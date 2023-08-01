A fascinating, if shocking, new report on the cost of homelessness, prepared by the University of the Pacific and released in April, pegs the number somewhere between $131.8 million and $160.2 million for 2021. And that’s just for San Joaquin County. “With just over 2,300 people experiencing homelessness in San Joaquin County, the estimated average cost per person was between $56,800 and $69,100,” the report says. The study focused on public costs of homelessness experienced by local governmental entities, non-profits, and healthcare providers within the county. The report’s authors concede the numbers are estimates. The city of Lodi, which did not participate in the survey, has spent an estimated $35.7 million on homelessness just in the last two years. That number includes the cost to build the access center, the four tiny homes on Washington Street, and the anticipated purchase of the old Star Hotel. According to City Manager Steve Schwabauer, who says the cost is hard to quantify, up to 30% of all police and 3% of all fire calls are related to homelessness. This fiscal year the combined public safety budget is $49 million, meaning approximately $8.2 million of it will be spent on the homeless population this year alone. Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital said the homeless “are not identifiable as a unique subset of our patients,” and for that reason they cannot provide a cost figure. … Lodi Fire has responded this year to one building fire and 12 outside fires that were attributed to the homeless population, according to Fire Chief Ken Johnson.
LET’S EAT: The much-anticipated Squeeze Burger (now known as SQZ Burger) is open at Sacramento at Oak, next to IDOL Beer. The new restaurant will be dishing up its famous cheese burgers with a cheese “skirt.” Katie and Brandon Hausauer are the owners. They used to operate a food truck at the corner of Stockton and Kettleman in the Discount Pets parking lot. The pair also worked together at the Squeeze Burger in Galt. The Lodi restaurant was plagued by various delays, which is why it took about a year to open.
LOCAL ANGLE: You may be surprised to know that not all the produce sold at Costco is grown in Chile. The watermelons sold at Costco this year are grown at Nuss Farms out in the Delta, just west of I-5. Lodi’s Dave Nuss operates the farm with sons Tyler, Tim, and Derek. When they’re not growing crops, Tyler and Tim are on the internet with “The Modern Acre,” a weekly podcast for and about agriculture. They bill the show as a way to, “Learn from the entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders that are changing the food and agriculture industry on and off the farm.”
LOST AND FOUND: Gary and Lori Hass were in Amsterdam, Netherlands this past May visiting their son Nicholas and his family when the unthinkable happened. Gary and Lori were en route to the Van Gogh Museum there when Gary stopped to use the restroom. A while later he discovered his wallet, containing his driver’s license, various credit cards, 70 euros, his Medicare card, and other personal items, was gone. They frantically looked everywhere, but it was not to be found. They reported it to police, but they were told nothing could be done about it for three days. He and his family began the arduous task of canceling all his credit cards. Luckily, Gary still had his passport, which allowed him to board the flight back to America. They had just arrived home when son Nicholas called to say he spotted Gary’s lost wallet online in the police lost-and-found section. Satisfied it was his, Amsterdam authorities mailed it back to Gary. A week or two later he received the wallet, intact. Inside was a note from the person who found it. “Hope you receive your purse in good order. We found it at the Dam Square. Pity there was no mail address to be found. That is why we took it to police. All the best to you!” it said. Lesson learned. “Next time I’ll have a zipper on my pocket,” Gary says thankfully.
CENTENARIAN: Lodi’s Lorraine Katzakian is turning 103 years old on August 13, according to her son Reggie. She still lives at home and is as sharp as ever, her son says. The family plans a small reception to celebrate her big day. She credits her long life to her faith in God and never having smoked. Lorraine was married to former mayor Bozant Katzakian, who served on the city council in the ‘60s. There is also a local park named after him on Turner Road.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of Marlo Kerner, who died last Sunday at age 88 from COVID complications. Marlo was an artist, an interior designer by trade. He opened Marlo Interior Fashions in the 1960s in downtown Lodi. He was also an accomplished musician, playing piano in a local jazz ensemble. The need for space to practice and to play led to a business partnership and the establishment of the Woodbridge Feed and Fuel restaurant (now Woodbridge Crossing) in 1971. It was an immediate success. People from all over the region would come to catch the music, the cool vibes, and to experience the food. It was standing-room-only, particularly on weekends. Marlo’s wife Hazel was the hostess who met customers as they arrived, assuring them the wait was worth it. Years later, Marlo and Hazel would open Hazel’s Restaurant in downtown Lodi on the corner of Oak and School (most recently Rosewood). Hazel said they had a wonderful life together, and said of his passing, “It was a beautiful ending.” Marlo leaves a legacy of class and cool. He will be missed.
FLASHBACK: When Lodi was the Tokay Capital of the World packing sheds lined both sides of the railroad tracks between Main and Sacramento Streets. Hot Valley summers dried out the wooden structures, making them prime candidates for a raging fire. Most of them burned down before they could be torn down. Such was the case on the evening of May 5, 1955 when a possible arson’s match set off a blaze that would destroy the Lakeshore Fruit Company offices at 225 S. Main. The fire also gutted the Heggblade-Marguleas packing shed next door. Lodi Fire Chief George Polenske reported that there was no evidence the blaze was caused by an accelerant. However, Charles Pickering and his wife, who lived at 201 S. Sacramento St., told investigators they saw a man crouching alongside the wall of their nearby tire and battery shop, and it looked like he was pouring something from a large bottle. Mrs. Pickering ran to call police. But by this time the fire was raging and the phone lines were clogged by fire calls. The pair insisted the fire was started by the man they saw. However, Police Chief Fred Hunt heard rumors the fire had been set by “recently dispossessed habitues” of the destroyed “Lodi jungles.” Others speculated it was set by a 51-year-old transient arrested near the fire by police for being drunk. The fire caused $125,000 in damage, but the worst of it was the cherry pack was set to begin the following week and the company had nowhere to pack them.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.