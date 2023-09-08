The Highway 99/Turner Road offramp reconstruction project is taking shape. The cement curbs have been poured and the new roadway pattern is clear. The project consists of adding a roundabout to provide “free flowing channelization of vehicles” exiting the freeway. The $6 million project will also extend the southbound onramp onto the highway and allow for two-way traffic between Pioneer Drive and Turner Road. The project will also add access for cyclists and pedestrians. The work is being paid for by grants from the state and Measure K (the half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 1990) funds. Besides roadwork, the project will make room for a new grape-themed “Welcome to Lodi” sign to be erected near the new roundabout. A similar sign will also go up on I-5 near Highway 12. The city is contributing $1 million toward the two signs. The project should be completed by the end of October, say city officials.
ATTENTION SHOPPERS: If you shop at the Safeway at Lower Sac and Kettleman you’ve probably noticed the panhandler out front. He’s there a couple times a week with a sign that reads, “Just need $20 to make it.” Well, apparently, he’s made it. It appears he’s not so hard up, after all. One of our readers reports seeing the gent climbing behind the wheel of a nice, late model Subaru and hitting the ATM machine at local Wells Fargo for some quick cash. Our reader warns, “Shoppers beware! He’s been taking advantage of the public for years.”
SIGN HERE: The next time you get a ticket from a Lodi cop, the whole transaction could be as easy as buying groceries, tho maybe not as much fun. The police department will soon have a system that allows officers to swipe a violator’s driver’s license, punch in a few vehicle code numbers, and, presto, just like that, a handheld device spits out a citation. It’s not just for vehicle code violations, either. The same automated system will also be used to issue “cite-and-release” tickets. Other agencies in the county are already using e-citation apps to streamline their ticket-writing process. The package, including software and printers, will cost about $110,000. Police Chief Sierra Brucia says the new system will “boost productivity in all divisions while minimizing redundancy and errors in data entry.” That should make the whole experience sting less, right?
HIGH FLYERS: Last week we wrote about Lodi’s official flag. Edith Houston remembers it well. “I have one of the Lodi flags. My late husband Roger Houston, a former city building official, flew the Lodi flag under the American flag from our motorhome flagpole for many years,” she says. The flag even led to meeting new lifelong friends. “We met a wonderful group of RV folks from Manteca 22 years ago. They saw the Lodi flag and invited us for happy hour. The rest is history,” says Edith. Even though the RV group disbanded years ago, Edith remains friends with many of them. All because of the Lodi flag.
OPENING SOMEDAY: Repairs are done at the downtown parking structure at Sacramento and Pine, but it may be a while before the top deck re-opens to the public. The upper floors and the north entrance have been closed to traffic since June, 2022. The city intends to limit access to the third level until some additional security measures are in place, according to Public Works Director Charlie Swimley. The closure followed an incident where a young motorist was spinning do-nuts upstairs and lost control of his vehicle, crashing into the wall on the third level, causing extensive damage to the barrier and the concrete floor. The accident caused chunks of broken cement to rain down on parked cars below. It was a mess. But, the young lad turned himself in and fessed up to what he’d done. The damage was severe enough that it required a structural engineer inspection before work could begin. Total cost of the repairs is $98,000. Someone’s insurance is probably going up.
CHARGE IT: Lodi Electric is preparing to develop a comprehensive citywide public electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure plan, starting with a $233,000 feasibility study. As part of the study, the city’s contractor will conduct a “comprehensive investigation into socioeconomic challenges and barriers to adoption” of EVs. If implemented, the city will take advantage of incentive programs offered by the state to help accelerate adoption of electric vehicles in Lodi.
GOING UP: The hot local real estate market for single-family homes continues to surge upward like a juggernaut, with prices in the 95242 zip code area predicted to rise 3.2% over the next year, according to online real estate company Zillow. The typical home value in that area is about $554,800, the company says. Local Realtors say there are relatively few homes for sale within the city limits, and that “cash is king” in most transactions. Bidding wars are also back in fashion as buyers compete for the few homes that are on the market. With mortgage rates approaching 8%, many folks would like to move but are reluctant to give up their 3% loans for a new one at current rates. Between high interest rates and super-low inventory, home prices continue to head upward, pricing many out of the market, say Realtors.
FLASHBACK: That multi-story concrete building at the corner of Church and Elm used to be the hub of telephone communications for Lodi and the surrounding area. It was a thriving business center for Pacific Telephone. Downstairs, customer service employees would accept payments, start and stop service, and make appoints for repairs. Upstairs was a beehive of activity with phone operators sitting at switchboards manually assisting customers. All that changed in 1983 when PacBell was bought out by AT&T. The merger meant over half the state’s service centers would close, including Lodi’s. After that, the local Fotomat at 630 W. Lodi Avenue and the Rexall Drug store at 121 S. School would be drop-off points for returned phone equipment. Customers would now have to travel to Stockton for almost all other services.
PacBell spokesman Michael Powell said at the time, “The Lodi service center’s volume was too low to justify the expense of keeping it open.” When it closed, the remaining four employees at the Lodi center were offered jobs at other AT&T locations. The Elm St. building had been a full-service business office with 27 employees since 1970.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “Cop: ‘You were going too fast.’ Driver: ‘I was just trying to keep up with traffic.’ Cop: ‘There isn’t any.’ Driver: ‘I know! That’s how far behind I am.’” Sign here.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
