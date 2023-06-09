Lodi’s Greg Wright left almost a week ago on a cross-country bicycle ride to raise money for the Got Kids Foundation and Lodi High track and field program. His destination is Boston, where he’ll meet up with his son. Greg says he and his son have tickets to a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park on July 4, so he won’t have much time to spare. Greg was in Delta, Nevada yesterday and, so far, he’s ridden through a hailstorm and winds so strong it knocked him onto the roadway. When the hail was pelting him, a nice lady pulled over and invited him to sit in her car until the storm passed. His plan is to ride 121 miles a day, but his average daily mileage has been short of that. He says he will need to stick to that schedule if he’s going to make it to Boston in time to meet his son. His goal is to finish in 30 days. For overnight accommodations, Wright says he’s staying in hotels. As a 60-year-old now, sleeping on the ground isn’t an option anymore. He did the trip 37 years ago on a dare, but he was 23 then and ill-equipped for the trip, and he really didn’t know what he was doing. This time around he has a support vehicle following him on the 3,000-mile trip. So far, 35 people have donated over $2,800 to the GOT Kids Foundation on Wright’s behalf. Athletics and academics run in the family. His son, who attends Harvard, was the California state champ in the pole vault.
GASSING UP: Steve Sanguinetti is scratching his head over the new Lodi power plant being built by the state next to Lodi Lake. It will be natural gas-fired, and that’s the part he’s puzzled about. “The same state that wants to go carbon-free in the near future is building this project to run on natural gas.” If true, he says it’s totally stupid. Oh, it’s true. City Manager Steve Schwabauer reflects, “Yes, the governor recognizes that he needs a stop-gap between now and when carbon-neutral resources can power the entire state.”
BACK TO THE FUTURE: Last Tuesday the Lodi Unified School District Board began preliminary discussions about the future, including options for new schools and, potentially, a new bond measure for the 2024 ballot. District administrators are seeking direction from the board on such things as what to do with the Gantner property at the west end of Vine Street. It is currently designated as an elementary school site, but there seems to be no pressure to build the school now because enrollment is down. And the enrollment trend is down, according to district Chief Business Officer Leonard Kahn. The board is also being asked to discuss potential options for Elkhorn and Vinewood properties. Separately, it was revealed in these pages that Lodi added 275 housing units since Jan. 1, 2022, but our population dipped slightly. So, we have more houses being built and fewer people to buy them, and a school district trying to anticipate student population growth. Ten years ago, Lodi’s population stood at 60,500 residents. It was 66,305 at the end of last year.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The California Health Care Facility (CHCF) in Stockton, the state prison for incarcerated patients with long-term medical needs or acute mental health problems, is looking for volunteers from North San Joaquin County to serve on a citizens advisory committee. The committee’s purpose is to increase public awareness of the rehabilitative programing happening at the facility. Contact Nicole Goehring, chief of staff for Supervisor Steve Ding, if you’re interested.
CHANGING COLORS: Kathleen Wheatley writes that the state mandate to change colors of the three trash containers customers have is a waste, and wonders who profits from it. Good question. She also suggests the city should consider only changing the container lids to reflect the new colors. That is an option, we’re told, at least as a temporary fix. Lodi’s waste hauler Waste Management will be coming back to the city by the end of summer with another plan to address the law. Previously, Waste Management proposed replacing all carts with new ones in conforming colors, eliminating smaller carts altogether, raising monthly fees by $5 for those who had smaller cans, and extending their franchise agreement by five years. The city would also stand to gain more money for such things as road repair and contract management under the previous proposal, which is now dead. The city and Waste Management must agree on a plan to address the new state mandate by Jan.1, 2024 lest they risk $10,000-per-day penalties
ACTION PLAN: It’s time again for the city to dole out federal funds to deserving causes and projects. The city’s annual action plan for distributing community block grant funds identifies categories that will be considered, including fair housing services, affordable housing rehabilitation, family and youth services, and homeless services and prevention. Others include graffiti abatement, meal and emergency food services for seniors and low-income individuals, and capital improvements for nonprofit agencies that serve low-income households. Typically, 40% of the $600,000-plus annual allotment goes to community-based organizations. The remaining 60% goes to city projects.
CLEANUP: The city is preparing to spend as much as $550,000 in additional money to clean debris from stormwater that is pumped into the Mokelumne River. The whole project, to be completed in nine phases, will cost about $4 million. The plan is to install a trash capture device at the dead end of North Lincoln Avenue. The project is to comply with a state mandate to remove trash before it enters the river.
FLASHBACK: An 85-year tradition came to an end 35 years ago when Newfield’s Fine Furniture closed its doors in March 1988. The well-known store was an anchor for downtown Lodi, opening for business when the streets were still unpaved dirt paths. The store’s ownership spanned generations, and was originally started in 1902 by Marcus Newfield. The store was originally located on Sacramento Street and was known as the Spot Cash Store. In 1906 Newfield moved his store to the bottom floor of what was then an opera house, at the corner of Pine and School. Newfield’s grandson Joseph “Speed” Newfield, Jr. took over the store after his father’s death in 1968. That same year Newfield began a 10-year affiliation with Brown-Mahin department store, which occupied a part of the building. However, the family of the late John Graffigna, who owned the building, decided to end the lease with Brown-Mahin. The Graffigna family still owns the property today. Newfield eventually expanded the furniture business, taking up the entire space. Speed sold the store to Bill Wetzel in 1985 because of ill health. Three years later Wetzel decided to close and to liquidate the multi-million-dollar inventory. He cited competition from major furniture stores, saying, “It’s hard to compete.” Several months later the store reopened as Thornton House Furniture. Speed Newfield died in July, 1991 at age 73.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
