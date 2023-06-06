For eight years Lodi’s Alison McGregor had been urged to participate in a fundraising climb of Mt. Shasta, all 14,180 feet of it. And for eight years she listened to the stories climbers would tell of the cold, exhaustion, and close calls. For eight years she said, “No thanks!” That was until her 14-year-old daughter Scarlet announced that she wanted to do the climb. Alison, in her forties, had been nursing a torn ACL for the previous six months, but her doctor gave her the green light to climb. The only limitations she would face were her lack of confidence, fear of heights, and commitment to training. Her son Noah, who had done the climb years ago, told her, “You can do it brave, or you can do it scared — just do it!” As a licensed marriage and family therapist and resiliency coach who would routinely tell clients to face their fears, those words sounded strangely familiar. She had run out of excuses. She reluctantly agreed do the trip with her daughter, son, husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law and co-worker. They completed the climb in good shape in April. “Did I overcome my fears? No.” Alison says she’s still very much afraid of heights, but she didn’t let it paralyze her— despite falling 15 feet (while on a rope) at 3:30 a.m. in the dark. She and her husband Jake are co-directors of One Eighty (Teen Center).
PERFECT: Last week Lodi High held an awards ceremony to recognize high achievers and students with outstanding accomplishments. One of those recognized was Marissa Petersen, 18, who chalked up perfect attendance all four years of high school — the only one to do that in the whole school. Not only that, says mom Ava Petersen, but Marissa has maintained perfect attendance since seventh grade. The 4.0 student received a certificate from the school to document her achievement. Marissa will be going to UC Davis and majoring in environmental science. She also works at Oh My Yogurt on Kettleman Lane.
POP-UP PARTY: Last Friday around 7 p.m. about 500 vehicles converged on the Hobby Lobby parking lot on Kettleman Lane for a “car meet.” The event was promoted on social media as a “Mid-Summer Mega Car Meet,” co-sponsored by seven different Bay Area car clubs. Only problem was, the event was not permitted by the city and local businesses hadn’t given them permission. Nonetheless, about 10 food trucks and a DJ booth showed up for the party. During the next four hours police conducted 33 traffic stops, two vehicle inspections, and two cars were towed for driver’s license violations. These car meets happen with some regularity at the Walmart\Dutch Bros. parking lot, according to social media.
MORE TIME: A soft opening for the new Lodi Bowling Lounge and Bar, which was supposed to be this month, has been pushed back to July, according to owner\contractor Joe Haddad. He says they are still working on some of the finish work. Plus, they are still waiting on two containers coming from China. He said a couple months ago that they were waiting for all the furniture to arrive. The project has been plagued with significant delays ever since it began about four years ago. When COVID hit, Haddad said the project lost all its financing and new lenders had to be lined up. Then inflation drove up costs by 33% or more. Supply chain issues added to the delays. Haddad says the building itself is finished and has been “finaled” by the city.
GIDDY-UP: Now here’s something you don’t see every day, especially in Lodi. A photo posted on social media showing a man wearing only shorts and red tennies on top of the Lodi Arch, “riding” the golden bear. Surprisingly, no one called police, but some social media followers were not laughing. Phillip Hamilton wrote, “Not amusing! Hope he was arrested, jailed and fined!” Steve Riley growls, “This town has gone to (bleep)!” However, Maricela Gomez-Puentes writes, “I’ve always wanted to do this!” Nathan Clubb posted that he’s also wanted to do it, but someone (luckily) always talked him out of it. The perp was later seen walking around on the roof of the Woodbridge Inn. Not sure if he rode the sign up there, or not.
COUNT ‘EM: Last week we said there were only four full-time city attorneys in the city’s history. There have actually been five, and thanks to Char Lange for pointing that out.
The first to be full-time was Ron Stein. He succeeded Bob Mullen, who had been the city’s part-time attorney for years. Stein, best known for writing the short-lived cat leash ordinance, started with the city in 1979. He announced his resignation in 1987. Stein still maintains a private law practice in Stockton. He was succeeded by Bob McNatt in April, 1988. McNatt served until April 1995 when he was appointed by the governor to the Superior Court bench in Stockton. He’s now retired. McNatt was followed by Randy Hays, whose employment was terminated by the city council in January, 2004 in the wake of a failed legal strategy to address soil contamination. Hays died in 2010 at age 67. Steve Schwabauer, who was then deputy city attorney, was promoted to replace Hays. Schwabauer was later appointed city manager, a position he holds today. His vacancy was filled by Janice Magdich, who was deputy city attorney at the time. She recently accepted a position with the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission.
COMING UP: Lodi’s grape and wine industry will be celebrated at the San Joaquin County Historical Museum on July 11 at Micke Grove. The “Lodi Vines: Past, Present, and Future” event will be an evening filled with wine, food, and music. Tickets are forty bucks ($30 for members). … One of Lodi’s favorite Mexican food restaurants, Habanero Hots, is now open for Sunday brunch. Good to know, what with Father’s Day just around the corner. … We mentioned last week what a success the Fusion Music Festival was, generating over $35k in cash for LOEL Center. Besides the Sunrise Rotary Club, the Lodi Lions and Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi also sponsored the event and helped make it a success.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “Old is when you are cautioned to slow down by the doctor instead of the police.”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
