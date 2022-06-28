The merging of city limits may be closer than you think. A community information meeting will be held Thursday, July 7 at the Micke Grove Memorial Building for the Gill Medical Center that has been proposed along West Lane near Eight Mile Road. The project consists of a 42-acre health center and hospital campus that will be done in two phases. It will be built about 450 feet north of Eight Mile Road. Phase 1 includes a 36,000-square-foot, 12-bed hospital, including emergency room, labor, delivery, emergent medicine, and outpatient surgery services. Phase 2 calls for construction of a three-story, 140,000-square-foot, 100-bed full-service hospital, complete with helipad and a two-story, 60,000-square-foot medical office complex. Phase 1 construction is set to begin in 2024, with phase 2 starting in 2030. Critics fret the project will spur even more development between Lodi and Stockton, crewing up the thin greenbelt that currently separates Lodi and Stockton.
STAYIN’ DRY: We’re in a drought, don’t you know. But Lodi’s water supply is in reasonable shape, according to Public Works Director Charlie Swimley. As for more watering restrictions? “At this point, we don’t anticipate additional restrictions above those outlined in our water conservation ordinance,” he says. California has declared a stage 2 water emergency, but Swimley says Lodi has been operating under a stage 2 condition since about 2018. The city’s goal has been to reduce water consumption by 10 to 20%, but Lodi residents have done that and more, according to Swimley. He says residents used 20% less water last month than in May, 2021. The city’s water ordinance limits watering days to three per week, a restriction that’s been in place for 20 years. Swimley says, “If dry conditions continue, it may be necessary to reduce watering days to two per week.” The city used to pump all its water from the underground aquifer. But now, the city’s water supply comes from both the Mokelumne River and the aquifer, around 50% each ... And yes, the city’s water patrol is out in force. But Swimley says the focus is on education rather than enforcement.
CELEB SIGHTING: Internationally known wine and food expert Darrell Corti stopped by Guantonio’s Wood Fired pizza the weekend before last, much to the delight of chef\owner Nick Guantone. He said of Corti, “His influence (and) contributions to the American culinary and wine industries (are) incalculable.” Corti has been instrumental in the development and growth of the California wine business, according to the San Francisco Wine School. He has also been credited with renewing interest in the zinfandel grape varietal, for which Lodi is currently so well known. Besides their unique pizzas and salads made from locally-grown ingredients, Guantonio’s is also known as a wine destination, according to wine journalist Randy Caparoso. The little 60-seat restaurant on the corner of Lockeford and California is only open four days a week. But it’s standing room only when they’re open.
UPDATE: Despite the rumors, things aren’t that shaky at the new bowling alley on Sacramento and Lockeford, especially when a train rumbles by. Project architect John Vierra says, “Pins are not being knocked down by the train.” He says the bowling lanes are in and the interior of the new place is looking great. He says only the bar and restaurant remain to be done. Vierra says the owner was at first looking to contract with a restaurant operator, but has since decided to manage it himself instead. The new entertainment venue has been years in the making, literally, with local bowlers anxious to start rolling strikes. The place should be ready open by late this year, or early next.
LOCAL ANGLE: Judy Hayashida spotted this in the SF Chronicle last week: Golden State Warriors’ superstar Klay Thompson has teamed up with former Lodian Joe Harden to form a winemaking partnership in Napa Valley. The duo, along with a couple others partners, have released Diamond & Key Napa Cabernet. Harder grew up on a Lodi-area vineyard and was a standout basketball player at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton. Harder is also a winemaker at Nickel & Nickel winery in Oakville, Napa Valley. Harder played basketball at Notre Dame, then later at UC Davis.
SIGN OF THE TIMES: A couple weeks ago we wrote about the billboard on Lockeford near School that said, "Buy in Lodi. It's kinda like Napa. Kinda." Most people didn’t give it a second thought — but a few did. One of them was Lodi grape grower Bob Lauchland, who took exception to the way Lodi was being compared to Napa. The billboard is an ad for Good Neighbor Real Estate, and managing broker Peter Matlock writes to say, “The billboard wasn't meant to be a jab at the local wine. The wine speaks for itself.” Matlock says he’s a Lodi native, a proud Marine and Sunrise Rotary Club member, and most importantly, someone who believes in Lodi and its future. He does express concern, however, about Lodi’s homeless population and what it is doing to Lodi’s reputation. “As good as the wine is, Lodi is growing a new reputation for having a huge homeless problem, and that can't be good for our local wineries,” he says. He may have a point as new data says Lodi’s homeless population grew by 50% over the past couple years.
MAKIN’ CHANGE: With San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar possibly on her way out of office (challenger Ron Freitas has maintained a sizeable lead in the recent election), it’s interesting to note that she has been on the front lines of a move to change prosecutorial practices in California. To do that, she joined forces with L.A. District Attorney George Gascón, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton, and (now former) San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin on an advisory panel for the Prosecutors Alliance organization. The group says it subscribes to the “21 principles for the 21st century prosecutor.” Among the tenets are “Make diversion the rule,” “Charge with restraint and plea bargain fairly,” “Move toward ending cash bail,” “Minimize misdemeanors,” “Account for consequences to immigrants,” and “Shrink probation and parole,” among several others. It’s unknown how many other California DAs are members.
FLASHBACK: He moved to Lodi from Oakland in the 1930s and died 35 years ago this month, but his legacy of caring for the elderly lives on. Bill Holz founded Holz Rubber Company in 1935, and remained sole owner for 33 years until he sold the concern to Randtron in Menlo Park. Holz officially retired from the business in 1979. He was a member of the Lodi Planning Commission and was chosen to receive the William T. Harkins Outstanding Citizen Award in 1978 from the Chamber of Commerce. Perhaps more importantly, Holz founded LOEL Center, bankrolling the senior center both before and after his death in 1987 at age 74. He was instrumental in the purchase of the current LOEL Center site on Washington Street and for starting the Meals on Wheels program that still operates today. Upon his death, Holz left half his $5 million estate to LOEL Center and the other half to the city of Lodi for the purpose of financing a place that would serve the city’s senior population at Hutchins Street Square. That donation underwrote the establishment of what is now the Adult Day Care center run by Adventist Health at the Square.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com
