Have you been labeled a sheep for wearing a mask or social distancing, made to feel as if you’ve feebly and fearfully surrendered your freedom?
Don’t fret, my sheepish friends, for a sheep by any other name would sound as bleat.
Many of these sheep-shaming “lions” have their own sheep to count.
Perhaps they are members of a congregation who — without question — blindly follow spiritual leaders and scripture.
Faithful members of the flock? Or just sheep?
I was raised in a church that taught interracial marriage is a sin. I’m white, my wife is Hispanic, so while I may be a sinner, at least I’m not a sheep.
Perhaps these sheep-shamers are partisan fanboys who find the actions of elected officials less important than their political affiliation.
Devoted party members? Or just sheep?
I’ve watched for decades as loyal lackeys play political whataboutism, excoriating corruption, inappropriate behavior and ineffective leadership one day and excusing it the next.
If calling a duck a duck excludes me from being a donkey or an elephant, at least I’m not a sheep.
Perhaps the sheep-shamers are jingoists who zealously embrace the idea that the nationalist end always justifies the means.
True patriots? Or just sheep?
I support our troops, but I don’t think we should have been in the two wars in Iraq. We had questionable means, and now we have no end. If that stance makes me unpatriotic, at least I’m not a sheep.
We are a nation awash in a sea of hypocritical sheep, a fickle flock of all shapes and sizes.
So the next time you post that insulting comment or share that shaming meme or video that insinuates that my wearing a mask or distancing — which I do out of precaution and concern for the safety of others — is driven by fear or cowardice or a lack of appreciation for my freedom, take a second to consider if there is a sheepskin that fits.
If so, perhaps you should baaaaack off.
Scott Howell is the editor of the Lodi News-Sentinel. You can contact him at 209-369-7035 or scotth@lodinews.com.