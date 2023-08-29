What to look for in a new city manager? Regardless of what qualities and qualifications the city council may want in a successor to City Manager Steve Schwabauer, the most successful candidate must be faster than a speeding budget crisis, more powerful than misinformation, able to leap tall orders in a single day, and be immune to the kryptonite of politics. To be in the best position to use his or her amazing powers in the endless battle for truth, justice, and smooth council meetings, the next city manager probably won’t wear a cape and may be disguised as a mind-mannered bureaucrat in this or some other great city. Will anyone recognize him (or her)?
WHYS AND WHATFORS: Why is Schwabauer leaving his management post after nine years? Schwabie says the decision to resign was very tough, and he gets a little emotional talking about it. He says it’s the “totality” of pressures that increase over time that led him to make the choice to step aside. But at age 56 he says it’s important for him to consider what’s best for him, his family and his future. He says he’s loved the job and will continue to call Lodi his home. Schwabauer has been with the city for 24 years, first serving as deputy city attorney, then assuming the role of chief legal beagle in 2004. He was just 36 years old at the time, the youngest city attorney in the city’s history. He ascended to the administrative throne in 2014 following the departure of Rad Bartlam.
While city attorney, Schwabauer led the city’s fight to clean up soil contamination at several spots around town. He had to become a water expert—fast, including the water that quietly pools underground and the political rivers that rage above ground. He had to navigate the treacherous seas of state and local politics while dodging gillnets thrown at him by angry insurance companies, who were ultimately on the hook to pay for contamination cleanup. He also had to deal with circling business owners under whose properties PCE\TCE solvents were lurking in the soil and leaching into the ground water. But all that was preparation for when he climbed into the real shark tank as city manager, a job where reputations go to die. Was it Thomas Jefferson who once said the reputation that got you (the job) is not the reputation you leave office with? Few would argue that Schwabauer’s reputation, which he will be taking to North San Joaquin Water District in October, has weathered well.
A BRIEF HISTORY: It has also been said that everyone cheers you on as you climb the organizational ladder. However, all that changes when you reach the top, people who’ve been there tell us. They also say, once you’re there the focus changes to just hanging on. Throughout Lodi’s history, city managers have all encountered rough waters along the way, and it turns to white water rapids the longer they’re there. Toward the final few years of his career with the city, Henry Glaves came close to losing his job. A few city council members thought it time for Glaves to go. Three of them met secretly in Galt to discuss firing him. Were it not for the Brown Act violation that came to light, they may have succeeded. He retired a few years later, on his own terms. Glaves’ successor Tom Peterson ran into trouble when a former (fired) city employee was elected to the city council. For the next three years Peterson was hounded and humiliated publicly and privately by said council member, who wanted him canned. It ended when Peterson retired in 1995. His successor Dixon Flynn experienced a similar fate. He retired after nine years, following the election of a council member who made no secret of their dislike for him. City managers Blair King and Rad Bartlam enjoyed relatively peaceful tenures, but each departed before the party really got started. Has a similar fate befallen Schwabauer? He’s not saying anything other than, “it’s time.”
GOOD DEEDS: Angela Pennington writes on social media that when she was at a local gas station last week her Apple Pay wouldn’t work. She says a young man at the pump next to her listened to her frustration while she was on the phone to the bank trying to get things working. Meanwhile, Angela says while she wasn’t looking, the man moved the gas hose from his vehicle to hers. “Before I could give him a huge hug, he was in the truck, said fill it up and have a great day. This was probably one of the sweetest things to ever happen to me from a total stranger,” she said gratefully. “Thank you for your kind, selfless gesture! Your mama raised you well!” To put the selfless gesture in perspective, gas is north of $5 per gallon at most places around town.
PICKING UP: There was at least one block in town about 10 days ago where garbage cans got picked up three days late. Why? According to an employee we spoke to, who’s not authorized to speak publicly about it, says Waste Management (WM) is down five drivers. They said one is out injured, three got fired, and one quit. However, company spokesperson Talia Wise disputes the claim, saying they are fully-staffed and have “access to a driver pool to cover vacations, time off, or injuries. Whenever we are informed of a missed pick up, we strive to collect that same or the next business day.” However, our source says that no routes are normally picked up on Mondays, so if your can is missed, it might have to wait a few days. “When you call the company to complain,” he says, “you’re actually speaking to a call center in Houston, TX. You’re just a number here,” he says, “not like the old days.”
BOWLING FOR DOLLARS: The new Lodi Bowling lanes are open to the public at the corner of Lockeford and Sacramento, and the reviews are in. Everybody apparently loves the place, but some are suffering from sticker shock. Tony Hill complains, “Good luck to the bowling alley. Your prices will kill you, hope you rethink what your rates will be or charge per game also. $65 per hour is insane.” Stephanie Llanos says, “Honestly for a family of four, it’s not bad, but I can see it being a little high for a date night.” Christina Jardine says, “Outrageously overpriced.” But others come to the business’s defense. Stephanie Black writes, “I think the price is spot on.
If six people went to the movies it would cost around $100 (including popcorn, drinks, etc.). Paying $100 for two hours for six people seems about right.” Liz Zastrow said the food is “fabulous.” James Bates said, “Went last night. Great place. Had a blast.”
CONSTRUCTION ZONE: There are several streets that are scheduled to be resurfaced soon, including Locust between Church and Ham, Carlo Way, Oak between Church and Ham, Walnut between Ham and Lee, and several streets in the Sunwest area including Grenoble, and Sunwest Drive. The city is advertising for bids for the estimated $1.3 million project.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “Recent studies show that the most expensive vehicle to operate is a grocery cart.”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
