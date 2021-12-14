Maybe you missed it. Bill Meehleis and Jim Murdaca were given the Mayor’s Community Service Award by outgoing mayor Alan Nakanishi a couple weeks ago. Bill owns Meehleis Modular Buildings, which, incidentally, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Jim Murdaca owned Pietro’s Trattoria on Kettleman Lane, the restaurant he opened 35 years ago in Lodi. He retired about a year ago, selling the place to son Pete, who now runs it.
Meehleis specializes in school classroom construction and has built many within Lodi Unified, according to son Chris Meehleis. The Meehleis company most recently built new classrooms at Lodi High, Needham and Tokay High. Interestingly, Bill’s wife Carol received the same award from Nakanishi eight years ago. Now the set’s complete.
UNMASKED: Lodi Unified trustees will consider adopting at tonight’s board meeting a resolution asking the state legislature to make the governor’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and staff a recommendation, not a requirement. In the proposed resolution, the district says it struggles to “find qualified employees for both certificated and classified positions,” and “parents have expressed concern regarding the lack of research on the potential long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on children.” The resolution also says the district “supports individual and parental rights to choose whether to vaccinate themselves or their children.”
UPDATE: OK, here’s the deal with the new grocery store trying to open in the Woodlake shopping center, where Salisbury’s used to be. The new owners started construction without a building permit (not recommended), but one was eventually issued in August, according to city officials. That caused delays. The city says they are waiting for a call to inspect the work and to issue a final inspection. Owners think that will be in January. Lots of fingers are crossed.
FINISH LINE: The California International Marathon (CIM) was held in Sacramento about a week ago and, as usual, Lodi was well represented. Among the Lodi runners were Dave Phillips, who finished the race with a time of 4:48; Trent Diehl (4:27); Kevin Odell (4:27); Andrew Fonda (3:26); and Blake Fonda, with a scorching time of 2:43. Blake was a Lodi High track star who is currently a third-year biophysical chemistry Ph. D. researcher at UC Davis. All making us proud.
YOUR SERVE: Tim Miller writes that Lodi needs more tennis courts, with all the new homes that are being built in town. But he also says the city needs more swimming facilities. He says he came from Angels Camp where the school’s pool was open most of the year and available for public use. “The two local swim clubs are not enough to accommodate the community,” he says. “I don’t feel the city is addressing the needs for recreational facilities,” he writes. … But proponents of a new tennis complex shouldn’t get their hopes up. Park and Rec Commissioner Bret Erickson says such a project is “financially impossible.” He indicates the department has more wants than a Christmas list, to say nothing of its “HUGE” list of deferred maintenance projects, but not enough money to do them all. “We cannot dream of bigger projects and new parks until we get the funds to repair and maintain what we have,” he says. Did someone say the city has a $10 million budget surplus?
SHORTCOMINGS: You know the much-hyped supply-chain disruption and product shortage is serious when the Dollar Tree store has to raise prices to $1.25. Here’s more proof: Troy Scheideman was about to sit down to a nice bowl of clam chowder the other cold evening. But he discovered he was out of oyster crackers, so off to the store he went. Save Mart was out. What? That’s like Penney’s running out of underwear. He tried three other grocery stores in town, but “nobody has oyster crackers!” he laments. “Is there some kind of oyster cracker shortage??” he asks in disbelief. Could be. Turns out he had to settle for plain old saltines.
CONSTRUCTION ZONE: Perhaps you’ve noticed that Lockeford Street over Highway 99 is closed again. Caltrans is raising the overpass to allow taller freight traffic to flow more safely and easier underneath. The last thing you want is a tall load bonking the bridge, which happens occasionally. When work is done on the Lockeford overcrossing, the same thing will be done at Victor Road. That will undoubtedly create an interesting traffic pattern as vehicles traverse the construction while entering and exiting the freeway. The project wraps up with demolition of the now out-of-service Lodi Union Pacific overcrossing, between Victor Road and Lockeford Street. The former railway has most recently been a haven for homeless residents. Construction is expected to be complete by spring, of 2022.
LAKE REPAIR: The city will soon begin work shoring up a portion of the riverbank on the Mokelumne River that runs along the northern boundary of Lodi Lake. Over time the lapping water has seriously eroded the embankment and now it is threatening to collapse the cement retaining wall. The work will cost about $600,000 by the time it’s all said and done. The project also calls for the removal of 25 “non-native, unhealthy” trees. … Looks like work has also begun on the new homeless access center, with the city allocating about $190k for design services of the center and other projects. … New tenants should be checking into the newly finished “tiny homes” on Lodi Avenue by the first of the year, says Community Development Director John Della Monica. The four homes were purchased with a $1.2 million state grant and will serve as transitional housing for folks and families who are at risk of homelessness.
SPEAK EASY: Can you believe it? Lodi turned 115 years old last week. With that in mind, it seems especially sad to see some of Lodi’s earliest buildings come down along Sacramento Street, arguably Lodi’s cradle. The first to go is the old Rex Pool Hall, which was gutted in a fire over a year ago. We received a picture from Julie and Duane Wahl a few days ago showing the old basement under the Rex, which is being excavated as part of the building’s demolition. There appears to be something like a tunnel that goes under Sacramento Street. Julie and Duane speculate it might date back to the Prohibition era, which it certainly does. All of those brick buildings were erected after a fire destroyed the entire block in 1887. Who knows what tales those walls (not Wahls) could tell? As we’ve already reported, the remaining buildings on that block will be coming down, like so many dominos, over the next few months, not including Joe Hassan’s two-story warehouse on the corner. Coincidentally, it was the only structure to survive the fire.
CORRECTION: Last week we mentioned that Steve Colangelo is running for district 4 county supervisor, among others. The candidate actually lives in Linden, not Stockton, as we reported, according to campaign aide Tim Rosales.
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.