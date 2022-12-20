Steve Mann: A hero carries the day at the Lodi Heroes run

Here’s something you don’t see every day. When 8-year-old Tegan Matthews of Lodi broke her ankle recently, it threatened to prevent her from participating in the annual Lodi Heros run, an event held at Jessie’s Grove Winery benefitting local first responders. Broken foot? No problem. Her mom, Danielle Parrillo, who also signed up for the race, decided she’d run the 3.1 miles and carry her daughter — on her back. The whole way. No kidding. Danielle, who’s a member of the Land Sharks running group, said her daughter was more disappointed about not being able to run than she was about missing Trick-or-Treats. She said her daughter sustained the fracture while riding a motorcycle. Not to worry. Tegan is on the mend, having run the Santa Dash in Stockton recently.
ON THE JOB: Soon-to-be-Former City Councilman Doug Kuehne says he’s taken a job working for Heath Flora, state assemblyman for the 9th district, which includes Lodi. The assembly seat is being vacated by Sheriff-Elect Jim Cooper, who’s held the job since 2014. Kuehne says he will be a “field rep” for Flora. He says they are working on opening a Lodi office. Flora lists himself as a farmer and former firefighter. He originally represented the 12th assembly district.
CLARIFICATION: Last Friday there was a piece in the paper about the long remarkable life of businessman Daryl Geweke, but it was incomplete. Yours Truly unintentionally missed mentioning his daughter Debbie, who lives in Oregon. Debbie inherited her dad’s passion for swimming, going on to swim competitively, earning several accolades. The story, posted on Facebook, drew many comments from those who’ve known him. Some credited Daryl with giving them a start in business. Lynn Glocker said she worked with both Daryl and his son Larry, handling their advertising while working for KWIN radio and the News-Sentinel. “Thank you for such a wonderful memory jolt. He taught respect in Sales. Blessings to all the Geweke Family,” she says. Carol Allen writes, “A wonderful man indeed. I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. and Mrs. Geweke several years ago. His knowledge, humor, and advice were unforgettable. A true inspiration.” Casey Orndorf calls Geweke a “business pillar.” Tricia Enze Martin, remembers, “Bought my first car from him - 1973 Camaro.” Rodney Tripp writes, “Mr. Geweke invested in me. I will forever be grateful to this man. He taught me there’s 24 hours in a day. Make the best of it.”
CALLING IT QUITS: When County Supervisor Chuck Winn terms out in early January, his chief of staff and Lodi-area resident Denise Warmerdam will call it a career, too. Warmerdam has served three different supervisors during her 24-year career with San Joaquin County, including Jack Sieglock, Ken Vogel and Chuck Winn. That’s a rarity. Only one other chief in memory has stayed on the job through three supervisors. “I am blessed to have had this job and I thank Supervisor Sieglock for the initial opportunity,” she says. “This is bitter-sweet for me. I’ve made many, many friends throughout our district and I will miss them all,” says Warmerdam. She and husband Marc bought the Twisted Barrel winery a year ago, located at the far west end of Turner Road. “Can’t say I will not shed a tear on my last drive home from here, but as they say, that’s a wrap!” says Warmerdam.
MORE MONEY: Last week the city raked in another $8.2 million for the homeless access center, according to City Manager Steve Schwabauer. The money was granted to the city by the County Board of Supervisors (who got it from the state, who got it from the feds). The additional cash will go towards building a “learning center” next to the planned access center, among other uses. The additional building will house classrooms that will be used to offer homeless individuals a variety of career instruction, according to Community Development Director John Della Monica. Some of the money will also pay for access center operations and maintenance for at least the first two years, says Schwabauer.
STILL A PROBLEM: With all the seemingly good news coming from the new temporary homeless shelter on Sacramento Street (where the access center will go, when built), there remains a chronic homeless problem around town. Duh. Tents and debris have returned to the median area at Turner Road and the Highway 99 off-ramp. Campers have also taken up residence again at the top of the berm along the freeway between Turner and Lodi Avenue. The former railroad bridge over the highway near Lodi Avenue is full of tents and garbage again, as bad as ever. All these locations were cleaned out by Caltrans and city crews earlier this year as the state began to crack down on illegal camps. The “Take Back Lodi” volunteer group has also once again been helping city crews clean up campsites.
IN THE NEWS: “Eater-San Francisco,” the website dedicated to “all things food and dining” in the Bay Area, recently featured Lodi and its wine and culinary offerings. “How to Spend 36 Food and Wine-Filled Hours in Lodi” was the name of the piece, which showcased several local wineries and restaurants. It said, “Lodi offers an under-the-radar wine country experience on par with — but more accessible than — Napa.” True that. It went on to say, “Today, Lodi produces 120 varieties of grapes; with its more than 100,000 acres of vineyards (that’s more than Napa and Sonoma combined) and a farm heritage that lends itself to some truly great restaurants, Lodi can entice even the most skeptical visitors.” The site is interesting and the article worth a read.
CLEANING UP: County jail inmates will soon be sprucing up areas at the Grape Bowl, DeBenedetti Park, and the Lodi Lake Nature Area. The city just agreed to a contract with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department Community Corps, which provides inmate services in a work release program. The inmates will help city crews with weeding, fire hazard mitigation, clearing and grubbing at various city parks. The cost will be up to $75k over three years for inmate transportation and supervision.
FLASHBACK: On Oct. 30 sixty years ago the Hollywood Café on Cherokee Lane was gutted by fire, nearly burning to the ground. Restaurant owner Eddie L. Wiebe estimated the damage at $30,000. It was nearly a total loss, according to news reports. Wiebe said he left the restaurant at 10:30 that evening, a half-hour after closing, and all was good. Dishwasher and cleanup man Gerald Bundy stayed until about midnight, reporting everything was safe when he left the premises. However, about 12:15 a.m. the first alarm was sounded, followed by short blasts on the fire horn atop the water tower. The fire was reported by a Lodi police officer who noticed the flames. Two engine units and one truck responded to the general alarm. Extensive damage was reported in the dining room and kitchen areas. The building was built in 1942, according to Wiebe. The next day Assistant Fire Chief Forrest Eproson and city building inspector Paul McClure announced the fire was a result of a short in the wiring of a defective drop cord. Wiebe said the restaurant was completely re-wired in 1957, but the extension cord was used for lighting in the south rear room of the café. The building was being leased from the William Micke Estate at the time, said Wiebe.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
