distinction he will share with the late James Pinkerton. Over in District 3, if Cameron Bregman, 21, manages to beat incumbent Doug Kuehne, he will become the youngest person to ever be elected to the council—by a long shot. The current recordholder is Randy Snider, who came aboard when he was just 29. He was mayor at age 31. The late City Manager Tom Peterson used to say that Snider was the youngest elder statesman in Lodi’s history.
LOCAL ANGLE: Did you tune into CBS Sunday Morning last week? Norm Parkin did and saw Lodi native Bob Sternfels on the tube. Sternfels is global managing partner of the giant consulting firm McKinsey & Company, said to be the world’s largest, most influential company of its kind. The purpose of the TV segment was to highlight McKinsey’s standing in the world, and to discuss a new book written about it, "When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting Firm." The company guards its client list like the gold at Fort Knox, but according to the book, the firm has worked for most of the top companies in the nation, including the federal government. The book’s authors allege the company sells advice to clients whose product or service is detrimental to society. McKinsey reportedly paid $600 million to settle a suit arising from its relationship with Purdue Pharma and the opioid crisis. In a recruiting video Sternfels suggests that by coming to work for the company a person could change the world. Sternfels dad was a well-known local attorney and sat on the board of the Bank of Lodi. His mom was Janet Bainbridge Sternfels, who died in 2008. Janet’s father—Bob’s grandfather—was Judge Robert Bainbridge, who served on the Lodi judicial bench for about 24 years during the 50s-70s.
LOOKIN’ UP: Last month the Lodi High School class of 1972 celebrated its 50th reunion on a Saturday night at Hutchins Street Square. The day before activities were held at olive oil makers CaliVirgin near I-5 and Highway 12, whose owners Steve and Jeanne Coldani were also among the grad class. On Sunday participants were treated to a picnic and mini air show overhead at Larry and Lisa Shinn’s country home, with aerial stunts being done by another classmate, who didn’t want his name in the paper. Not a bad way to celebrate 50 years, says classmate Janine Jacinto.
CHECKPOINT CASH: The police department will be receiving a $150,000 grant to conduct six DUI checkpoints, motorcycle “saturation enforcement,” bicycle/pedestrian enforcement, and general traffic safety enforcement. The money is coming from the state Office of Traffic Safety. … The city’s electric utility has just unveiled a revised list of rebates and incentives for “income-qualified” electric vehicle owners and buyers. The rebates range from $500 for an EV charger to $3,500 for the purchase of a new or used zero-emission vehicle. The city plans to spend about $195,000 on the program.
MADE IN THE SHADE: If you haven’t heard, Tree Lodi is back in the business of giving away shade trees. The city council approved a second round of funding about a month ago, which will allow TL to provide trees to Lodi residents who apply for them. The group estimates it will give away another 500 trees this year, which is on top of a very successful first year in which they underestimated demand. The money is being provided by Lodi Electric, the city’s municipally-owned electric utility. Utility customers will soon receive a flier in their bills extolling the value of shade trees.
PICKER PAY: How much do grape pickers make? It largely depends on who the labor contractor is and the type of grape being harvested, among other variables, according to wine writer Randy Caparoso. One particular contractor says his crews make a minimum of $50 per macro-bin. That equates to about $206 for five hours work, or $41.25 per hour, minimum, says Caparoso. Interestingly, for this one contractor, most of his picking crew is husband and wife teams who live in the Lodi area. Caparoso also says that while many vineyards are machine-harvested, many are still hand-picked. Some wineries hand-pick all their grapes, even though it could be done by machine for less money.
FLASHBACK: The grape season is nearing an end, with farmers finishing up this year’s harvest. Up until the ‘60s, all grape crops were hand-picked by migrant farmworkers. In the mid-sixties Filipino-American farmworkers in Delano organized a strike, an action that quickly spread to Mexican-American farmworkers led by Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta. They were demanding higher pay. In August of 1968 the boycott came to Lodi in the form of a letter from Chavez to Lodi grape growers. It demanded a meeting to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement. Lodi growers ignored it. That same month the Lodi Council of Churches couldn’t come to an agreement about whether to stand with farmers or farmworkers. Purity grocery stores chose to side with farmworkers and support the boycott. Perhaps the tipping point in the standoff came on Sept. 6 when about 150 irate housewives gathered outside Lodi’s Purity store on Lodi Avenue to stage a boycott of their own. Many in the group represented highly respected, long-established Lodi families. The ladies handed out leaflets explaining their position, along with bumper stickers which read, “I Buy California Grapes.” One of the ladies said at the time, “I’ve done all my shopping here each week for the past 12 years, but never again!” The Lodi Purity store closed shortly thereafter.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted online: “Dogs are welcome at this hotel. We never had a dog that smoked in bed and set fire to the blankets. We never had a dog that stole our towels and played the TV too loud. We never had a dog that got drunk and broke up the furniture. So, if your dog can vouch for you, you’re welcome too.”
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.