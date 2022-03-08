Well, whaddayaknow. The homeless camp at the Highway 99/Turner cloverleaf has been cleaned up. It’s the same one we wrote about a couple weeks ago. Some are happy about it, some not so much. Caltrans crews, with assistance from the CHP and city of Lodi, descended on the site the last day of February. The encampment was considered dangerous by city officials, who believed someone would eventually be killed while crossing traffic in the area. Indeed, at least one homeless pedestrian has been killed in recent years while making their way to another encampment in that vicinity. The latest commune was also growing in population, filling up the center median of the Highway 99 offramp onto Turner. Some homeless advocates in the city are not pleased about the cleanup, arguing the tent-dwelling folks should have been allowed to stay put until the new access center is built, which could take a couple years. At the same time, local business leaders have condemned the encampments as eyesores and bad for everyone concerned. … While the cloverleaf encampment was cleaned up, others along the ridgeline of Highway 99 were not. It’s unknown if Caltrans also has those sites on its radar.
SURVEY SAYS: Lodi Unified is conducting a survey of 3rd-12th grade students designed to “assess students’ self-efficacy, social awareness, emotional regulation, sense of belonging, positive feelings, and challenge feelings.” In other words, their social and emotional learning (SEL). School Climate Coordinator
Aisha Brice says the district will be administering the “nationally-normed social-emotional learning survey three times a year.” She says the purpose of the survey is to “gain an understanding of what social-emotional supports students may need.” The survey results will be shared with school counselors, site administrators, and site leadership teams, she says.
NEVER TOO OLD: Seventy-five-year-old Larry Hansen is the newest professor at UOP, teaching leadership and management in criminal justice classes. Hansen spent 30 years with the Lodi Police Department, retiring as its police chief in 2000. He then served three terms (12 years) on the city council. Hansen has worked as an adjunct instructor at several colleges since his retirement from the city, UOP being the latest.
GETTIN’ EXCELLENT: Get ready for excellence. The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce may be launching a program to make Lodi a “community of excellence,” according to chamber board chairman Bob Colarossi. It would be a significant undertaking, one that Colarossi hopes will include input and contributions from Lodi businesses, City Hall, the school district, and the public. The program would aim at health, education, economic and quality of life outcomes. The project would also focus on certain core values, among them visionary community leadership, resident and customer-focused excellence, valuing people, community learning, management by fact, ethics and transparency, and delivering value and results, among others. Colarossi said at a recent Chamber board meeting that it will require plenty of introspection, which will hopefully lead to the development of a strategy for executing the program. Colarossi says the project would “help Lodi get to the next level.”
BUCKS UP: The city continues to haul in sales tax money with both hands. Tax consultant HdL has advised city officials to expect those revenues to exceed the original estimates by nearly $3.5 million, totaling $25.2 million for this fiscal year. The city is apparently feeling flush enough to add nine new positions to its roster, including a new police lieutenant and several others in public works, community development, and park maintenance. … There are several large projects City Manager Steve Schwabauer expects to get green-lighted by the city council, including a new animal shelter, playground equipment replacements, and Lodi Lake road repaving. The new shelter could cost as much as $14 million, and the repaving project about $3 million. Schwabauer got approval from city fathers last week pursue refinancing the city’s $19 million general fund debt. He says by taking advantage of the currently lower interest rate environment, the city can borrow an additional $15 million for projects and basically keep the same debt service. There’s also the question of what to do with the $12 million operating surplus the city ended up with last June. Schwabauer says the city council will be considering various options within the next two months.
HANDMADE: There are more than 80 family-owned wineries in the Lodi appellation, which runs from Elk Grove south to Ripon. Among them is Wilson Family Winery on East Harney Lane, just past Highway 88. It's been called a hidden gem. The small boutique winery opened their tasting room, which is only open weekends, a little more than two years ago. They make small-batch artisanal wines, with only about 50 to 75 cases per variety produced. Each bottle is numbered, which gives you an idea of how special they are. While their tasting room may be new, the family has been growing grapes in Lodi for 45 years and making wine for 12. All their wine is made with fruit from the Lodi appellation. The tasting room is in a 250-year flood zone, and the county discouraged them from building it there. But instead of being scared away, they embraced the water and went with a nautical theme, which is reflected in the names of their wines. A visitor to their tasting room will also find something unique: wine slushies, a puree of ice, fruit juice, water and wine. Perhaps their most special wine is one they call “Persevere,” a red blend that was aged in the barrel for 10 years before bottling. They may be small, but they’re certainly worth a try. (Note: Yours Truly occasionally helps out at the winery).
FLASHBACK: It was a landmark decision by the Lodi City Council, one the state would emulate and require every other California city to follow. In their meeting of May 16, 1990, council members voted 4-1 to ban smoking in most public places. The new ordinance gave employers 60 days to adopt a no-smoking policy, which would be enforced by the local fire marshal. Violators would be fined $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second, and $500 for each additional offense. Then-City Attorney Bob McNatt, who drafted the new law, said it was one of the most restrictive no-smoking laws he’d ever seen. Local restaurant owner Bill Rude attended the council meeting that night in support of the ordinance, saying he did so to protect the health of his employees. Councilman James Pinkerton, a smoker himself, voted against the ordinance, and told Rude in his usual subtle way, “You’re an upright businessman who has connections, but you have no backbone, sir!” The first citation was issued to 70-year-old D.J. Cash, who was seen enjoying a smoke at Mom’s Corner Kitchen in Lodi. The fine would be challenged in court, but would ultimately be upheld by Lodi Municipal Court Judge Thomas Seibly.
FULL ACCOUNTING: Here’s how the city will be spending the $15.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds they received from the federal government: $5.5 million for the new access center, $250,000 for vaccine incentives, $1.5 million for utility debt relief, $500,000 for small business grants, $60k went to the Chamber of Commerce’s farmers market last year, and $1 million has been earmarked for upgrading the city’s fiber optic network.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.