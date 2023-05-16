Market Tavern restaurant is going in where Rosewood used to be, on the corner of School and Oak, according to a poster plastered in the glass door. Their menu includes unique hors d’oeuvres such as roasted olives and Furikake fries with “bulldog” sauce, typical soups and salads, sandwiches, and main dishes like braised short ribs and skirt steak. And, of course, there’s a full bar. They also feature wood-fired pizzas and offer a kid’s menu. Market Tavern started as a collaboration between San Francisco Chef Nicholas DiArenzo and restaurateur Phillip Wong. Together they opened a restaurant at Lincoln Center in Stockton, which is very popular. The space in Lodi used to be a men’s clothing store (The Toggery). It was later repurposed and opened as Hazel’s restaurant in the mid-1990s after the downtown revitalization project was finished. It became Rosewood in 2002 and was owned by the same folks who own Wine and Roses. The property was purchased last year by Lincoln Properties LTD for $1,133,000.
DOUBLE DOWN: Starting this week your humble correspondent will be writing two columns a week in the News-Sentinel—Tuesdays and Fridays. They will both contain the usual hodgepodge of fun facts and tantalizing tidbits. Fair warning to both my readers.
UPDATE: There have been a couple letters to the editor concerning the old Sunset Theater site on the corner of Lodi and Fairmont, asking the Clark family, who own the property, to finish what they started, or clean it up. Terry Cark responds, “The Sunset and Alexander’s sites have been cleared of all hazardous materials, the Sunset building has been painted, the marquee has been updated, the new sunset letters have been made for the sign and are in storage. Drain lines have been installed and plumbing is in place underground. Inside the theater, the walls and floors have been removed. The building site is a blank canvas ready and waiting. Currently all building permits for the site have been closed and no additional work will occur.” Clark says he and his family are hopeful they will find a solution that keeps this historical building alive, that is their goal.
CLOSED: Woodbridge Pizza has changed hands and is temporarily closed for remodeling. New owner Noah Almager says it will reopen as the Pi Bar. The restaurant will still serve pizza, with an emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, says Almager. He says they will feature seasonal offerings along with bar bites and complimentary bread. Almager says they are hoping to reopen in late July or early August … Have you tried the deli sandwiches from Sprouts in Lodi? Maybe you should. They’re big, tasty, and only about $6. … The Lodi Certified Farmers Market starts this Thursday at 5 p.m. in downtown Lodi and runs through August 31.
UNDEFEATED: A couple weeks ago we mentioned how well the Lodi High boys tennis squad did this year under the coaching of Jacob Neal, his first year on the job. The team was undefeated in the SJC Tri City Athletic League (TCAL); however, they lost in the first round of sectionals to Inderkum High of Sacramento. It’s quite a feat for a first-year coach to achieve a 10-0 record, especially since there reportedly wasn’t much interest in the sport before Neal arrived. Jacob, by the way, is the same guy who approached the city about constructing a local tennis center, an idea that didn’t get very far, but some think should have.
STOPS AHEAD: A new four-way stop has sprung up at Pine and Crescent, Elm and California, and School at Locust. Traffic will continue to be monitored at Stockton and Poplar to determine if a four-way is needed there, too. New traffic surveys have been done in selected areas throughout town, which led to the new traffic controls. A recent survey of Turner and California has bumped that intersection off, or at least down, the list for recommended signal lights, we’re told. The news is keen disappointment to many who live in the Willow Glen area. They have been asking for traffic signals at that intersection for decades. Seems traffic has thinned out since General Mills closed, reducing the need for signals, says the city.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the passing of retired Lodi Police Chief Floyd Williams, who died last weekend. He was chief from 1982 to 1993. During his tenure, the police department initiated the gang task force and bicycle patrols. The Crime Stoppers program also began under his watch. Williams was also a man of faith. After retiring from police work, Williams became pastor of First Baptist Church of Bandon, Ore., a small church on the Oregon coast, south of Coos Bay. Upon hearing the news, many of his friends and former collegues posted comments on social media. Retired Chief Larry Hansen wrote, “RIP Floyd, you’ve earned it.” David Main, another retired LPD Chief, wrote, “A good man. Did an excellent job as chief, and significantly improved technology, training, and professionalism.” Retired police Capt. Ron Tobeck said, “Floyd was an excellent Chief and a good and faithful servant of the Lord.”
FLASHBACK: Billy Dean Adcock was a man of regular habits. When he didn’t return home from his bartending job at the Spot Club on Cherokee Lane (where Aldee Market is today) by 4 a.m. on Oct. 18, 1962, his wife began to worry. Police were notified. When officers and the bar’s owner, Larry Niland, arrived, they found the club’s doors locked. But Niland discovered $260 missing from the register, which was sitting on the bar. Adcock’s car was also parked just down the street, as usual. He had almost finished cleaning up for the night. There was no sign of a struggle and the floor safe was untouched, according to news accounts. About 10:30 later that morning a body was found in a ditch north of Galt near Dillard Road. It was Adcock. He had been shot and killed. Adcock was last seen alive outside the bar by a truck driver friend, who said he saw him in the company of a man and woman. Police detectives and the FBI developed evidence that led them to suspect 34-year-old San Quentin parolee Thomas Teale and companion Ruth Chapman, 39. Witnesses said they saw the pair in the club shortly before the place closed. About two weeks later the FBI announced the capture of Teale in New Orleans. Chapman had been arrested a week earlier in Missouri. The pair was subsequently convicted of the kidnapping and murder of Adcock.
LAST LAUGH: Here are more words to live by. Someone posted, “Laughing at your mistakes can lengthen your life. Laughing at your wife’s mistakes can shorten it.”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.