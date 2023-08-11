It’s an alarming number. Everyone knows fentanyl abuse is a scourge to cities all across America. Lodi is no exception. Last year the police department administered the lifesaving antidote naloxone 32 times. That doesn’t include the number of times the fire department, ambulance company, and ordinary citizens deployed it. Last year LPD logged seven confirmed fentanyl overdose deaths in Lodi, according public information officer Sgt. Matt Latino, who tracks the numbers. He says he doesn’t have firm numbers for 2023 yet, however, he says, “I believe we have at least three opiate-suspected deaths year-to-date. We are awaiting toxicology on all of them.” Latino says there have already been at least 15 LPD naloxone deployments so far this year—and the year’s barely half over.
STRIKING GOLD: Dan Christy and his Santa Barbara Silver Surfers water polo teammates remain undefeated in their battle to strike gold at the World 65-plus Masters Championships in Kumamoto, Japan. The team beat Calgary, Canada on Tuesday, which gave them a ticket to the finals, which are today (Friday). If they win, they take home the gold and will have successfully defended the title they won four years ago in South Korea. Christy predicts today’s game against Perth for the gold will be difficult. “It should be a physical game and a barn burner,” he says.
LOOKIN’ UP: It all started about 15 years ago when Lodi dad Eric Larson had occasion to see a new Christian sports league in action. He was so intrigued that he invited some of his First Baptist Church buddies to join him at a conference to hear more about it. The program teaches youngsters sportsmanship and healthy lifestyles, says Lodi Fire Chief Ken Johnson, who was one of the men attending the conference.
It took a year or two to get the program started, but Upward Sports came to Lodi. Organizers used gymnasium space at First Baptist for the 80 kids who turned out that first year.
That was 13 years ago. Fast forward to today and there are about 1,100 kids participating in basketball, soccer and cheerleading, and roughly 400 volunteers, according to Johnson. The program has grown so large that it overflows from First Baptist over to Gracepoint and Vinewood Community Churchs. While 90% of the kids don’t play sports after high school, Johnson says the point is to teach kids life skills that will make them good citizens. And, hopefully, get them into church, he says.
STILL REELING: With family, friends, and city employees still reeling from the tragic loss of city employee Ben Gloff last week, a GoFundMe account (actually, there are two) has been set up for people who wish to contribute to Ben’s family, and to assist with his son’s cancer treatments. At press time, more than $78,000 of the $100,000 goal has been raised, including a single $9,524 gift. Gloff had only been with the city for eight months before he was struck and killed by a car on Central Avenue at Watson Street while at work. The investigation continues, but at this point there appear to be no vehicle code violations involved, according to Sgt. Latino.
SAD NUMBER: We mentioned last week that Ben Gloff was possibly only the second city employee to die in the line of duty. That’s wrong. He’s at least the third, behind Officer Rick Cromwell, who was killed while on duty Dec. 9, 1998. Betty Shannon, whose late husband Stan was a Lodi fireman, reminded us that Lodi fireman Elton Grotelueschen, 31, was on a vehicle accident call when he started having chest pains. He was taken to a local doctor by Fire Chief George Polenske, where he succumbed an hour later on Sept. 4, 1962. Grotelueschen was survived his wife and three children, aged 2, 3, and 4. Grotelueschen may have been the first city employee to die while on duty (but we’re not sure).
GENEROUS TO THE END: Daisy Scaletta, who died in 2021, was very generous in life and even after she passed away. Several local organizations received $98,000 gifts in her will, including Lodi House, the Lodi Public Library, and the Mary Graham Children’s Shelter. Ms. Scaletta came to Lodi in 1920 and was married to the late Phillip Scaletta. She was very active in the community, maintaining memberships in the Ribier Auxiliary of Lodi Memorial Hospital, Italian Athletic Club, St. Anne’s Catholic Church, and Waterloo Bocci Club. She was sister to Eva Wishek, whose husband Carl Sr. was a pioneer in Farmers and Merchants Bank.
FLASHBACK: A few episodes back we wrote about several of the businesses that have closed over the years that people wish would come back. One of them is Okazaki’s on Main Street, where kids of all ages would go for the flavored shaved-ice snow cones. The store at 20 S. Main was opened in 1948 by Tokuo “Ted” and Agnes Okazaki. The couple brought the snow cone machine from Japan in 1938 and originally used it to make cones for their children. But when they discovered the cones were in high demand by neighborhood youngsters, they were convinced they were on to something. The cones became a smash hit, especially during the hot summer months when Lodi’s triple-digits temps bent the thermometer. When it was hot there were kids’ bikes parked on the sidewalk outside and a line at the snow cone machine inside. Over the years regular customers became friends who knew the couple by name, and they would stop in frequently. The store also carried Japanese food and other imported items, but the star of the show was the snow cones. The store closed in 1983 so Ted could take care of his ailing wife, who died that year at age 62. Ted died in January 2000 at age 85. Okazaki’s is a reminder of slower times when something as simple as flavored snow cones would create a lifetime of memories.
