It was awful.
It was tragic.
It was close.
Two Lodi police officers were en route to El Dorado County to help with the wildfire about a week ago, traveling along Highway 99. One minute behind them were Galt officers Kapri Herrera and Harminder Grewal. Tragically, a pickup truck careened through the cement divider, hitting the Galt patrol car head-on. It killed Officer Grewal and severely injured Officer Herrera. But for 60 seconds it could have been the LPD officers, according to Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia. Even still, the tragedy hit home. Both Grewal and Herrera previously worked for Lodi Pd. “They’re part of our family,” says Brucia. … Like in most families, people come together to help when tragedy strikes. Here’s proof: two Lodi police officers showed up, unannounced, at the Galt Police Department this week asking what they could do to help, volunteering their time. Brucia said it made him proud.
INFO PLEASE: The city has hired a new public information officer. Mary Campbell has previously served as marketing coordinator for the parks, rec, and cultural services department. She’s a Lodi resident and has a degree from San Jose State. Her new job will be to, essentially, speak for the city on various matters. Jeff Hood was the last person to hold the position.
NO GO ZONE: It doesn’t look it’s gonna happen. At least not there. The likelihood of the city’s proposed access center for the homeless being located on Sacramento Street next to the Salvation Army is growing dimmer by the day. City Councilman Mark Chandler says a private party has made an offer — or soon will — to buy the property on which the center was to be built. Chandler says if everything goes through, an indoor sports venue will be built at that site. He also says there are several “very solid” investors behind the project. The city council was set to consider the purchase of the property a few weeks ago, but the item was yanked from the agenda at the last minute when Chandler expressed concern that there had been no public hearings on the proposal. His in-laws own property and his wife runs a business a few doors down. So, it will be back to the drawing board for the beleaguered access center. Right now, it appears to be a project without a home.
LONDON DELIGHTS: It looks like the new Oxford Kitchen and Gastropub at 110 W. Oak Street will be opening soon. The lights are on and a banner out front says they are hiring (who isn’t these days?). Their menu will include “fine food and drinks inspired by a London street market, with the enticing flavors of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India and the United Kingdom.” The place is located where the Vine and Branches Bible store used to be, across from Bank of America. Owner Narender “Neil” Ramarapu has another restaurant by the same name in Sunnyvale.
OPEN SOON?: It also looks like someone will be reopening the old Woodbridge Inn in downtown Woodbridge, which has been shuttered for years. Craig Quijada announced on social media recently that he’s planning to reopen the landmark in early 2022. “As the owner/chef, I am excited to bring back all the classics that made the Woodbridge Inn #1,” he writes. Quijada says he worked at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club and was formerly executive chef at the Woodbridge Inn and Spring Creek Golf & Country Club. He’s from Stockton and studied at the California Culinary Academy.
OLD NEWS: The case of the petrified wood has been solved. As you may recall, several months ago we were asked about the history behind the petrified log at Lodi Lake. No one we asked seemed to know, so we threw it out to the readerssphere for help. Pat Sherman wrote to say that her husband’s grandfather, Joseph Gilbeau, brought the artifact to Lodi in about 1938. She says as the story goes, “The log was in one piece when he started his short journey to Lodi from San Andreas, (but) it fell and broke into a couple of pieces.” Both chunks were donated to the city. One ended up at Lodi Lake, the other at Hale Park. The specimen at the lake has a crumbling cement plaque giving credit to the Gilbeau estate for the donation. The Gilbeau family as deep roots in Lodi. J.P. Gilbeau came to town in about 1894. He opened up a second-hand furniture store on Sacramento Street, which burned down. He then moved his establishment down the street to 106 N. Sacramento St., where Joe Hassan's Clothing store is now, according to local historian Nancy Lea Schmer, who also wrote to us. The store would eventually become Gilbeau’s Paint Store, which many people remember to this day.
NEW BUSINESS: Carter’s Pet Mart is opening in the old Pier 1 location (Lowe’s shopping center), according to a banner hanging on the building outside. The company will offer a full range of services, including pet grooming, veterinary clinic, pet adoption, and assorted pet products. They also have stores in Stockton and Manteca THE END: The last farmers market of the season was last week. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Patrick said this year’s market was smaller than normal. There were fewer vendors and smaller crowds. Some of the vendors went out of business when the pandemic hit, he says. … But the Oct. 3rd Street Faire is a go this year. Last year, both events were canceled because of you-know-what. … An interesting find at this year’s farmers market was Kneads Proof. Owner Brenda Shafer, who lives in Lodi, bakes up fermented sourdough breads and other products in her kitchen at home, then sells them via Instagram or at “pop-up” events like the farmers market. She says her baked goods are “guilt free and gut friendly.” She doesn’t ship, but she will deliver within five miles of Lodi. Worth a try.
BACK TO LIFE: The proposed retail building that Lodi architect John Vierra wants to build at 215 S. School Street was Rocha’s Funeral Home for about 40 years. It has been closed for a couple years. Before that it was a gift shop. The former Lodi Funeral Home was located there before that. The funeral home had a fire in the ‘60s, shortly after which owner Sam Salas built the current facility on South Fairmont. Next to it on the corner of School and Lodi Avenue was the First Christian Church, which was torn down in the ‘70s to make way for Lyon’s Restaurant. It’s now a vacant lot. Vierra is proposing a mixed-use development to include business, professional and financial services. It may also include a coffee shop or bakery.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.