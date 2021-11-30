Tennis anyone? There’s a virtual petition on the change.org website calling for a new tennis complex to be built in Lodi. The appeal was started by Lodi’s Jacob Neal, who says, “With the recent closing of Twin Arbors Tennis Club, the City of Lodi lost half of its tennis courts.”
He cites declining numbers in various local tennis leagues because there aren’t enough courts in town. He’s suggesting eight new courts be built at DeBenedetti Park on Century and Lower Sac. “The city does not believe there is a large enough tennis community to support (the new complex), but please (prove) them wrong,” he says. About 87 people have signed the petition thus far.
UPDATE: We heard from the woman we wrote about last week. She was rendered homeless after police towed the RV in which she was living for expired registration. The lady says police never offered her assistance she could use. The Salvation Army wouldn’t take her because they don’t allow dogs, plus, “sending a person to rehab when they don’t have a drug addiction is not offering resources to help,” she says.
It all started with a vehicle accident. “I told (police) that I was just getting back on my feet after I was in a car accident two years ago where I broke my neck and foot.” She says, “It’s been a rough recovery but I have done it.”
She’s no longer sleeping under a tarp along the railroad tracks. She has been given a “new” RV that doesn’t run and isn’t registered, but she’s working to scrape together enough money to pay the fees. Police say they mainly tow vehicles when complaints have been made about them. They say they recognize the challenges some people face and attempt to work with them, allowing extra time to work things out. But they say they must balance the need to work with individuals with the need to enforce the law.
COMING SOON: The old Woodbridge Inn will reopen for business by next April or May, according to Craig Quijada, who is rehabbing the storied restaurant. He says between COVID and county “red tape,” it has taken longer than anticipated to get the doors back open. “The kitchen is 80% complete, while the front is 20%,” he says. Quijada says he’s looking to fill the Inn with artifacts from iconic local restaurants that have closed. He says he’s looking at the bar from Rossetti’s in Wallace, which closed years ago.
WE’RE BACK: Tourism is back. Overnight visits to Lodi, where people stayed in hotels, shot up an impressive 33% this year-to-date, according to Nancy Beckman, president and CEO of Visit Lodi! Conference and Visitors Bureau. Much of the increase is a result of the bureau spending some $350,000 in advertising, says Beckman. A considerable amount of it is being spent on social media like Facebook, Instagram and Google. The organization was created when the city established the Lodi Tourism Business Improvement District in 2015. The bureau has an annual budget of about $1 million, which it collects from business owners through assessments.
CHEERS: The Lodi Winegrape Commission is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month. The organization “exists to expand the economic fortunes of Lodi’s growers,” according to the Commission website. And, man, it has delivered: there are currently more than double the vineyard acres in production today (over 100,000) than 30 years ago. It is easily the largest wine region in the U.S. in terms of acreage and production. Crop values have increased more than five-fold. And guess how many wineries there are in the region today: 85. That’s up from six 30 years ago. Lodi has always been an ag town, with the local economy heavily dependent upon what grows beyond its borders. There was a grape industry before there was a Lodi. Before that, it was watermelons. Around the turn of the 20th century, the first commercial grape vineyard was reportedly planted near the Lower Sac and Turner Road area. Up until about 30 years ago, Lodi was known mostly for jug wines and Tokay grapes, almost all of which was shipped out of town. Even today, much of Lodi wine juice is shipped to Napa and other wine regions. But with the advent of the Lodi Winegrape Commission Lodi redefined itself, becoming the makers of fine wines and a destination for tourists and wine enthusiasts.
HISTORIC: The old Rex Pool Hall building has been demolished, as we’ve reported. Several other buildings next to it also have a date with the wrecking ball. The demolitions became necessary after the Rex suffered a devastating fire over a year ago. A cause was not determined. When it’s done, only two buildings will remain along that historic stretch of Sacramento Street, one on either end of the block. Most of the condemned structures belong to the World of Wonders (WOW) Museum, which plans a massive expansion of its uber-popular facility across the street. One of the next buildings to come down used to be Quinn’s bar and café. It’s been vacant for years but for squatters and homeless residents. In the early 1920s, barber Ed Stark and Frank Irey’s City Transfer (moving company) shared the space at the 21 S. Sacramento St. location. It later became a cigar store until Rowell “Pa” Quinn started selling liquors there around 1935, according to local historian Christi Weybret. Quinn’s wife Hope, who was known as “Ma Quinn,” was manager of the joint until she was murdered.
REST OF THE STORY: It happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 12, 1968. Three young men were next door at the 15 Club swigging beer, closing out a day of drinking and bar-hopping. One of them, Louis Candelo, said he saw 70-year-old Ma Quinn asleep at the bar next door, remarking to his pals that she would be an easy target to rob. Meantime, another one in the group, Tim DePriest, went back to Quinn’s. A while later he was seen standing over the bar’s cash register, according to witnesses. People heard glass breaking and saw DePriest running from Quinn’s carrying a bottle of tequila. Theodore Busch, a bartender at the nearby Harold’s Club, heard glass shattering, looked back and saw a man jump out of the front window of Quinn’s and run across the street. He called police. LPD officer Bob Conner arrived and discovered Ma Quinn’s dead body in a hallway. She had been strangled, sexually molested and one eye was gouged, according to a pathology report. The place had also been robbed. Officer Marc Yates, who would go on to become Lodi police chief, found the occupied getaway car within hours of the crime. Louis Candelo of Lodi, 20, Jeffrey DePriest of Acampo, 21, and Larry Wood of Galt, 19, were all arrested. According to court testimony, DePriest bragged to his accomplices, “I snuffed her.” All three were convicted of various crimes. DePriest appealed his conviction, but it was upheld, according to court documents.
DEVELOPING: The streets and infrastructure are in at the Talavera subdivision along Cochran Road, which is where 27 new homesites will soon be available. The 5.42-acre property is where Twin Arbors Athletic Club once stood. The parcel has been in development for a couple years now. But the property was recently sold, which delayed things. The Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee (SPARC) will review the subdivision’s design plans in early December.
LAST LAUGH: In a bit of holiday humor, Alan Vallow advised friends last week, “Don’t forget to turn your bathroom scales back 15 pounds Wednesday night at 1 AM for Thanksgiving.” Some say that’s not nearly enough.
