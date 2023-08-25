A new McDonald’s restaurant will be going in at Reynolds Ranch, in front of the Sprouts store. Construction should begin in September, according to Mike Carouba, managing partner of the RR shopping center. That will be the fourth McDonald’s in Lodi. Carouba is also involved in the construction of the Benjamin Luxury Apartment Community at the corner of Lower Sac and Century. He says they are now leasing, and the first units should open in October. The pet-friendly complex will include a “high performance fitness facility” that’s open 24-by-7, a pool and spa, outdoor fire pit, and EV charging stations, among other amenities.
DECISION TIME: A choice is expected to be made at the next city council meeting on Sept. 6 on who will operate the soon-to-be-built Lodi Access Center. There are two bidders for the contract: Inner City Action, the current operator of the temporary shelter on Sacramento Street, and the Salvation Army, who currently provides meals to shelter clients. City officials have estimated in the past that, in the beginning, the center will cost about $1 million per year to operate. Funds have been secured from the state to pay for the first three years of operational costs. After that, who knows?
REMEMBRANCE: We note the passing of Jim Weybret, former business manager for the News-Sentinel, who died Wednesday. He is son of the late Fred and Alcyon Weybret, and brother of retired News-Sentinel publisher Marty Weybret. He was 70. The Weybret family moved to Lodi in the ‘50s when Fred bought the paper, which they sold in 2015. Jim played an active role in the News-Sentinel’s operations until his health required him to step away from the family business. Marty said Jim was a neat freak. He said Jim’s office was always immaculate, and he likewise kept the office building well maintained and the vehicles clean. “He took pride in the family business,” said his brother. Jim had a master’s degree in international business management and for a while worked for Garrett Air Research in Phoenix. His friends remember Jim as a guy with a big smile, even temperament, and quick wit. He will be missed.
NAME CHANGE: After a unanimous 5-zero vote by the Board of Supervisors, it is now Shumway Oak Grove Regional Park on 8 Mile Road at I-5. It was named after the late Norman Shumway, who was a county supervisor and later a member of congress representing the Lodi-Stockton area. The proposed name change was promoted by former mayor and supervisor Jack Sieglock, along with former state department and national security council official Ricky Gill, who is a Tokay High grad. “Norm Shumway was one of the most accomplished public servants” in the county’s history, Gill and Sieglock said. Former California assemblyman Dean Andal was also a supporter of the proposal.
THE GREEN LIGHT: Last week approval was given to enter into an agreement with the county Housing Authority to develop a 108-unit senior affordable housing complex next to Salas Park at Stockton and Century. The action also green-lighted an agreement with Delta Community Developers Corp., who will do the development. When we wrote about it last May, the working title of the venture would be Salas Park Supportive Housing Project, and be modeled after the Cranes Landing complex on Tienda, next to Target. The state is leaning hard on cities to build additional low-income housing and suing those that aren’t approving them fast enough, or not approving them at all, as the city of Elk Grove found out the hard way. … The city is in the process of finalizing the purchase and renovation of 22 S. Main St., the old Deluxe Hotel, using a $3 million grant from Health Plan of San Joaquin. The property will become a transitional housing complex and provide opportunities for people who have jobs or other steady income to be housed in a “transitional setting with continued wraparound services until they are able to progress to other permanent housing.” The project is being fast-tracked because all funds must be spent by the end of the year.
HELP WANTED: We recently told you about a chronic shortage of speech language pathologists (SLP) at Lodi Unified. Former district SLPs said the main reason for the “mass exodus” was because other districts like Stockton pay more, have better benefits for families, and offer up to $10k signing bonuses. Lodi Unified spokesperson Chelsea Vongehr confirmed the district’s difficulty filling the open positions. As for the numbers, she said over the past five years 39% of the vacancies were due to retirements and the rest were resignations. Vongehr defended the district’s use of virtual therapy sessions, saying, “Lodi USD has carefully developed assignments that would place virtual providers into educational settings in which the students can receive the maximum therapeutic benefit from the services.” Critics say Lodi Unified relies too much on teletherapists when in-person sessions are best for some students. Retired speech therapist Clare Reynolds says, “Pay for speech therapists in LUSD has always been an issue. That is why I did my student teaching in Lodi but worked for Lincoln Unified for 36 years.” She’s also no fan of virtual therapy, saying, “Teletherapy is a joke.” She says Lodi Unified needs to hire an outside agency to handle the therapist shortage.
CORRECTION: Once every now and then, every third blue moon, your humble correspondent makes a mistake. Hard to believe, right? Take last Tuesday, for example. We credited some other Tim with giving us the story about the naming of the Tokay Tigers. It was actually Tim Kellogg who gave us the tip, and for that we thank him.
FINE PRINT: The garbage and organic waste issue has finally been put to bed. It was a hot topic for several months up until the city council last week voted to approve the plan. Under the new agreement, almost everyone will pay an additional $5 per month. The increase will pay for two new trucks and new carts for everyone, starting next March. However, your monthly solid waste fee pays for more than just garbage service. Here are some the finer points tucked away in the new agreement. Under the new contract, the city will receive from WM $125,000 per year for a city employee to support the CalRecycle programs; $1.1 million annually to maintain roadways, an increase of $330,000; a new downtown maintenance fee of $100,000; and a $1 million administrative fee paid in annual $250,000 increments over the next four years. The company also pays the city a $4.8% franchise fee, deducted weekly from the amount sent to WM for their services. Many of the fees and payments are not new, but most will be higher starting Sept. 1. The $1 million admin fee mentioned above is similar to the fee the company paid the city in exchange for past contract extensions.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “My co-worker said to me today, ‘You shouldn’t eat red meat!’ I said: ‘My grandfather lived to be 100 years old.’ He said: ‘Did he eat red meat?’ I said, ‘No, he minded his own business.’”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
