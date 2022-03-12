Life hasn’t been easy for Cathy.
As she sits down for lunch with a visitor, she doesn’t make excuses for her bad decisions that ultimately landed her on the street and in a homeless encampment along the river at the edge of town.
She’s well-spoken. Articulate. Well-read. Educated.
She asked not to have her last name used, and refuses to have her picture taken.
She currently lives in a hotel in downtown Lodi, a place she’s called home for about 13 years or so.
Cathy, 59, was born in Stockton, but grew up in Lockeford. She says she was adopted at a young age, but has never met her biological parents.
Losing Her Parents
Her adopted dad died when she was about 5 from a work accident. Her mom died about six years later in a solo car crash. Alcohol was suspected.
After her adopted parents passed away, she went into foster care in Stockton. She remembers not being treated very well by her foster parents, but declined to say exactly how. However, she remembers being treated like “the ugly step-child.” Regardless, she says she developed low self-esteem and suffered from bouts of depression.
“My self-esteem was so low,” she remembers.
Despite her homelife, Cathy managed to graduate from Edison High School. She took journalism in school and worked on the yearbook staff. Like her foster mom, she likes to read and write.
As she got older and more independent, Cathy went out on her own. She married and had a son, who she thinks is now about 42. But the marriage didn’t last.
After the divorce she laments that her life “went amuck.”
There were poor choices. One of them earned her a DUI conviction and community service time.
But Cathy moved on. There were other men in her life. About 10 years after her marriage collapsed, she had two daughters by two different men.
She says she’s maintained a relationship with her son, who lives a few hours away, and youngest daughter, 30, who lives out of state. But there’s been no consistent contact with her other daughter, who she thinks is about 31.
As each romance ended, she would find herself back on the streets, at least briefly. Or she would stay with friends.
At one point a friend invited her to live with her at the Star Hotel on Main Street. While not ideal, she says, “It was a lot better than the third column under a bridge.”
After she split with her latest boyfriend, Cathy became despondent to the point of suicide. The next thing she knew she was standing on the edge of the Highway 99 bridge over the Mokelumne River, staring down at the bottom. She was ready to jump.
As fate would have it, somebody noticed her and talked her down from the ledge, offering her a cigarette to calm her down. Her new friend was a homeless man who was living in a small encampment underneath the nearby train trestle.
Homeless
Cathy accepted the man’s invitation to live there with them, along the river, basically out of sight of the public. It would be her home for the next three years.
She said living in the camp had its advantages, compared to living on the streets. For one, it’s safer, she says. If you’re camped out on a sidewalk or in a doorway, or somewhere like that, you always have to be on the lookout, she warns. “You sleep with one eye open,” she says.
“Living on the streets is not fun,” she emphasizes. “Many people have been abused (on the streets).” She says if you’re not careful someone could steal all your stuff, or hurt you. But things were different in the camp.
There was some measure of protection for one another while living in the encampment, she says. And there was companionship. There were about 15 others in the camp while she was there. One of them was “Pops,” who Cathy describes as the elder statesman of the community at the time.
Pops went back to prison, she said, not knowing when or why.
She also remembers a guy named Jeremiah, who she says was a postmaster somewhere. “He was the kindest and most entertaining man” in the camp, she recalls. She doesn’t know how Jeremiah ended up homeless, or where he is today.
The camps also have a certain pecking order. There’s a leader, who may also be the “enforcer” of the group. He or she is the one who keeps order among residents, decides who can join the group, and expels those who can’t follow rules.
A guy named Gary was the camp enforcer when she was there. Also known as “the mayor,” Gary kept harmony in the camp and the riff-raff out.
In case you’re wondering, bathroom stops were usually made at the local parks.
Camp residents were also occasionally treated to food dropped off by local residents, she said. People would also give them blankets and sundries.
There was a doctor who would visit their camp and provide residents with medicines, as needed, she says.
Not Like It Was
Cathy looks upon the current state of homelessness with disgust. She says it’s not the way it used to be, when she was in a similar position, starting with all the garbage and debris homeless people drag around these days. “We used to clean up our messes,” Cathy remembers.
She says she doesn’t blame people who are upset and object to the messes homeless individuals make today. “It doesn’t have to be that way,” she says emphatically.
“What little pride a homeless person has — they’re throwing it away!” she says with regard to the squalor homeless people are living in today. She thinks homeless people today have no self-respect.
Cathy also has a heart for the homeless, having been there herself. She says it breaks her heart to see people living on the streets, in doorways, amid the messes they make. She tries to mentor those who will listen.
But she knows some people aren’t ready for help. “You can’t make someone become something they are not,” she says.
She slipped a guy a few dollars the other day to help him get by. “The young man chose to buy sandwiches instead of liquor,” she says. It made her happy.
It’s become her mission of sorts, to help homeless people when and how she can. She says she “aspires to inspire before she expires.”
She would like to speak to a local service club about her experiences, hoping it will bring a better understanding of what it’s like to be homeless.
A Cure?
Cathy also has a prescription of sorts for helping to cure the homeless crisis.
First, she says a homeless person should earn the right to get into a “cabana,” or shelter. It could be a dormitory. They would earn the privilege of residence by staying clean and sober, not getting into fights, and getting a job.
Another idea she has is to teach the homeless a skill by securing an old house and teaching them how to fix it up. She says homeless people need to develop a talent that will land them a job and restore their sense of self-worth. They crave respect, just like everyone else, she says.
Things changed for Cathy when she finally got tired of being homeless, living under a freeway bridge.
She’d had enough.
Her big break came when a local chain sandwich shop offered her a real job. She would use that opportunity to finally get a real roof over her head.
That was 13 years ago. To this day, she is eternally grateful to the owners of the sandwich shop for giving her a chance.
Cathy’s not afraid of work. Over the years she’s worked in bars and even delivered singing telegrams. She looks at her hands today, fingers bent with rheumatoid arthritis. She says she can’t work, but she’d sure like to. “I like to socialize.”
Today, Cathy is a resident at the Imperial Hotel on the corner of Sacramento and Oak Streets in downtown Lodi. She lives on supplemental security income (SSI) from the government, which totals about $1,000 a month. Her rent takes almost half of it.
The accommodations aren’t great, but they beat living under a bridge, she says.
Some of the inconveniences she now lives with are noisy neighbors, who pound on walls at all hours of the day and night. Plus, bathrooms, showers, and the kitchen are more-or-less communal, and are down the hall from her room.
But Cathy still has hopes and dreams.
She would like to see more of America, go to Arkansas to see Noah’s Ark that’s advertised on TV, and maybe even go to Washington, D.C. She’d also like a hot tub, she says with a smile.
“Someday, I’d like to write the great American novel,” she says. In fact, Cathy says she’s already started on a draft.
What would she like to tell the citizens of Lodi about homelessness?
“It could happen to you, in a New York second,” she says.
