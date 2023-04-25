It’s almost open, anxious folks. The new Lodi Bowling Lounge & Bar is planning a soft opening in June, according to general contractor Joe Haddad. He says the building is done and has been signed off by the city. They are still waiting for furniture to arrive, which is the bottleneck. They’ve only received 75 of it thus far, he says.
Haddad says it will also take a couple months to train the 100 staff members they need (and they’re hiring, if you’re interested). The new entertainment venue has been a work in progress for over three years. It was significantly delayed when COVID hit. Work had to stop if someone was exposed to the virus. The owners also lost their initial financing for the project when banks pulled back loans due to the pandemic.
Haddad also wants to quash rumors that passing trains rattle the bowling pins, causing them to fall. They don’t.
THIS ‘N THAT: Mike Carouba says a sure sign of spring is when the slender leaved ice plants sprout their purple blossoms along the wall of Lodi Memorial West on Lower Sac. It’s a beautiful sight, indeed. …
Mailing costs are going up. Shocked? The price of a first-class stamp is rising to 66 cents on July 9, which represents a 32% increase since 2019. …
There could be paramedics on Lodi fire trucks as soon as this August, says Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer. There are currently paramedics among the LFD ranks, says Schwabie, but none of those currently in school under a grant-funded program has graduated.
“We are hoping to start the program next budget year (which starts July 1) on one engine with firefighters who are already medics,” he says.
The city still needs to negotiate an agreement with county Emergency Medical Services (EMS) before they can operate. …
Councilwoman Lisa Craig will hold another one of her informational meetings at Clearsuites / Kettleman Station, 400 E. Kettleman Lane, Suite 20 tomorrow at 6 p.m.
UNDER CONSTRUCTION: A firm number isn’t known yet, but the cost to repair and restore the Woman’s Club building could be as much as $2 million, based on preliminary estimates by local contractors. The 100-year-old landmark suffered major damage late last month when the roof collapsed under the weight of stormwater that had collected on the flat roof.
Incoming club president Kathryn Corradi says they have insurance, but it doesn’t cover the club’s ongoing expenses and commitments. The club has hired their own adjuster to represent the organization and to make sure they receive everything they’re entitled to. Corradi says work could take up to two years to complete.
“It’s all in the hands of the insurance companies,” she says.
SQUARE ONE: The people have spoken. The last proposal by Waste Management, designed to meet new state rules for food waste and tackle over-filled cans, is dead, according to Public Works Director Charlie Swimley.
“It’s back to the drawing board,” says Swimley, who indicates a revised plan (number four) could come back to the city council by late May or June. He says it will likely contain options for people who want to keep their smaller carts.
Swimley also defends granting the company contract extensions, saying it helps the company keep rates low by allowing them to amortize capital expenses over a longer period of time. He says Waste Management will have a sizeable capital investment in two new trucks, totaling about $1.4 million. In addition, he says the company could spend about $4.5 million on new carts.
Swimley says of the new law, “It is some of the most impactful legislation to affect cities.”
Previous Waste Management proposals called for replacing most smaller carts with larger ones, raising some rates and lowering others, granting new 5 and 7-year options to extend the contract, and imposing new and higher fees to be paid by Waste Management to the city. …
The city council’s May 3 public hearing will be to approve a cost of living increase to the solid waste rates already in effect, not to consider a new organics recovery plan.
IN THE MONEY: Lodi’s Farmers and Merchants Bank reported another blockbuster first quarter last week, with record net profits of $23.5 million, or $30.80 per share. Net income over the past 12 months was $81.6 million, compared with $66.7 million for the same period last year. The bank’s president Kent Steinwert said, “Our company is in excellent financial condition and is well-positioned to meet the challenges ahead.” (Disclosure: Your humble correspondent owns a couple shares of said bank.)
TRIVIA: When was the Lodi Public Library formed? (1885.) When was the Friends of the Lodi Public Library started? (1979.) How many books does the library have? (Good question.) These could be (probably not) some of the questions asked at the library’s second annual Trivia Bee at Five Window Beer Co. on May 24. The event helps raise money to support library operations. Friends board member Radhika Rao says they are looking for sponsors and participants, so step right up.
FEEL THE LOVE: Citywide volunteer day Love Lodi is this Saturday. This is where hundreds of helpers meet on the lawn at Hutchins Street Square and then set out to work on various projects. Tasks range from cleaning up Lodi Lake to planting trees at Beckman Park, to singing for seniors to book weeding at the Lodi Public Library. Book weeding? Yep, that’s where volunteers get a list of books to "weed" out of the library’s collection to make room for new books. Five weeders have already signed up. No more volunteers are needed for that one.
WELCOME HOME: Lowell Flemmer and his wife Vi were returning home from a short cruise up the California coast last week when Lowell noticed a $100 charge made to his credit card by the cruise line. He knew he hadn’t charged anything, so he went online and disputed the item. Next thing he knows the bank cancels his card.
It was 1 a.m. when the Flemmers arrived back at Sacramento International Airport to retrieve their car from the long-term lot. Lowell whips out his credit card to pay at the exit, same one he used to get in. His now-canceled card was denied and the gate wouldn’t open.
In a panic, Lowell knocks politely on the window of the car next to him. After explaining his predicament, the driver instructs him to quickly exit behind him. When the gate goes up both cars slingshot through the opening, with Lowell about 6 inches off the guy’s bumper. The next day he contacts airport parking, explains things, and gets off with only having to pay for one extra day.
POLICE BEAT: Lodi police recently received a report of someone pointing a laser light at a helicopter, which was overhead in the area of Stockton and Kettleman. Officers responded and located a juvenile with a laser device near Blakely Park. He was arrested. Punishment is up to a year in the can and $1,000 fine or as much as three years in jail and a $2k fine if charged as a felony. …
Theft continues to plague local stores as brazen bandits run into stores, fill shopping carts, and escape to waiting getaway cars. It happened recently at Target. Two perpetrators, reportedly from Sacramento, filled up a waiting vehicle with stolen merchandise and then took off. It remains a problem with some local grocery stores, too, who report the same kind of theft. However, store management instructs employees not to confront the thieves. Just call police, who get there too late.
LAST LAUGH: Kathy Polenske posted, “I don't love to brag about my expensive trips, but I just got home from the vet.”
Steve Mann is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
