Has the fire gone out? We’ve written several times about the chronic shortage of Lodi police officers. The problem has been so bad in the past that officers were pulled from special duty assignments just to fill shifts. Turns out the fire department has a similar problem. Lodi Fire currently has eight open positions, all of which should be filled come Aug. 1, according to Fire Chief Ken Johnson. But that’s just the beginning, he says. “It takes time to make a firefighter,” says Johnson. By this he means between six to eight months. In the meantime, shift vacancies are filled by qualified firefighters on overtime. The whole recruitment paradigm has changed. Before when the department would open a recruitment, thousands of applicants would apply. Now, not so much. The department now gets recruits through the California Firefighter Joint Apprenticeship Committee (Cal-JAC). Johnson says while Lodi’s pay is competitive, the Central Valley doesn’t pay as well as the Bay Area. “Just over the Altamont, firefighters make $150,000,” he says. Lodi’s starting pay is half that. “There aren’t as many who want to answer the call. People value their time off and the job is dangerous,” he says. Johnson says he sees a light at the end of the tunnel, but in the meantime current fire personnel will continue to face mandatory overtime. Johnson says he currently has 15 firefighters on probation, the most ever. He says it’s a testament to the turnover his department continues to see. Not as many people want to be cops and firemen these days, he says. Whatever happened to little boys’ dreams?
WAR ZONE: Many people around town thought the fireworks last Tuesday night made it sound like a war zone, and we’re not talking about the ones at Lodi Lake. Some say the noise was the worst it’s ever been, lasting well past 10 p.m. John and Peggy Nunes were with friends watching the fireworks at a home in Parkwest when one in their group felt something hit their shoulder. It was a .22 round. It was probably fired into the air and landed on the back of her shoulder. Even through a sweatshirt, the bullet left a mark, says Peggy.
WINNER’S CIRCLE: The 2021 Burlington Chandler Mokelumne River-Lodi Zinfandel was named the “Best of California Zinfandel” at the California State Fair last week. That’s quite an honor.
The wine is made by former mayor Mark Chandler, who is also former executive director of the Lodi Winegrape Commission. Chandler, who is also a judge in the competition, got word that a “surprise” was coming his way. Suspecting his wine had won something, he offered to withdraw his entry from the competition, but was told it wasn’t necessary because it was a blind tasting and no one knew which wines were which. Sure enough, he won the distinguished award.
Chandler said he was stunned by the news. Chandler’s wines are available Woodbridge Uncorked and across the street at Dry Creek Liquors.
FINISHLINE: Lodi High geography teacher Greg Wright is heading back west with his wife after completing his monthlong, 2,704-mile ride across America. Wright finished his trip as he rolled into New York City on Thursday, June 29. It was a little short of his original goal of riding all the way to Boston, but saddle sores and strong headwinds put him behind by at least two days causing him to change course.
Between the sores and wind gusts, Wright, 60, says, “I was really, really uncomfortable every day.” When he hit Kansas, he wanted to quit. Wright says the headwinds were “soul crushing.” He was also struggling mentally, anticipating the road ahead. But as luck would have it fellow Lodi High teachers Doug and Bobbi Fonda were traveling in the area and found him. They cheered him on and talked him out of quitting. “We went to dinner that night in Seneca, KS. That really helped me. I was (mentally and emotionally) in a dark place at that time,” he remembers. To help him get through the tough parts of the trip Wright would pretend he was riding with friends from home, which helped him cope with the rigors of the ride. He imagined riding with local cyclists Todd Hillstrom, Jeff Hood, Chris Brown, Steve Schwabauer, Bob Fuller and others.
As he approached New York City he says traffic thickened and some motorists would honk and “gesture” at him. When he was in New Jersey he said two motorists actually nudged him with their bumpers. Wright says he will never do the trip again on a bike, but he’s glad he did it, and even happier that his efforts raised over $10,000 for the GOT Kids Foundation.
HAPPY TRAILS: If you went to Lodi Lake on the 4th of July, you may have noticed the bike valet sponsored by Bike Lodi.
Judging from the 626 bikes that parked there, people thought it was a great idea. Bike Lodi is one of the main advocates for turning the old 1.75-mile Union Pacific Railroad spur line between Downtown Lodi and Woodbridge into a bike and pedestrian path. According to a study completed last year, the project would cost over $5.5 million to build, not including the $3.8 million price tag for the land itself. There are potentially a number of regional, state and federal funding sources.
However, the project hinges on the current owner of the old General Mills site relinquishing its right to once again use the rail line. Katheryn Siddle, immediate past chairman of Bike Lodi, says there’s still a lot of enthusiasm for the project and even money in the bank to get it to the next level.
FLASHBACK: Seventy-five years ago, a new business came to town, and it changed Lodi forever. General Mills loaded its first rail carload of Cheerios headed for market on April 14, 1948. The cereal was made in the company’s brand new $3 million plant that was built at Turner and Mills, the very outskirts of town. It was the first GM plant west of Chicago, built on 20 acres with 107,000 sq. ft. of processing area. By 1973 the square footage would balloon to 530,600. The plant opened with 175 employees and a payroll of $750,000.
Twenty-five years later there would be 570 employees with a $7 million payroll. Many of the homes built across the street from the plant were considered “General Mills homes” because many of the workers lived in them. A new warehouse was added to the plant in 1954. A year later GM acquired 50 acres to the west and south of the plant. In 1957 a 76,000-sq. ft. cake plant was added, along with a 47,000-sq. ft. warehouse. In 1980 the plant became the West Coast Distribution Center for 11 western states.
But the good times wouldn’t last. In September 2014 the company announced plans to close the Lodi plant, laying off 430 employees. The plant produced its last box of cereal in November 2015. The plant was sold to RRM Enterprises on Feb. 29, 2016.
