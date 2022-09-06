Did you read the notice you got from the City of Lodi, the one that was mailed to every household in town? Granted, it looked like the stuff that would make your eyes gloss over and roll back in your head. But maybe you should dig it out of the garbage, because it concerns how much you’ll soon be paying for garbage service.
Starting next January, state law requires everyone to recycle their organic waste, which includes food scraps, food-soiled paper, lawn clippings, and that Christmas goose carcass. All that will have to go into the yard and garden waste wheeler starting next year.
The city says failure to comply with the new state law could result in the city paying penalties of $10,000 a day.
So now, as I reported earlier, the city is asking Waste Management (the city’s contract garbage hauler) to increase service to pick up the green waste every week. And that will cost you. The proposal is to raise rates by $5 a month to cover the costs of the additional service.
The Lodi City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Carnegie Forum to consider adoption of the fee increase. You can file a protest with the City Clerk up to the time the public hearing is closed.
If a majority of property owners and renters file a protest, the increase will not take effect. What then? Good question.
Adds up
Ever wonder how much the public pension funds pay out each year to its retirees?
The State Teachers Retirement System (STRS) pays Lodi Unified School District retirees over $70 million a year in cash benefits, according to the nonprofit online database TransparentCalifornia.org. There are 1,297 Lodi Unified retirees receiving a pension, according to the organization. The average pension is $54,181. The highest pension is $238,285 per year, and the lowest is $77. The average service time is about 26 years.
Over at City Hall, CalPERS pays out $22 million a year to retired employees. The average is $42,357 per year. The highest annual pension is $171,250.76, and the lowest is $443, according to the database website. The average service time for retirees is about 23 years, the organization says. There are 522 retired employees currently receiving CalPERS pensions.
New ride
The Lodi Police Department will be changing to BMW motorcycles with the purchase of two new bikes for $80,000. The cycles are back-ordered and could take 6 to 8 months to arrive because of supply chain problems.
The department received its first BMW bike in February through a CHP Cannabis Tax Fund grant. They found the BMW required less maintenance than the Harley-Davidsons they had been using.
Fun fest
When’s the last time you went to a tractor parade? If it’s been a while, mark your calendars for Oct. 15 when the San Joaquin County Historical Museum will host its second annual Tractor Fest at Micke Grove. There will be food trucks galore, activities for kids, and the aforementioned tractor parade. You can even enter your own tractor in the parade. How fun is that?
Tickets are a measly $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and military, and five bucks for kids aged 6 to 17. If you’re younger than that, don’t worry about it.
Matter of taste
How’s your tap water taste? If you’re like John Dubois, it’s pretty horrible.
“It actually tastes like you’re drinking straight dirt in my Park West neighborhood,” he says.
John called the city to complain. He says they rushed an employee over to take samples of his water.
“The results were, it tastes horrible but (it’s) safe to drink,” he says.
Not satisfied with just leaving it at that, the city guy opens up a nearby fire hydrant, hoping to flush out the nasty-tasting water.
Apparently, the city stopped doing routine hydrant flushes during COVID lockdowns and that has resulted in foul-tasting water in some parts of the city. City Manager Steve Schwabauer confirmed as much, saying some customers who live at the end of a water main line could end up with water that tastes like it came straight from the river. But he hastens to add all of the city’s water is safe to drink, even if it tastes bad.
The city’s water comes from the aquifer and the Mokelumne River. The river water goes through a multi-stage filtration and is highly purified. Groundwater goes through its own filtration before being injected into the water system.
It’s all safe, says the city, even if it doesn’t taste good.
Update
Some have wondered whatever became of ex-Lodian Ken Taves following his release from federal prison, where he was sentenced to 11 years on a fraud conviction. Taves was released in 2008 after serving eight years.
Nowadays he’s known as “Zen Ken,” according to his website, Malibu Zen. Under the “about” tab on his site, Taves goes into a fair amount of detail, explaining how and why he got sideways with the law, and his subsequent reformation.
In 1998, the 1970 Lodi High School student body president bought 3.7 million credit card numbers from a bank for $5,000. He used the card numbers to fraudulently charge 900,000 of them a $19.95 access fee to a porn website run by he and his wife. It was the biggest internet credit card scam on record at the time.
He was ultimately busted and sent to the big house, where he says he “discovered wonderful teachers in prison; especially two Zen and Qi Gong Masters who practiced one-on-one training with me for over 14 hours a week.”
Taves says he’s a new man, saying, “My only purpose now is to share the tools I have learned to forge one’s life.”
Taking root
Lodi has always been known as a city with great civic pride and community involvement.
Remember seeing the recent story about Tree Lodi receiving a second round of funding? The money is being given to the volunteer group by the city for planting shade trees throughout town, as residents request them.
After seeing Bill Natt’s (the organization’s forester) picture in the paper, Betty Shannon wrote, “Apparently Billy learned about civic duty at a very young age. His grandma told him to ‘put on his rubber boots’ and joined her in the rain to help her clear a storm drain at their corner on Hutchins Street. He said, ‘A lesson well learned.’”
Flashback
He was a local legend, affectionately known around town as “Mr. Sports.” Forty-five years ago this month, celebrated Lodi High football coach John Giannoni Sr. announced his retirement from Lodi Unified after 35 years of employment.
As a young man, Giannoni starred on the St. Mary’s College football teams in the 1930s and played one season for the Cleveland Rams in the NFL before a shoulder injury sidelined him. He went to work for the Lodi school district in 1942 as a teacher and assistant football coach.
Giannoni became head football coach at Lodi High in 1961, which began a record of championship Lodi teams. He and his players won four straight football titles in his first four years as coach. For that he was named coach of the Northern California All-Stars in the 1946 Shrine North-South game. His team beat the best senior high school football players in the state.
Giannoni retired from head football duties in 1964 with six championships and six second-place finishes under his belt. His Lodi Flames also had three undefeated seasons.
Following his retirement in 1978, Giannoni was inducted into the National Football Foundation of America Hall of Fame, the St. Mary’s College Hall of Fame, the Lodi Sports Hall of Fame and the Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame.
Giannoni died May 24, 2000 in Sacramento at the age of 85.
Steve Mann is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
