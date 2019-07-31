Much has been written in papers and magazines about the Lodi wine scene, but there aren’t many authoritative books published on the subject.
Here’s a new one: “Lodi Wine and Food: Take Lodi Wine Country Home with You” by Jeff Jenner, proprietor of Jenner Family Estates. The book is billed as a “guide to Lodi's world-class wines and delicious, easy to make dishes that pair with them.”
The book covers “Why Lodi?” as a wine region, the winemaking process, how to do wine tasting, pairing wine and food, and some recipes. The author thanks “all those dreamers, pioneers, agricultural workers, and risk takers who took a sleepy bulk wine production town and turned it into an internationally renowned wine region.”
Local wine pioneer David Lucas said of the book, “Jeff got it all as no one has done before.” Might be a good book to curl up with and a glass of ZinStar.
SELLING HISTORY: That home for sale (now in escrow, according listing agent Mallory Kelley) on the 400 block of West Pine Street has some historic significance, and not just because local artist and painter Tony Segale lives there. The stately, classic two-story craftsman is the childhood home of the late Robert Mondavi. The house was built in 1917. Mondavi’s parents, Cesare and Rosa, moved there in the ‘20s, according to an article by wine writer Randy Caparoso. Robert Mondavi, who graduated from Lodi Union High School just two blocks away, is largely credited with helping transform the American wine industry from jug wine to fine wine. While Mondavi’s fame is mostly attributed to his Napa winery, Robert got his viticulture start in Lodi in that home on Pine Street.
FREE MONEY: As you’ve probably read, credit reporting agency Equifax had a serious data breach where millions of people had their personal information stolen. Maybe yours, too. The company has reached a $700 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and you may be in line for a quick $125 piece of it. You can apply online and see if your personal data was actually compromised. Go to the official settlement administrator’s site, “eligibility.equifaxbreachsettlement.com” to check your eligibility. Just need your last name and the last six of your Social Security number. Easy peasy. But remember, if all 147 million entitled to money request it, we will only get 21 cents apiece.
MAKING HISTORY: The newest member of the Lodi Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team is Regan Porteous, the first female to serve in that capacity. She is also one of LPD’s newest officers, having been hired in late 2016, according to Cpt. Sierra Brucia.
PARKING PROBLEM: “How long does it take a school district to put in a new parking lot?” rails one Lodi resident. “They started before school was out … and they’re still not done.” It’s taken about three months to complete the two new parking lots at Reese School on Elm and Mills. “No need to wonder why your taxes are so high or where they go, “he fumes. “There have been weeks when nothing’s been done.” Good points. You be the judge.
SAD STORY: Lodi High graduate Michael Goodell has a new book out, entitled “The World Shifted.” It’s the story of his late wife, Mary Northcutt, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2010. Doctors told them, “It's Stage 4. It's incurable. You've got maybe a year.” Indeed, she lived for six years. The book documents his wife’s battle with the disease. Goodell has written two other books, as well. “Mary once said she thanked God for giving her cancer because it taught her to value life,” Goodell writes. Currently living in Detroit, Goodell describes himself as “CFO/Unpaid Field Hand at Amoritas Holdings, Inc.,” a local winery. He’s from Lodi. Of course he’s in the wine business.
ON YOUR MARK: The Lodi Mile race will be held on Aug. 11 at Hutchins Street Square. The race is open to everyone; all age groups and abilities. Besides kids, families and casual runners, there will also be races featuring elite runners from all over the U.S. The event has attracted Olympians and national champions who can bring it home in less than four minutes.
COURT ORDERED: Local players want to know where the new Pickleball courts are, dang it! They’ve been promised by the city that some tennis courts at Kofu Park will be redesigned to become Pickleball courts. But that was last year. According to the city, they are still waiting for the contractor to submit required paperwork. … Call me biased, but Lodi needs a “small dog” park. The current park at Vinewood School is open to big and small pooches alike. But before you take your small dog to that park and turn it loose, ask yourself this question: “Do I feel lucky?” There were two deadly encounters between large and small dogs at that park last year. The city says the creation of a small-dog-only park is currently being considered. … People continue to ask how our dog Lucy is doing. Well, she’s healing from her bite wounds and broken rib, but she continues to suffer psychologically. When we go on walks these days, Lucy drops anchor a couple blocks from Starbucks, where she was viciously attacked by a large Labrador retriever about six weeks ago. The whole episode continues to be a learning experience for us. Turns out the city changed its animal ordinance in 2014, which now includes civil penalties equivalent to a misdemeanor for incidents that violate the new rules. The modified ordinance now requires owners to purchase liability insurance of at least $100,000 if their dog is determined to be vicious or potentially dangerous, or attacks another animal or a human being. City Attorney Janice Magdich and her office has taken up Lucy’s case.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.