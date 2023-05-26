Keep your eye on state senate bill SB-7, “The Homeless Housing Obligation Act.” It could bankrupt the city, says an official. The bill would require “each city and county to provide housing opportunities for homeless individuals within its jurisdiction, based on their most recent point-in-time count.” The bill would mandate housing for individuals who are homeless, individuals who are previously homeless, individuals who are at risk of homelessness, and extremely low-income households. City Manager Steve Schwabauer says he’s obviously concerned. “How are cities to fund it? Let’s say we could build housing for our 200 homeless at $200,000 a door (it’s probably twice that), it’s a $40 million mandate for Lodi.” While the bill proposes offering grants, that’s far from a sure thing, and, as currently written, it’s only for construction. The operation and maintenance costs would claim half the city’s annual budget. “It’s simply not possible,” says Schwabauer. “We would have to file bankruptcy. Period.” He does applaud the idea of holding all cities equally responsible for their homeless population. “It makes a lot of sense,” he says.
BACK AGAIN: It was about three weeks ago that volunteers working with Inner City Action cleared out the debris and garbage that had accumulated on the abandoned rail crossing over Highway 99 at Lodi Avenue. That stretch of CalTrans real estate has been a campsite for the homeless for years. Every so often the spot gets cleaned up, but it never lasts. The homeless are back. Drive by it today and you’d be hard pressed to know it had ever been cleared. Inner City is the organization contracted by the city to run the temporary homeless shelter on Sacramento Street. They will also likely be the ones to run the Access Center when it opens in about 18 months. … It’s the same story with the Turner Road overpass. When work on the 99 offramp project began about a month ago, the homeless camps were shooed away. They’ve now sprung up on the other side of the Turner overpass, with some tents pitched almost on the roadway.
MORE ABOUT THAT: Last week we mentioned there are currently only about 34 active listings for sale in Lodi. Realtor Larry Underhill says there are a few reasons for that, including few choices to “move up” in size or location, some people are reluctant to give up their current lower mortgage rate, and uncertainty about the market and economy. He also said that builders are way behind. That may start to change when FCB Builders begin to market homes in the new Chelsea neighborhood of the Rose Gate II subdivision, behind GracePoint Church.
The first phase will include about 107 single family homesites and a new park. New homes will have floorplans ranging from 1,755 to 3,600 sq. ft. Builder Tom Doucette says models will be open in about 30 days. He says Chelsea will have a “pretty broad spectrum” of plans available to buyers. Over all, Doucette says business has been much better than he anticipated. … Here’s something new to try: cinnamon roll French toast at Village Coffee Shop. It’s killer.
UPDATE: Demolition of the damaged part of the Woman’s Club building started this week, according to club president Kathryn Corradi. It could take up to two years to complete the repairs, but in the meantime the club has lost one of its main sources of funding—rental of the building. So, the club will be holding a winetasting event on June 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at All-Veterans Plaza, next to City Hall.
Tickets are $50, available at Pret, and will get you hearty appetizers and some great local wines to taste. You’ll recall the 100-year-old clubhouse suffered near catastrophic damage when standing rainwater caused part of the flat roof to collapse.
CHECKUP: There will be a free medical clinic at the Lodi Academy gymnasium, 1230 S. Central Avenue, on June 11th. Services will be provided by Life Health, a non-profit network of physicians, dentists, optometrists, and other medical professions. Provided services include various screenings, eye exam, and dental procedures, including getting a tooth yanked (if you need it). It’s first come, first serviced from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
RESURFACED: Peterson Park tennis courts will soon be resurfaced, with work scheduled to begin June 5, according to Christina Jaromay, parks, rec, and cultural services boss. The project will cost about $47,000. … It has cost the city about $100,000 to clean up last winter’s damage in parks alone, says Jaromay. Over 100 city trees toppled over during the New Year’s Eve storm. … East Bay Municipal Utility District has closed day use areas along the Mokelumne River because of high river flows, says Jaromay.
IN THE MONEY: Last year the city reinstated its collection policy, which basically means people who don’t pay their utility bills in a timely fashion will have their power turned off. Last September the city was carrying $3.5 million in past-due accounts. Today, the number is better, but not great, standing at $3 million. According to Deputy City Manager Andrew Keys. Two-thirds of the debt is owed to the electric utility at $2 million. The city paused its normal collection process when COVID hit, giving utility customers some slack. That slack turned into a huge pile of unpaid bills, which is now shrinking, according to Keys.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of Lee Mulford, who died last Saturday. Lee worked for Ma Bell for years. After retirement he and two friends started Valley Telephone in Lodi, specializing in installations and repair. Following that he was director of operations from 1989 to 1999 for Temple Baptist Church. Lee loved to drive. He would make frequent trips, well into his eighties, to Arizona to see family. When he wasn’t traveling, he would be volunteering somewhere. He was a true gentleman.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
