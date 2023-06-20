He was “Mr. Lodi,” if there ever was one.
When he retired as Lodi city clerk in 1952, John Blakely wrapped up 31 years of service to the city. At the time he was the longest-serving city employee. But it was not how long he served that made him special, it’s what he did.
During his tenure Blakely held almost every administrative position there was in the city. He was city assessor, part-time tax collector, finance officer, collector for the water and electrical departments, and registrar of vital statistics. He was described as a “one-man administrative force.”
He was instrumental in organizing the police and fire departments here, and in constructing the City Hall and sewage treatment plant.
On many days, Blakely was seen walking around town, carrying his imitation leather brief case, assessing property. He was also chief financial officer, and as such his signature was required on all warrants used for dispensing city funds. Most city forms and legal documents required his attention.
Blakely was said to carry around in his head “the most authoritative and interesting history of Lodi which shall ever go unwritten.” People who knew him said Blakely possessed an “amazing memory for facts, figures and other data pertinent to city affairs.”
To residents and elected officials alike, Blakely was “the city” to them. He was a problem-solver, never shy about taking on a new responsibility that was shunned by others. City councilmen sought his advice, as did most other people. He could easily have been the most respected, most influential man in Lodi at the time.
The soft-spoken, pipe-smoking Blakely was born in Lodi on Feb. 13, 1882 in a small house facing Church Street, between Elm and Locust. His father was a Canadian farmworker, and his mother was from the Folsom area.
The town was still an unincorporated county burg with dirt streets, dependent upon the railroad for nearly everything. As Blakely grew up, he witnessed the town become a city, its business district grow from a few stores, boarding houses, livery stable, blacksmith shop and lumber yard to a thriving commercial center of town. He also watched the mud streets and wooden sidewalks give way to pavement and cement.
Blakely also bore witness to the arrival of such modern conveniences as running water and electricity. He said that during his youth, each house had a pump in the kitchen to draw water. There were a few windmills in town that would supply water to some homes, he says.
At the time Lodi had no movie theaters. Entertainment was limited to lodge and church socials. The Fourth of July was the town’s main celebration for the year, Blakely remembered. Baseball, bicycle racing and horse racing were the main sports activities at the time.
Cars, radios and photographers had been invented, but none had yet found their way to Lodi. He said most Lodians had little money and there were few wealthy residents at the time. A family of four could live on $30 a month.
Blakely recalled that food was cheap and plentiful. A 100-pound sack of potatoes cost 50 cents. One baker in town sold 25 loaves of bread for a dollar. However, most Lodians ate home-cooked meals.
Shoes were $1 to $3 a pair. Housewives made clothes for the family.
Blakely attended Miss Whittier’s Kindergarten and Select School in a building that occupied a back lot on the southeast corner of Church and Locust streets. He also attended Salem School when it was a combination of elementary and high school. In 1900 he graduated as valedictorian of the last class to use Salem School, on the corner of Lodi and Stockton streets.
Blakely’s first job after high school was as a clerk for Graham’s drug store on the corner of Elm and Sacramento (now a liquor store). He later became a mail carrier. Back then mailmen had to provide their own horse and buggy, he said, which could be acquired for about $80. After that he spent a year as a clerk in the railway service in Ogden, Utah. That was the only time Blakely lived outside of Lodi.
In 1920, he operated the Overland auto agency for a year. In 1921, Blakely was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Lodi City Clerk Harvey Clark, and he never looked back. At the time there were only two employees at the city. Every four years he would run for re-election, usually unopposed, and would always win. He was the third person to hold the position since the city’s incorporation in 1906.
In addition to his city clerk duties, Blakely was also secretary to the Planning Commission. People said he was the “last-word authority” for the commission — and pretty much everything else concerning the city.
Blakely was also credited with winning acceptance for the city manager form of government, which continues to be the administrative structure of the city today. All that was needed was Blakely’s endorsement and the public got behind the concept.
When Blakely’s tenure came to an end in 1952 at age 70, 400 people came out to celebrate his retirement. There was a banquet, standing ovations, and speeches given in his honor at American Legion Hall on Washington Street. There were speeches and telegrams from public officials, including Gov. Earl Warren.
Druggist Otto “Doc” Weihe said Blakely was “an outstanding man, the city clerk best posted on municipal affairs in the state of California.” The evening’s principal speaker, attorney Bud Carpenter, told the audience, “John Blakely could have no finer tribute than your presence here.” Blakely concurred. Carpenter also said of Blakely, he’s “given far more than he has received in contributing to better government throughout California.”
Mayor Harry Tolliver told the audience that Blakely was not actually retiring, but starting a new phase of his life where he would have time to do things he previously didn’t have time to do.
Blakely’s retirement may not have been entirely voluntary. Retirement was mandatory at age 70, by city policy. Indeed, the city council passed a resolution extending Blakely’s employment status until a new city clerk could be hired.
John F. Blakely died April 18, 1964 at age 82. He and his wife Alice Marchant Witte Blakely are inurned at Lodi Memorial Park and Cemetery on East Pine.
Blakely Park was named after him 1955, a lasting tribute to the city’s beloved city clerk and dedicated civil servant.
Steve Mann is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
