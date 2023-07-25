About three weeks ago it was lights out at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital. It was actually a power outage that affected, of all places, the operating rooms. What made matters worse, the auxiliary generator(s) didn’t come online. That meant things stayed in the dark and surgical procedures that had begun had to be stopped, and scheduled surgeries had to be postponed, confirms Scott Nariyoshi, public information officer for Lodi Memorial and Dameron Hospital. He said that the outage mainly impacted the O.R., but most of the hospital nursing units and services remained operational.
BOXED IN: That Boxcar shopping center proposed for the corner of Lodi Ave. and Sacramento St., originally planned for Church and Lockeford, is owned by Christopher “Kit” Bennett. He’s been on a buying spree lately, having purchased much of the property at Lodi and Sac over the past year or so. He bought the old Daniger Furniture property on the southwest corner, the vacant car lot on the northeast corner (where the boxcar project will go), and the former Swearingen-Jentoft Oldsmobile dealership property next door. Bennett also bought the old Blewett Ice Cream parlor across the street.
Blewett’s closed in 2005 and the property languished for years. No word yet on what Bennett plans to do with the other properties he owns on Sacramento St. or the corner of Church and Lockeford. Local architect John Vierra is working with Bennett on the design work. The Boxcar center will include shopping and several different eateries, such as a coffee shop, bistro, and winetasting, of course.
FREEDOM: A first-ever “Freedom Fest” will be held in Lodi on Aug. 4 at Hutchins Street Square. The keynote speaker will be Kari Lake, who you may remember ran unsuccessfully to become Arizona governor last year. The former television news anchor contends voter fraud kept her out of the governor’s mansion, and she continues to fight to overturn the election results. Lake will be joined on stage by Female Country Music Vocalist of the Year Clare Dunn, Ohio math teacher Doug Frank, San Joaquin County Supervisor Steve Ding, and Shasta County Supervisor Kevin Crye. The event is being staged by Mike and Debbie Collins, Ria Jones, and Joyce Horrocks, with help from Sheronna Bishop and Cordie Williams. More info can be had at sanjoaquinconsevatives.org. … Former mayor Doug Kuehne reports attending a political fundraiser in Stockton last week for Stockton mayor Kevin Lincoln, who is running to replace Josh Harder in congress. Kuehne says the event was attended by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and several other congress members. Harder represents the 9th congressional district, which includes Lodi.
FIREPOWER: The police department is spending $95k for 90 new Glock firearms. “It is in the department’s best interest to improve the safety and efficiency of our officers by purchasing updated safety equipment and utilizing available resources to enhance firearm proficiency and reduce liability,” Police Chief Sierra Brucia said in his staff report to the city council. Pistol-mounted optics, which will be an included feature with the guns, will increase scene/target clarity and enable faster and more accurate follow-up shots, according to the chief.
MADE IN THE SHADE: The popular Residential Shade Tree Program is getting a two-year extension. The city contracts with the non-profit Tree Lodi organization to offer free shade trees to residents who apply. The program will cost $143,000 over the two-year period. The trees are delivered and planted by volunteers.
HOT STUFF: Lodi fire engineer Joseph Collins was selected as the Firefighter of the Year for 2022. He received the award before the city council last week. Fire Chief Ken Johnson said Collins went “above and beyond” in his efforts to develop a training site at station 2, sometimes using his own personal tools to complete the job. Johnson says, thanks to Collins, the city is saving thousands of dollars by training locally instead of at out-of-town venues. … We received another correction to our previous comment about “little boys’ dreams.” Linda Hoover, retired administrative secretary at Lodi Fire, says, “Aimee New started her career with Lodi Fire Department as a firefighter and worked her way up the ranks to become a division chief. She has been the fire chief of Sonora Fire Department for several years now.”
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of Frank Mills, who died suddenly last Thursday, according to family friend Fred Donald. Mills, 60, was a well-known and respected farmer. His dad was educator, banker and vineyardist Freeman Mills. Mills Avenue is named after the Mills family. The white mansion near the corner of Lower Sac and Elm, which has recently been for sale, was built by Frank’s grandfather, Everett. Besides grapes, Frank farmed corn and other crops on property west of I-5. “Frank was a kind and generous man,” remembers Donald. Fellow farmer Dave Nuss says he packed asparagus for him about 20 years ago. “He was a good guy. They broke the mold with him,” says Nuss. Mills was also a past master in the Woodbridge Masonic Lodge, according to Donald.
FLASHBACK: It all started at a steam cleaning and laundry plant on Sacramento Street in 1926. Jack Caulfield, Charlie Peterson, Herb Woock, Ed Glynn, G.O. Beckman and Fred Polensky watched as the first full circle mold produced the first retreaded tire. History was made and Super Mold Corp. was born. It became the largest manufacturer of tire retreading equipment in the world, according to Jim Beckman, who wrote a history of the company. In its heyday, Super Mold had about 550 employees working out of its plant on North Sacramento Street. Super Mold manufactured and shipped equipment all over the world for nearly 40 years. In 1966 company president Louis T. Fike announced the purchase of a 40-acre site from the William G. Micke estate, located east of Highway 99, south of Lodi Avenue. The first equipment rolled off the manufacturing floor at the new plant in 1969. However, by 1970 labor strife hit the company’s bottom line. Two years later Super Mold merged with Intercole Automation. Three years after that a “major slump” hit the automobile industry and Super Mold’s new plant was put up for sale for $1.5 million. In 1976 the Lodi plant’s entire inventory of tools and equipment were auctioned off. The Lodi division of Intercole Automation closed down operations in Lodi on September 16, 1976. It was the end of an era.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.