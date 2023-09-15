Dario Lenzi is no ordinary kid. He turned 13 last week, but instead of receiving gifts, he’s giving them. Every year he raises money to give away to worthy causes, something he’s done since he was about six, according to mom Erin Lenzi. For the past half-dozen years Dario has set up an ice cream stand at his house on his birthday. Each year he donates the proceeds to a cause he and his family select. This year they wanted to contribute the money to someone in need in Lahaina, the Hawaiian island paradise that was totally destroyed by fire over a month ago. Erin said they read about a family who lost their 14-year-old adopted son in the flames. His name was Keyiro Fuentes. He was home alone enjoying his last day of summer break when the wildfire erupted, engulfing his neighborhood. According to Erin, the boy’s mom, who was working five miles away at the time, rushed home only to find everything on fire, a raging inferno. When the family was able to search their home two days later, they found Keyiro’s charred body. The boy died with his arms wrapped around the family dog, according to a New York Post article. The family lovingly wrapped Keyiro’s body in a tarp and carried it a half mile to the nearest police station. Keyiro’s story so touched Dario’s heart that instead of just donating the $6,500 he raised this year to a relief organization operating in Lahaina, he and his family may fly to Maui during the fall school break to personally hand over the cash to the boy’s family. Dario has raised and contributed more than $11,000 (not including this year) to various causes over the past seven years. Public service runs in the family. His mom is principal of Millswood Middle School. His dad Matt Lenzi is undersheriff for San Joaquin County. Even though he officially became a teenager a week ago, Dario is mature beyond his years. Listed on the flier advertising this year’s ice cream stand: “Ohana means family; family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.”
FOR SALE: Lodi’s Mike Carouba noticed a “For Sale” sign in front of Applebee’s Grill on Kettleman Lane and wondered what’s up with that. Lee & Associates of Stockton has the property listing and agent Chris Sill says it has yet to be determined if Applebee’s will be closing. “They (Applebee’s) have not extended their lease,” says Sill.
He says the fate of the restaurant should be known within the next couple months. Sill says he’s marketing the pad with a possible replacement restaurant. Applebee’s opened in Lodi 28 years ago, in September 1995.
It was then owned by Knox and Associates, and it was their 13th franchise restaurant in Lodi.
HOMECOMING: The bear is back. The famous golden bear that has stood guard over the intersection of Pine and Sacramento for more than a century is back on its perch atop Lodi’s Mission arch. The iconic bear has been on vacation since mid-July, getting a much-needed patch and paint job by local artist Tony Segale.
It’s been over 20 years since the bear’s had a bath and beauty treatment. Truth be known, the bear was falling apart and sooner or later it probably would have just fallen off its pedestal.
The bear has been a part of the arch since 1910, practically since the town incorporated. Lodi lore has it that the original bear was stolen by the Lodi Parlor of Native Sons from its Stockton chapter.
The original paper mache creature has been rebuilt several times since then. In its early days the bear’s rearend also faced north in an apparent snub to Sacramento politicians. Some on social media have opined that it’s time to revisit that gesture.
COMING SOON: A new pharmacy is slated to open in the small strip mall on Lodi Avenue, next to the Village Coffee Shop, says Joe Fiori, who owns the building. He says it will be called Lodi Pharmacy, which has three other stores throughout the area. Fiori says it takes months for a new drug store to get all the required approvals, but he hopes it will be open soon.
The space used to be occupied by Robinson’s Taekwondo Karate. … A new owner has taken over the Jade Fountain Chinese Restaurant in Woodlake Plaza on Turner Rd., according to customer Phil Herskovic. He says the food is excellent and they serve large portions at reasonable prices—whatever passes for “reasonable” in today’s inflationary dollars.
GETTING BIG: Retired Lodi PDer Chris Piombo says back in 1990 he snapped a Polaroid picture of the city limit sign at Kettleman and Lower Sac for the department’s yearbook. The sign said Lodi’s population was 40,000. He recently drove past the current sign, which he says is a couple of hundred yards west of the old one, and it shows Lodi’s population is now 67,000. “Wow, things really change. And I’m not just talking about Polaroids,” he says.
According to the State Department of Finance, Lodi has 25,647 total housing units as of Jan. 1, 2023. However, the agency said Lodi’s population declined slightly over the past year, giving us an official population total of 66,305 people, as of Dec. 31, 2022.
The department predicts Lodi’s population to decline slightly again this year, even as hundreds of new homes are currently being built.
WHO KNEW?: Last Friday we wrote about the downtown parking garage and how cement came crashing down on cars after someone spinning donuts upstairs hit the concrete wall. Boy, did we get that wrong. Not that everything didn’t happen as we reported. It did. But there is a difference between “cement” and “concrete,” says reader Gary Kapic. Who knew? “Cement is the binder which goes into making concrete. Concrete is made of cement, gravel, sand and water,” says Kapic. We stand corrected. “When I started my business career my first job was as a salesman for Southwestern Portland Cement Company. I soon learned the difference between cement and concrete.” And now we know.
FLASHBACK: There’s nothing there now, but in 1917 when the Lodi Municipal Baths opened at Hale Park, that corner of town quickly became the “cool” place to hang out. Especially during Lodi’s hot summer months. The public pool — Lodi’s first — was novel for such a small town of 4,000 people. It was unique enough that a delegation from the city of Colusa motored to Lodi shortly after the pool opened to check it out. The committee nosed around, took measurements and wrote notes to take back to their city in hopes of building a “plunge” for themselves.
They found that 433 swimmers visited the baths on a typical summer Sunday.
The city, who owned the baths, netted $351.95 the previous month. The price to swim was 5 cents.
Residents could buy a book good for 15 baths for $2.50. There was also a clubhouse, which included private club rooms. However, on busy weekends, the rooms became improvised “peeping tom proof” dressing rooms for bathers.
The pool cost $2,000 and the building $8,000 to build, according to the newspaper article. The city operated the baths for 30 years before leasing the property to the Boy Scouts. The building then became known as the Lodi Scout Center, starting in 1952. The building was condemned and demolished in 1988. The pool was filled in and covered with a parking lot.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “Never blame someone else for the road you’re on. That’s your own asphalt.”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
