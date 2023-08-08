Opening day isn’t far away! The Lodi Bowling Lounge and Bar will have a soft opening this week, according to owner Joseph Haddad. He says it will probably be limited to friends and family at first with a more formal opening soon to follow. Haddad says they’ve hired and trained most of the more than 100 staff they need. He says it will be a bowling experience unlike any you’ve had. The new entertainment venue includes multiple VIP party rooms, private bowling, a 100-ft bar, bistro, large banquet room, and a DJ booth. Those who’ve been there say it’s first class, and judging from social media buzz, the public can hardly wait to start knocking down pins.
SPAM WHAT AM: If you can’t find the Spam at Save Mart, it’s because it’s locked up. Seems the canned meat product is popular with shoplifters. According to a store employee, thieves have come into the store and tried to cart off the entire inventory of the mystery meat without paying for it, which led to putting a lock on it. It now sits in a secured cabinet, next to the vodka. The employee said thieves brazenly fill up shopping carts with items and walk out the door without paying. Apparently, employees have been instructed not to confront the shoplifters, but to call police. However, in the few minutes it takes for an officer to arrive, the ne’er-do-wells are long gone.
ORIENT EXPRESS: Here’s the latest dispatch from Kumamoto, Japan: Lodi’s Dan Christy and his Santa Barbara Silver Surfers water polo team are so far undefeated in their quest to repeat their gold metal win of four years ago in Gwangju, South Korea. Team Christy is playing for the world championship title in the age 65-plus division. Christy says they have two more games to play, and if they win them both, they’ll go straight to the gold medal match this Friday, so stay tuned. In June they hauled in the gold medal at the Masters National Championships.
BUCKLE UP: At their next regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16 the city council will take up the latest proposal by Waste Management (WM) to address the state’s almost-new organic waste mandate. By now everyone should have received a “Prop. 218 letter” explaining the proposal. Here are the highlights: Almost everyone will see a $5 increase on their bill starting this September. Starting in March, 2024 the smallest can size will increase to 35 gallons, so you’ll have to say goodbye to your beloved 20-gallon friend. However, you’ll be able to ease into paying the full 35-gal rate over the next three years. But if you have a 96-gal cart your rate will go down by $46 a month. Everyone will be getting new colored carts starting next March, and weekly organics pickup will also begin in March. There will be a public hearing at the Aug. 16 meeting to receive protests and for those who want to speak their minds, after which the council will vote yay or nay, or further tweak the plan.
GOOD EATS: The Country Kitchen on Lockeford St. across from In-Shape is now Randy’s Bistro, offering jazzed-up dishes like Jalapeño burgers, carnitas tacos, Cajun salmon, and other American comfort foods. Just open Monday nights for dinner right now, they still serve breakfast and lunch the rest of the week. The place is receiving rave ratings. … As we mentioned last week, the SQZ Burger is now open next to IDOL Beer on Sacramento at Oak. They’re most famous for their burgers with the overflowing cheese that forms a “skirt” around the bun, but they also have sandwiches and tacos. The Lodi restaurant is owned by Brandon and Katie Hausauer, but they’re part of the family who owns Squeeze Burgers in Galt, Stockton, and Roseville. If you like burgers (and who doesn’t??) and haven’t tried it yet, it should be high on your to-do list.
WINE DOWN: If you’re tired of doing yoga in the same old place, try this: Klinker Brick Winery will be hosting a “Wine and Yoga in the Vineyard” event Sunday morning, Aug. 13 at 10. They supply the Albariño vineyard and a complementary glass of wine afterward, but it’s BYO mat, water, towel, and $35. Who said yoga can’t be fun?
LOCAL ANGLE: While on vacation in Wyoming this year, Marty Weybret stumbled upon an historical artifact with connections to Lodi. Weybret, former publisher of the News-Sentinel, was exploring the exhibits at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, WY when he spied an old printing press. It was a flatbed press, built in 1893—the very same one that Buffalo Bill Cody used to print the first edition of the Cody Enterprise, a paper the renowned soldier, bison hunter, and showman helped found. Looking closer, Weybret saw a note on the storyboard that the press had been donated to the museum by none other than Mr. and Mrs. George Abrahamson of Lodi. The press had actually been used at Abrahamson Printing, located in the basement at 15 W. Pine Street. The print shop was started in 1929 by Vic Abrahamson, originally located in the Hotel Lodi building. The business moved to its current location after a fire destroyed the original shop in 1946. Vic’s son George and his wife Jerrie took over the business in 1952, selling it to their employees in 1984 after 32 years of ownership.
EXPANSION: As you know (because you read it here), Farmers and Merchants Bank bought the former Rocha’s Mortuary building at 215 S. School, near Lodi Avenue. The property is being renovated to make room for bank offices. They also own the corner lot next door, where Lyons restaurant used to be. Heck, they own three-quarters of that end of the block. Bank execs say they haven’t yet decided what they will do with the former restaurant site. There had been plans to build a hotel there, but the project fell through after a feasibility study came back thumbs down. … The El Gallo Commissary at Lockeford and Guild is waiting for their final inspection before they can open. The 20,682 sq-ft building and surrounding complex will serve the food truck industry, providing them with fresh meats and produce, truck parking and storage, and other essentials like a truck and trailer wash area. The company is currently located on South Sacramento Street.
GOOD TO GO: The Blend Ultra Lounge, in the back at 115 S. School (behind the RM Chocolate Factory), received their “type 48” liquor license from the state and full approval from the Lodi Planning Commission to operate a booze-only nightclub at that location, according to owner Michael Thorpe.
He says it’s now “business as usual.” Last January Thorpe’s use permit was challenged by the city’s community development department, saying the establishment wasn’t really a restaurant serving alcohol, but a bar serving food items. Thorpe says with his new ABC license, he isn’t required to serve food, so he won’t. He says it’s now a 21-and-older establishment with strict enforcement of their rules.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
