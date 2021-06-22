The rickety wooden hose tower at the old Main Street fire station is one step closer to coming down — if a windstorm doesn’t take it down first.
The city council has called for bids to tear it down, and they appropriated up to $70k for the job. They’re calling it the Old City Hall Tower Demolition Project, which will include putting a new “temporary” roof on the main structure. Bid opening is slated for July 14. Demolition could come in late July.
The building was erected in 1912 and became the city’s first city hall, fire station and jail. The fire department took over the whole building in about 1928 when city offices moved into the new City Hall on Pine Street. The building was vacated decades ago and has basically sat there rotting ever since.
MEMORIAL: The Lodi Fire Foundation recently accepted a $25,000 donation from Bob and Anna Morgan. The money is being used to build the firefighter’s memorial at Station 1, which we noted last week. The Arts in Public Places fund is also contributing $15k to the project. The memorial will include a statue, flagpole, and plaques memorializing firefighters. The entire project will be largely donor-funded, we’re told.
REMEMBRANCE: Senior advocate. Hall of Fame inductee. Pillar of the community. Tracy Williams, the powerhouse and driving force behind LOEL Center, passed away last Friday after a short battle with cancer. She served as president and CEO of LOEL for 20 years. Tracy loved what she did and told others she couldn’t imagine doing anything else. It was her passion.
She was a member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission and Lodi Sunrise Rotary Club, among many other organizations. Rotary president Bob Gross said of Tracy, “She was a beautiful person and brought a lot of good to a lot of people. She will be missed.”
After previous stints working for Lodi Memorial Hospital and the News-Sentinel, Williams dedicated her life to Lodi’s seniors. LOEL board member Chris Jacobson said, “She lived and breathed LOEL, and treated those people like they were her family members. She KNEW them.”
Some people serve for status. Others contribute for recognition. Tracy Williams served from her heart.
OPEN AND CLOSED: Many city businesses have gone from one existential crisis to another. A year ago, the country was in the midst of a deep recession, brought on by the effects of COVID and resulting lockdowns. Some Lodi businesses closed forever, as a result.
Today, there are “help wanted” signs everywhere. Two weeks ago we wrote that the library hasn’t fully reopened because they can’t find enough workers to fill their 11 open positions. Porters Pub in downtown Lodi has had to adjust their hours for the same reason. A sign at the restaurant says, “Sadly, due to government handouts, no one wants to work anymore. Therefore, we are short staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did choose to come to work today and remember to tip your server. They chose to show up to serve you.”
Another local restaurant held a job fair recently in an attempt to attract workers. Four people showed up. … Lodi Lake beach was reportedly also closed recently for lack of a lifeguard.
UPDATE: Work continues on the Sunset Theater renovation. Owner Terry Clark says he’s waiting for permits from the city of Lodi and AT&T to take down the remaining lines in front of the theater. That is scheduled for a month from now. “Once that is done, we will partially dismantle the sign and rebuild it, hopefully, with an unveiling and lighting in October or November,” Clark says.
GREAT CAUSE: Yet another sign of normalcy is the return of the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual Summerfest, scheduled for July 10 at Michael David’s Bare Ranch on Davis Road.
Net proceeds from the event will go towards the purchase of some ultra-high tech cancer screening gadget. The event features wine and beer tasting, live music, and tastings from local restaurants.
DEADSCAPE: One of my two readers writes, “Someone turned the water off at the post office more than a year ago, and nearly every living thing on the lot, save the two large heritage oaks, is dead.”
Yup, the landscape there is looking pretty bleak and brittle. Even postal employees have noticed, but they don’t know what to do about it.
“Over the last several weeks I’ve spoken to a couple of postal employees. They shrug and don’t know what’s up with the deadscape,” writes our reader.
So much for putting the city’s best foot forward. “It does not show well for a downtown trying to attract tourism to have historic public buildings uncared for,” our reader says.
HISTORY GONE: You probably read about the old house that was torn down on Hutchins Street next to the Twin Arbors Athletic Club. The century-old structure sat vacant and decaying for decades. The house was reportedly built in about 1910. One of the home’s previous occupants was Jake Ferguson, a local junk dealer and entrepreneur.
Jake lived out loud. You either liked him, or you didn’t. He made a living buying distressed goods and property, then finding a buyer for it. He was a man of contrasts. Former News-Sentinel publisher Marty Weybret recalls, “Jake was a man of strong opinions, savvy business judgment and enigmatic. He was thrifty and generous, judgmental and loving, quick to anger and quick to laugh.”
But Jake was also thoughtful. “He once gave my dad a case of ‘Old Smuggler’ scotch with slightly burned labels. Dad poured himself a scotch and soda from that case every evening for a year or more and enjoyed every dram of free whiskey,” Weybret remembers.
On another occasion, Weybret bought a load of paper goods from Jake at a deep discount. But the purchase didn’t work out and Weybret was hoping to return it. Nope. “Son, I told you to look at it first and take it for 30 cents on the dollar. I have no use for it. The sale is final. Let that be a lesson," Jake told young Weybret. Jake died a number of years ago, but he didn’t want a funeral or an obituary. So little is known about him, except in the fading memories of those who knew him.
WINE TO GO: As you know, the pandemic has been a gut punch to most nonprofits in town (to say nothing of everyone else). It has restricted every organization’s ability to meet in person. Most unfortunately, fundraising has also been nearly impossible. It’s enough to make a person start drinking. And that could be just what the Lodi Sunrise Rotary Club hopes will happen. The club is about to release their own wines under the label “Four Way Wines.” Their first release will include “Beneficial Red,” produced by Oak Ridge Winery of Lodi, and “Truth Zinfandel,” made by Van Ruiten Winery of Lodi. Club members should be able to take your order.
MADE IN THE SHADE: If you’re in the market for shade trees, you may want to check out the city’s Shade Tree Pilot Project.
The city council approved $71,500 for the tree giveaway, which will be contracted through the Tree Lodi organization. The project is being funded by the city’s electric utility, which hopes the new trees will result in a significant carbon offset. The program will include on-site consultation with volunteer arborists, trees purchased locally, delivery of said trees, and consumer educational opportunities.
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.