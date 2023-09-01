The abandoned railroad bridge that crosses over Highway 99 near Lodi Avenue has been cleaned up by CALTRANS, and a fence is supposed to go up to keep the homeless from re-homesteading the span. Meanwhile, some of the unsheltered residents have migrated to the Lawrence Park area, across the street from the Grape Festival Grounds. Fair Manager Mark Armstrong is clearly frustrated by this because many of the displaced individuals are now pitching their tents on the sidewalk alongside his parking lot. Armstrong says he fears for the kids who walk to school on that street. He’s also angry about the growing mess that seems to follow homeless encampments. He points to some stacked-up boxes at the corner bus stop. He says they contain food dropped off by well-wishers, but no one has touched it. Armstrong says he approached one individual and asked them why they continue to refuse help. The camper said he’s a DEA and CIA operative. Armstrong isn’t buying it.
HELP WANTED: The city opened a “promotional recruitment” for police chief last week. That means only internal candidates need apply. If the internal search fails to yield a new top cop, then it will likely be opened to external candidates. When asked, retiring Chief Sierra Brucia says he believes a decision can be made before his Dec. 31 departure date. Historically, the city has promoted home-grown candidates who have come up through the ranks. Brucia is one of them. Only one chief has been hired from outside the department, at least in recent times, and that was Mark Helms, who came from Stockton PD. The fire department, on the other hand, has alternated hiring in-house and external candidates since 1985. There have been 12 full-time fire chiefs in the department’s history. Six were promoted from the ranks, the other six came from outside the department.
UNHAPPY MEALS: As first reported here last week, a new McDonald’s drive-in is going in at Reynolds Ranch, in front of the Sprouts store. Our report inexplicably touched off a mini firestorm of negative comments posted to the News-Sentinel’s social media page. A sampling: Andru Ortega opined, “Really, ANOTHER McDonald’s? So original. Y’all should think outside the box: Chick-fil-A, Sonic, Jack-in-the-box …” Michael Nino wrote, “Next to letting the homeless run rampant in Lodi, this has to be the dumbest thing.” Jason Monte asked, “Why do we need another fast-food restaurant? Why not a family restaurant like Red Robin or BJ’s, something in that area?” But Wendy Ann Diaz adds a bit of sarcasm, saying, “We definitely needed a fourth McDonalds … one off-ramp before the other. Good call.” Leslie Keeler LeBlanc writes, “A great steakhouse and cowboy bar would be fantastic!” Maybe so, but the pad on which the McDonald’s will be built was designated for a fast-food joint when the shopping center was developed, and McDonald’s was specifically mentioned as a possibility back then. Just sayin’.
UPDATES: What’s all the construction commotion going on next to the Grape Festival grounds, in the area that used to be a golf driving range? All the aisles where the carnival attractions go are being paved, says Festival Manager Armstrong. … Things are taking shape at the old Long John Silver’s restaurant site on Lodi Avenue. The old structure is being transformed to make way for a new Rally’s Drive-In. … After news of the proposed Boxcar shopping center at Lodi Avenue and Sacramento was made public, we received correspondence from Richard Scott asking if the new development will include accommodations for disabled persons. Project architect John Vierra says, “The project will be fully ADA compliant – a requirement for all new construction. All food and beverage tenants will be on the first floor with ease of accessibility at the order and receiving counters.” … Sweet Mel’s bakery on East Oak is up for sale, according to a sign in the window. The Dutch bakery was opened about 13 years ago by Mel Haining, who is now about 88 years old. When interviewed two years ago, Haining said he couldn’t imagine just sitting around doing nothing. Mel’s is one of the few mom-and-pop bakeries left in Lodi. Nine out of 10 experts say they make a killer chocolate cream pie and their pecan rolls are to die for. … It’s been a number of years since Pietro’s Trattoria has been open on Sundays, but that is changing on Sept. 10 when the popular eatery starts serving seven days a week.
UNDER RECONSTRUCTION: Renovations on the Lodi Woman’s Club clubhouse are well underway, according to club president Kathryn Corradi. You’ll recall the 100-year-old building suffered major damage last winter as standing rainwater caused the flat roof to collapse in one place, causing water to flow onto the lower floors. Corradi says they are replacing the entire roof, even though only part of it collapsed. She also says they have adequate insurance coverage to complete the necessary repairs. “Our insurance company has been extremely supportive and a joy to deal with,” she says. Corradi estimates the repairs will cost about $1 million and their contractor, Diede Construction, says the place should be finished by next May. What’s more, Corradi says the club has received a lot of generous donations since the storm damage and that they are “holding their own,” financially.
NOW PLAYING: Fuse Theatre is a production company that stages performances in Redwood City, Belmont, and now Lodi. The organization will be performing “Therapy Sessions,” an original production by Melissa Modifer, in Lodi on Sept. 9, 16, and 23. Additional performances will be held in the Bay Area, according to production company board member Rick Freedman. He says the non-profit theater group is “focused on social justice and community perspectives, creating ‘theatre that matters.’” Two of the three Lodi performances will be held in people’s backyards, and the other at Changing Faces theater on Lodi Avenue. Tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at fuse.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales.
FLASHBACK: Maybe you don’t know it, but Lodi has an official flag. It was the creation of Patrick O’Connell, who designed it almost 30 years ago. The longtime city resident entered a contest to come up with a flag design, where the winner would take home a $1,000 savings bond. The contest was the brainchild of local developer Stanley Kirst. The year-long contest culminated on January 6, 1994 with the selection of O’Connell’s design. “His flag features a giant cluster of grapes on a background of rolling strips of color,” noted a news reporter at the time. O’Connell’s design was made into an actual flag that was delivered to Hutchins Street Square, where it was flown. Mayor Jack Sieglock thanked Kirst for his “thoughtfulness and great idea.” Years earlier Kirst had wanted to purchase the property on which the Square sits. At the meeting during which the city council voted to buy the property from Lodi Unified, Kirst was sitting in the audience with a reported half-million-dollar check in his pocket, ready to consummate a deal if the city opted out of the purchase. And the rest is history, as they say.
BY THE NUMBERS: Not to be repetitive, but did you know the last day of this year is “123123?” And it will be here sooner than you think.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “The only thing flat-earthers fear is sphere itself.”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com.
