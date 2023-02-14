It may be curtains for the multi-million-dollar renovation of the old Sunset Theater. Work on the project has stopped, and owner Terry Clark explains why: “After working through many of the problems at the Sunset Theater, (I have) less hope for a smooth outcome. Sometimes life gets in the way of your plans. My drive to keep pushing this project further is no longer there. I hope that the torch is carried on but I personally am not able to complete this.” Clark’s magnificent vision was to turn the theater into an entertainment venue and community center. It would transform that corner of old, rotting buildings into a destination. Much work has already been done. Inside the theater is completely gutted. The old Alexander’s Bakery next door was razed in preparation for a new commercial building that would house a bar and French bakery. Now the future is less certain for saving one of Lodi’s truly historic landmarks.
ROLLIN’ ALONG: Lodi Bowling, on the corner of Lockeford and Sacramento, is inching toward completion, according to project architect John Vierra. He says the new entertainment venue should be ready for ribbon-cutting by this summer, maybe a little sooner, if all goes well. “They’re pretty much done,” he says. Chef Julio Camberos, director of food and beverage services, seems a little more optimistic. He says the place should open in April. The bowling alley project has been under construction for about four years now, taking waaay longer than most people thought. However, rumors persist that passing trains knock down bowling pins. “Not true!” says Vierra. Guess we’ll see for ourselves in a few months.
A NEW LIFE: An engineering report on the condition of the old Main Street firehouse should be dropping any day now, says Scott Hamilton, a local restoration expert hoping to bring new life to the old girl. The city commissioned the study (at a cost of $10k) last year and it will hopefully show how big of a job it will be to renovate Lodi’s first city hall and fire station. Nothing can happen until then, says Hamilton. When this column wrote about the project last year Hamilton estimated the cost to be as much as $2 million. “There are several buckets of money in the form of grants available,” he says. The building has been vacant for decades, save a few homeless types who lived there for a while, and a squadron of pigeons roosting on the second floor.
LOVE THE SKIRTS: The new Squeeze Burger going in next to IDOL Beer on Sacramento at Oak is also taking a little longer to open than hoped. However, owner Katie Hausauer says they are still waiting for furniture and equipment to show up. She says opening day could be in March, or maybe later, depending on how things go. She and her husband used to operate a burger truck in the Pet Supplies Plus parking lot during lunch at Kettleman and Stockton. They’re famous for their burgers with cheese “skirts.”
JUDGEMENT TIME: Convicted killer Robert Lee’s appeal for a new trial was denied in superior court late last month. Lee was found guilty of murder, with special circumstances, last March in the killing of local podiatrist Dr. Tom Shock. Lee blamed Shock for the death of his wife, who was one of Shock’s patients. He hired three other men to do the deed, shooting Shock in the doorway of his home in August, 2018. Lee’s three accomplices were either convicted or accepted a plea deal and are currently serving time. Sentencing for Lee will be March 6 in Stockton when he will likely get a life sentence.
NO CREDIT: You may have seen on TV that electric utility customers will soon be receiving “climate credit” refunds on their bills. The refunds are required by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC)— but they only apply to investor-owned utilities like PG&E and SMUD. City of Lodi electric utility customers aren’t included. The state distributes funds generated by the “Cap-and-Trade Program” as credits to residential customers, small businesses, industry, and for clean energy and energy efficiency programs, according to Melissa Price, Lodi Electric’s rates and resources manager. “The City Council took action back in 2020 during the COVID pandemic and returned about $1.5M to customers,” reminds Price.
FLASHBACK: In 1976 a Lodi restaurant owner was cited by the city because his dog barked too much. William Cronin decided to fight the ticket. It went to trial, but it only took the 12-member jury 40 minutes to find Cronin guilty on two misdemeanor counts of being in violation of the city code. Lodi City Attorney Bud Sullivan said it was probably the first such case to ever go to trial. He said barking-dog citations were not uncommon, “but the matter is usually settled before it gets to a courtroom.” According to Sullivan, the German shepherd had been a problem in the neighborhood for years, but neighbors made no official complaint until 1974. “The patience of the people is remarkable,” Sullivan said at the time. After the verdict, Cronin was ordered by the court to find a new home for the dog. The defendant owned Cronin’s Lounge on Cherokee Lane, which he later moved to a small shopping center at Lockeford and California. He also changed the name of the place to “The Barking Dog.”
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of John Melby, 57, who died on Feb. 1. He was the son of John (“Jack”) and Elvera Melby. John worked in real estate and mortgage lending. His mom Elvera died in 2019 at age 96. She was a well-known and respected PE teacher and “mentor for many women in the community.” She was also vice principal at Lodi High, president of Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, a Lodi Sports Hall of Fame inductee, and 20-year member of the Lodi Parks and Rec Commission. She and her husband had another son, Jeff, who was tragically killed in a schoolyard mishap in 1965. Lodi Senior Elementary School (now Lodi Middle School) on Ham Lane had just opened. During PE class young Jeff and a few buddies were clowning around when they picked up a telephone pole that was laying in the dirt. The teacher whistled for them to put it down, but while doing so, Melby tripped and the pole landed on him. He died at Lodi Memorial Hospital across the street later that night. The brother he never knew—John—came along 10 months later.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.