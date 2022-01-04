This is not the kind of Christmas story you want to read about. It’ a sad situation, indeed, and it may speak volumes about the complexities of homelessness. It was Christmas Eve-Eve when someone in the Hutchins Street Square neighborhood posted on social media a plea for help for someone they called “a young boy.”
Turns out the boy is an 18-year-old who suffers from Asperger syndrome. He grew up in Lodi and was apparently kicked out of the house by his parents, so he’s been living on the street. In the rain.
To make matters worse, the person reporting all this said the young man’s best friend had recently committed suicide, causing him to go into an emotional tailspin. The point of the online post was to try to find someone to take in the young lad.
Perhaps in a spare bedroom. There were no takers as of press time, but plenty of advice on who to contact. No updates or resolution was reported.
CLEANUP: Here’s a story that reads a little better. Salvador Higareda was driving to work in early December and noticed a man picking up trash along the frontage road next to the Lodi Toyota dealership. He stopped and talked to the man, who said his name is Joe. He said he was out of both a job and a home. He was living under a tarp by the McDonald’s nearby.
Salvador offered him a little money and a blanket, which he accepted. Joe also said he had no phone, but would like batteries for his alarm clock in case he landed a job. Salvador’s encounter with Joe was posted on Facebook.
The Christmas spirit merged with Lodi’s generosity. Almost immediately, people from the community were offering money, warm clothes and suggestions on getting Joe a phone.
THE COUNT: Every two years there occurs a count of homeless individuals found throughout the county. Lodi’s 2022 point-in-time (PIT) count will take place on January 26, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The “command center” for the operation will be at Gravity Church on the corner of Central and Tokay.
Volunteers will spend their time visiting known homeless encampments within Lodi, taking a head count and gathering other data to be tabulated and presented in a report. The exercise is done in an effort to “understand the problems and barriers facing people who live on the streets,” among other reasons, according to city officials.
POWERFUL: With a new year dawning, everyone is looking for a happy and prosperous 2022. Many will find it, some won’t.
There’s a new book out by Lodi resident and motivational speaker Jon Pritikin. It’s called, “Feel the Power: A Survivor's Guide to Happiness.” The new book was brought to our attention by Jon’s friend Dan Christy, who says Pritikin is “a mountain of a man, not only in size, but in stature.”
The book is about Pritikin’s life growing up as “an outcast” and how he overcame those challenges and lifted himself up, and how others can do the same. Pritikin is best known for breaking two Guinness World Records as a strength athlete. He also travels around the world as a speaker, teaching from his own life experiences about being bullied.
When he’s not on the road, Pritikin can be seen at a local gym pressing iron and staying in shape. He has been a popular speaker on school campuses, including some in Lodi. The book is available from Amazon.
FLASHBACK: It was early Christmas morning 29 years ago that Croce’s Dinners restaurant was destroyed by flames. The storied restaurant on Cherokee Lane close to where it merges with southbound Highway 99 was a Lodi institution, known for its white tablecloths, lobster dinners and minestrone soup. Leon Croce owned and operated the restaurant for about 30 years until 1987, when he sold the business to Chris and Diana Manos. The restaurant was his love, and he considered his employees and patrons his family. Croce continued to live in a trailer behind the restaurant. He told a news reporter that he heard banging noises — possibly exploding wine bottles—that woke him up, and then some guy was yelling to him that the roof was on fire. Some 22 firefighters and five engines from Lodi and Woodbridge fought the blaze. Battalion Chief Gary Duck said at the time the fire was so intense that the attack team had to retreat. The fire continued to smolder until the roof finally collapsed at about 8:30 the following morning. Damage was estimated to top $400,000. The property is now Parkwest Casino. Croce died in 2012 at the age of 90.
CRISIS: Perhaps one of the most under-reported stories of the year has been the Fentanyl crisis. You may have heard reports on TV of overdoses in big cities across the country.
But you may not realize it has become a significant problem here in Lodi, too. We’ve written about it on occasion, recounting several overdose rescues a week. Here’s the latest one: Lodi police officers Branden Honeycutt and Juan Ortega responded to a call of an unconscious male. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the person had symptoms consistent with an opiate/opioid overdose, so Narcan was administered. Turns out he was a 17-year-old boy, who was transported to Lodi Memorial Hospital. Another life saved.
UPDATES: The final tab for tearing down the dilapidated hose tower at the old Main Street Fire Station is $57,629, according to city records. The decades-old structure was discovered to have detached itself from the main building, and was listing in such a way as to pose a hazard. So down it goes. The building itself has been vacant for decades, save the local pigeon population that took over the second floor. … The Lodi Public Library will be expanding its current hours of operation, but the book-browsing public has changed its habits.
So, the library will adjust its hours accordingly. Effective January 24, the library will close most days at 6 p.m. or earlier. It will remain open until 8 on Thursdays, but close on Fridays. … Lodi Electric’s IBEW union employees will be getting a 13 percent raise over the next two years. The positions include linemen, engineers and other technical jobs. Electrical worker positions have been notoriously difficult to fill, especially during the pandemic.
NO WASTE: Throwing food waste into the compost pile (as we’re now required to do) may not be such a bad idea after all, according to retired Lodi teacher Julie Jensen. She writes, “Commercial composting uses aerobic composting techniques,” such as aerating the compost by turning and adding water. It’s known as hot composting and, according to Julie, “methane is not produced and the whole process is very clean, with no waste.”
HAPPIER NEW YEAR: What's your New Year's resolution(s)? We asked people on social media. Here are some of their responses: Tiffany Shinkle says, “Try not to sweat the small stuff and enjoy having company over more … so pretty much live like 2020 might happen again.” … Trina Jean Selvey wants to start her own business. … Jennifer Bettenhausen says, “To ride my horse on more adventures and worry less about things I cannot control. Life is short.” … Leona Marino’s goal is to work 17 hours a day, instead of 18. … Harlan Scott Fitch wants to be better than he was this year. … Karen Anderson says, “I will get my first novel out of my computer and in front of professionals who can guide me to the next step.” … Sonia Michelle says, “DECLUTTER! my house, my mind, my social media!! Declutter it all!!!”
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.