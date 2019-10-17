The signs are all over town. They’re duct-taped to poles in intersections throughout Lodi with the same intensity as a 49er center on fourth-and-1 with 30 seconds to go.
They have shiny red or blue ribbons attached to them, flailing in the breeze, drawing your attention to their message just like they repelled the chubby crows who wanted to defile the two handball-sized peaches you nurtured on the tiny tree in your backyard all summer.
Some signs are official, purchased at a local hardware store along with the giant sack of jalapeno beef jerky and a tube of Flex Seal you really didn’t need but felt compelled to buy “just in case.”
Other signs are scrawled in black magic marker, Wicked Witch style, on pieces of cardboard pulled from the brown non-recycle can before the garbage cops showed up to mete out their justice.
The signs all point, some literally, to the promised land, a place where you puff your chest out and strut back to your car after you made a deal just a notch below the Louisiana Purchase.
The signs say… Garage Sale.
I have a lot of questions about this subject. What’s the difference between a garage sale, a yard sale, and a moving sale? Are garage sales ever held inside an actual garage? Shouldn’t the signs really say “Driveway Sale?”
What is a garage sale? In essence, it’s someone trying to sell their past to you. Has that Mad Magazine collection, tan polyester Levi’s Action Suit, or twelve VHS tape set of Little House on the Prairie Season 4 you’re checking out been part of the seller’s life even once in the past 35 years? Has that dusty Lifecycle exercise bike you’re eyeing had anything hanging on it except towels and best intentions since George W. Bush’s second term?
How many times have those gray Sears dumbbells you’re staring at because “it’s time to get back into shape” been sold at other garage sales? Is there a garage sale version of Carfax that tells you if that big brown couch with a dark stain that looks like Jim Nabors on the middle cushion was actually purchased from Levitz or was evidence recovered in a burglary at Levitz?
Were garage sales electronic waste sites before there were electronic waste sites? Do people realize they look like they’re shoving the capstone into place at the Pyramid at Giza as they strain, eyes bulging, to get their dumpster-sized 1996 Magnavox TV out to the driveway to sell for 10 bucks? Should you stretch to prevent injury before you gingerly hop between dusty Canon printers and GE clock radios with hands frozen at the exact moment the seller decided to unplug it and join the 21st century?
Why isn’t there some sort of garage sale protocol? Some folks just wake up, chuck piles of clothes out on the lawn and hope for the best.
Others neatly arrange racks of clothes, boxes, and furniture on the driveway under a fancy canopy protected by blue tarps on all sides a week before the actual sale. Sort of like the corn dog guy leaving his Proto Pup trailer at the Grape Festival grounds a month before the gates open.
You should consider a couple of things before you make a purchase at a garage sale. Remember you are spending money on something another human has deemed unworthy of being possessed.
In addition, research has shown that someone’s aura might be attached to that Brady Bunch bedroom lamp you scooped up for two bucks.
Believe me; you don’t want to wake up at 3 a.m. to find Mike and Carol standing at the end of your bed.
Finally, if you wait until, say 4 p.m. the afternoon of the garage sale, you’ll probably find the item you wanted sitting out on the sidewalk at just the right price — free.
Chris Piombo is a local family man, coach and marathon runner.