Former Councilman Shakir Khan says his lawsuit to invalidate the resignation paper he signed while in county jail will be filed soon in federal court, and his attorney Allen Sawyer confirms as much. Khan maintains that Mayor Mikey Hothi improperly pressured him into signing the handwritten resignation before he was afforded an opportunity to speak to his lawyer or his family. Meantime, the city council voted to appoint someone to fill the vacancy, rather than spend the money on a special election. However, Lodi resident Phyllis Rabusin has a suggestion: grant Khan a leave of absence until his legal affairs are resolved, or for a certain period of time. “During this period of time Mr. Khan would not attend council meetings as a member, nor receive any other member benefits,” she says. It doesn’t appear that will happen. Stay tuned to this station for further developments.
D-DAY: Wednesday night the city council will hold a public hearing to discuss and ultimately make a decision about Waste Management’s proposal to meet the state’s new organic waste rules. The centerpiece of the plan is to eliminate all the small carts and replace them with much larger ones, a move that will affect 70% of customers. If you have one of the smaller containers, your monthly bill will increase to about $45 after two years. In the meantime, you’ll be charged an extra $5 per month. Customers who already have the larger 64 or 96-gallon carts will see their rate decrease. Lodi resident Glenn Glissman has questions. He writes, “How much of the rate increase is going to the city of Lodi to fund city programs? What percentage of the total methane emissions from Lodi’s compost piles is projected to be recovered?” Good questions. The city will receive any last-minute protests against the proposal at Wednesday night’s meeting. If a majority of customers file written protests, the proposal ends up in the compost pile.
SAD NEWS: A dead body was recently discovered behind a local business on Cherokee Lane. It turned out to be the homeless father of Lodian Michelle Hughes, who reported as much on her Facebook page. She writes, “It’s with a heavy heart that we (announce that we) lost our daddy today.” She says he wasn’t perfect, but he would “give you the shirt on his back.” Michelle writes, “He wasn’t always the best, and done some evil in his life, but he was still our dad. He had his demons as any of us do, but this isn’t the way I expected to say goodbye.” A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money to cover burial costs. Of the $5,000 sought, less than $500 has been donated so far. “RIP dad, at least now I know you’re no longer suffering,” she concludes.
WHAT’S HAPPENING: A new McDonald’s burger joint is going in at Reynolds Ranch, near Chipotle on Harney Lane, according to developer Mike Carouba. He says the Site Plan and Architectural Review Commission (SPARC) approved the company’s site plans last week. … It’s being billed as “Lodi’s largest outdoor music event ever,” happening May 6 at Lodi Lake. It’s called the Fusion Music Festival, a “perfect blend of music, fine wine, craft beer, food and crafts.” The festival is being staged by a “fusion” of several service clubs, including Lodi Sunrise Rotary, Lodi Kiwanis, Lodi Rotary, Tokay Rotary and Lodi Lions. The event will benefit the LOEL Senior Center Modernization Project in memory of the organization’s late president/CEO Tracy Williams. Event promoters say there will be nine bands performing on three stages. … The 26th annual Tour Delle Vigne—“Tour of the Vines”—cycling event will be held May 20 this year. It’s a cool way to meander through wine country and do a little wine tasting along the way. There are three different routes from which to choose, including a 30k, 60k and 100k (basically, 18 to 62 miles). … The annual Kaiser Permanente Uncorked 5K & 10K fun run is slated for June 11 at m2 Winery on Peltier Road. The event was previously known as the Avenue of the Vines and was held at Woodbridge Winery.
POLICE BEAT: A Lodi Fire Department truck was recently en route to a medical call when a car hit the emergency vehicle as it was turning onto Almond Drive from Cherokee Lane. Battalion Chief Roger Varwig, who was on the truck, says when he and his crew went to check to see if the other party was injured, the vehicle took off. Guess they were OK. Damage to the fire truck was minor.
IT COULD HAPPEN: Last week we reported that a toxic chemical spill like the one that happened in East Palestine, Ohio a month ago could actually happen here. When retired Lodi Police Chief Larry Hansen read that, he immediately remembered the major train derailment that happened in downtown Lodi in 1980. “I was a lieutenant and on patrol that night when I heard a loud boom.” He went to investigate and found two trains had collided at Lodi Avenue. Both engines and some 31 boxcars derailed and were scattered around like toys. Hansen agrees, something like Ohio could happen here.
PASS THE BUBBLY: The Lodi Public Library Foundation will be hosting its 2nd annual Books, Brews & Bubbles fundraiser on March 30th from 6-8:30 p.m. at the library. Attendees can taste beer from High Water Brewing, sip Michael David wines, and snack on small bites while listening to tunes by Acoustic Measures. There will also be a silent auction. (It had better be silent lest you receive a visit from the uniformed noise police roaming the aisles looking for vocal violators). Net proceeds from the event help the library stay open and operating.
WHISPERED WINGS: Chris Piombo, an occasional columnist in these pages, has hit the big time. The retired LPD captain has authored a book, entitled, “On Whispered Wings.” He asks, “Have you ever had a stranger, someone you’d never seen before, come up and offer an encouraging word at just the right time?” Piombo writes that the extraordinary can come from the ordinary, and messages of love and hope are sometimes delivered by people who just might not be who they appear to be. The book is available on Amazon. Proceeds from the sale will go to the Gary Sinise Foundation for wounded veterans. He subtly suggests that both my readers buy a copy.
UPDATE: The old Goehring Meat building on Highway 99 near Turner is being torn down to make way for truck facilities. “The county has received two applications for land use permits to operate two separate truck parking operations,” reports Nicole Goehring, chief of staff for Supervisor Steve Ding. The plans are still being reviewed by the county. A preliminary application was previously submitted to the county for turning the long-vacant site into a commercial cannabis processing plant, but that idea seems to have gone up in smoke. Coincidentally, Nicole, as you may know, is the daughter of Cliff Goehring, one of the brothers who owned and operated the meat company there.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the passing of Lodi cherry farmer and youth sports booster Dean Devine, who died last week. He spent his whole life in agriculture and was featured in a statewide ad campaign promoting California Grown ag products back in 2011. Devine was a fourth-generation Lodi-area farmer. He and his family grew grapes and peaches as far back as the 1800s. The lifelong Lodian was also a director on the California Cherry Advisory Board. Growing up, Devine said some people wanted him to be an accountant, “or this or that,” but he told a reporter one time, “I just wanted to farm.” Former Parks and Recreation Commission member Scott Davis said, “Dean was one of the finest people I’ve ever known.” He will be missed.
