How would you like to own the mansion on Lower Sacramento Road, near Elm Street? You know, the one that gets decked out every Christmas Season with a spectacular music and light display. Yeah, that one. It can be yours for a cool $1.75 million, according to the listing by PMZ Real Estate.
Listing agent Christina Bahlke-Wagner says the house was built in 1921, when the city was only 15 years old, by the Mills family. It was later owned by Jim Babcock, owner of Service Laundry and Dry Cleaning and Bradley's Ice Cream Parlor, then later by his daughter.
It’s currently owned by retired civil engineer Neil Anderson. Christina says the Andersons are only the third family to own the place. Back in 1921, the house was waaaay out in the boonies, over a mile from town, surrounded by grape vineyards. Lower Sacramento Road couldn’t have been more than a dirt path back then. Christina says when Elm Street was being extended to Lower Sac the Mills family petitioned the city to adjust the trajectory to avoid plowing through their beautiful home. She’s been told that’s why Elm Street curves, but concedes there’s no way to confirm it.
The house has is over 4,000 square feet and sits on nearly an ace of land. And it has an elevator, no less. The stately mansion stands proudly, a piece of Lodi history, as the city has grown around it.
MARKET REPORT: Despite mortgage rates being on the rise (about 6-plus percent nowadays), the Lodi housing market remains a challenge for people wishing to buy a home. Local Realtor Larry Underhill (Statesman Realty) says, “While active Lodi single-family home listings are up to 72, that's still about half of the number I've seen over much of my 38-year career. Inventory is tight, demand remains high.” However, he says he’s seeing fewer over-asking-price offers and more price reductions, signaling that the recent over-heated market is calming down. He also says rental properties are scarce and pricey.
MOVING UP: State Assemblyman Jim Cooper, who represents the 9th Assembly District, which includes Lodi, has won the election for Sacramento sheriff. Cooper’s legislative term ends in December, after which he will be sworn in to his new position. Lodi city Council Member Mikey Hothi worked as an aide to Cooper up until a year ago, when he left to join Vinfast electric car company. He works remotely from his home handling legislative affairs and compliance for the company.
Hothi says he left Cooper’s office because he knew his boss was going to run for sheriff, and working for the sheriff’s department was not in his career path. Vinfast is a Vietnamese auto manufacturing company, which started in 2017, according to their website. Hothi says the company has committed $4 billion to build a manufacturing plant in America. Even though he works remotely for the foreign-based company, he says, “I’m not going anywhere.” Hothi is in line to become Lodi’s next mayor in December.
MOVIN’ OUT: Maybe Caltrans got the message. The homeless tents that dotted the skyline above Highway 99 for months are mostly gone, at least for now. The elongated encampment grew after the mega-site nested in the Turner Road\Highway 99 off-ramp cloverleaf was cleared out a few months ago. … This column hasn’t been able to verify it, but police officials say local homeless residents are somehow able to ask people via social media to order them food, like hamburgers, and well-meaning citizens buy it and deliver it to them. Kinda like DoorDash. If true, this is a step or two above what some others have done, just dropping off foodstuffs like raw chicken at local homeless encampments. Those who’ve cleaned up the messes say groceries like that generally lay there and rot since recipients have no good way to cook it.
ANSWERMANN: Maybe you’ve noticed the water that has been flooding the parking lot in front of the Dollar Tree store in Lakewood Mall. It’s been going on for months now. Where’s it coming from? “There has been a persistent and very hard to locate water leak from under the store foundation,” according to Lodi Public Works Director Charlie Swimley. He says the city has been working with the mall’s owner to find the cause. Well, the fix is in and it was Roto Rooter to the rescue. Apparently, it started as a pinhole-sized leak in the water line that grew over time, maybe years. When it became a gusher, people noticed. Workers spent most of last Wednesday plugging it.
UPDATE: What’s happening at the easternmost end of Lockeford Street? It’s a new 21,000-ft. food and meat commissary being built on the northwest corner of Lockeford and Guild. The new facility will largely serve food truck vendors. The building will include meat prep areas, cool and freezer storage, floor area for sales and an office. The property will be surrounded by a solid wall to provide for security and to screen the storage/truck and trailer areas. The project is owned by Conrado and Alberto Marquez.
LIVING OUT LOUD: By now almost everyone has seen that electronic sign on Lower Sac near Lodi Avenue, which says, “Modified Exhaust Systems Will be Enforced.” But what the heck does that mean? Police say they’ve gotten lots of complaints about vehicles with modified exhaust systems (Ya know—LOUD mufflers) screaming up and down the boulevard. To combat the all the noise, officers could soon begin scratching out fix-it tickets to offenders.
FLASHBACK: Thirty years ago this month, Jim Pinkerton called it quits. He would retire from the Lodi City Council when his term expired in December, 1992. Pinkerton had spent 20 years on the legislative body — five terms, more than anyone else in modern history. The record stands today, although Alan Nakanishi may tie it if he’s re-elected this November. Pinkerton was a war hero, having served as a fighter pilot in WWII. He was shot down three times for which he received a Silver Star, Purple Heart and a Distinguished Flying Cross. He was the announced enemy of bureaucrats. He held city administration officials to account publicly, but privately he was a softie. The only thing Pinkerton hated more than bureaucrats was attorneys, both of which he railed against at every opportunity. He ran Pinkerton Foundry, which he inherited from his father, until 1986. He would say environment regulations and unfair competition from China put him out of business. Pinkerton also had little patience for long-winded citizens during public comments at council meetings. Using an egg timer, he would make sure no one exceeded their allotted speaking time. If he didn’t like what they were saying, he’d speed up the timer. While Pinkerton seemed at all times ready to bicker, he loved America. He rode around town in a pink Cadillac with a bumper sticker that read, “I love my country but fear my government.” Pinkerton died in July, 1997 at age 73.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “Are you sweating while putting gas in your car? Feeling sick when paying for it? You’ve got the Carowner virus.”
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
