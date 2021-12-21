Get that turkey carcass out of the garbage! That along with chicken bones, leftover pizza and all the other food waste you have been throwing in there for years. It doesn’t belong there anymore. Why? Because beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the state is requiring you to separate your food waste from the rest of your garbage. They say it’s bad for the environment as it sits rotting in the landfill, emitting methane gas into the air. So now you’ll be mandated to put all such refuse into your green waste wheeler along with the grass clippings, starting New Year’s Day. To combat the anticipated stench, Lodi’s garbage hauler Waste Management will begin picking up everyone’s green waste can once a week, instead of every other week. But that will happen within the next few months, according to City Manager Steve Schwabauer, so don’t panic.
Of course, this additional service is going to cost you, he says, with refuse collection rates likely to go up accordingly, pending city council approval. Instead of hauling your food waste to the dump where it will lay and rot and emit methane gas, Waste Management will soon throw it on the compost pile, cover it with a tarp, where it will lay and rot and emit methane gas.
MERRRY CHRISTMAS: It was smiles everywhere as little ones had their pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus in front of Saint Nick’s personal fire truck at Hutchins Street Square recently. It was all part of the Lodi Fire Foundation’s first annual holiday festival. There were free crafts for the kids and adult beverages for Santa’s helpers, to say nothing of the raffle prizes for those who were lucky, and on Santa’s good side. Rick Darone (Tony’s Pizzeria) donated a bike for the raffle. The festival netted about $24k for the foundation, which exists to provide financial assistance to the fire department. While fundraising was the primary mission, it was just as much an event for the community, says fire department spokesperson Michelle Munoz.
BREAKFAST AND SHOW: Jodie Snider was watching “Good Morning America” the other day as the network was broadcasting the Ed Sheeran concert at Rockefeller Plaza, New York City. But she had to do a double-take. In the background she noticed a sign on the building behind the performer that said, “LODI,” in big, bold letters. Further investigation reveals it’s actually an upscale Italian restaurant named “Lodi” at 1 Rockefeller Center. A quick glance at the menu suggests you bettah bring a thick billfold with you to pay for the $9 orange juice and the $21 eggs. Question is, do they serve Lodi wines?
SWEET TOOTH: Forget Mrs. Fields. If you are a cookie-lover, or know someone who is, and want to get some over-the-top baked confections (and don’t particularly care what they cost), here’s a suggestion for Santa: Levain’s Bakery in New York. All they do is cookies. They’re famous around the Big Apple, with seven bakeries. You can order them online and have them delivered almost anywhere within a few days. Chocolate chip, dark chocolate chip, chocolate chip and peanut butter … need we say more? Each cookie weighs over a quarter pound! If it isn’t the best cookie you’ve ever tasted, it may be on your short list. Google them and see.
LET IT RAIN: This rain year is turning out to be a wet one, at least compared to last year, according to Dr. Patrick Sweeney’s unofficial weather station known as “Lodi Lake Weather.” The 2021-22 season has racked up 10.47 inches of rain so far, compared to only 7.82 for all of last year. As of this writing, his station is reporting over three inches of precipitation so far in December, an inch more than average. October saw 6.6 inches but less than an inch for November. Lodi no longer maintains an official rain gauge, so these numbers are semi-official.
TAKING A BOW: Lodi’s Will Heryford was posthumously given the Golden Quill Award by Lodi Unified School District trustees at their meeting last week. Heryford’s family accepted the award on his behalf. The award is given in recognition of “fair, insightful and accurate reporting on public school news by individual print, broadcast and online news media representatives.” Heryford was a KCRA Channel 3 photojournalist and Lodi resident. He died unexpectedly in early November. … Lodi native and former resident Lisa Woznick has been named Teacher of the Year for the Roseville Joint Union High School District, according to proud parents Rod and Clare Woznick. Lisa’s a 1998 Lodi High grad who now teaches math at Granite Bay High School. She received her undergrad degree and teaching credential from UC Irvine, and a master’s in math from San Diego State University. She follows in her parents’ footsteps. Her dad was a teacher for about 40 years and her mom was a school nurse. Making us proud. … Alas, it wasn’t all happy news at last week’s school board meeting. There were 19 student expulsions and one suspended expulsion on the meeting agenda. Looks like someone’s been naughty this year, and Santa’s probably not happy about it. Neither were the trustees.
OPENING SOON: Sacramento Street between Pine and Elm may re-open to traffic by the end of December, according to Community Development Director John Della Monica. The street has been closed for more than a year following a fire that gutted a couple of the buildings on that block. City officials barricaded the block because the brick buildings were considered unstable. The remaining single-story buildings north of Pine along that block are due to come down within the next few months, but the street will not close for those demos. … Did you notice the old packing shed at Pine and Main Street has also been demolished? The building is along the railroad right-of-way and there are no plans at the moment for the property, according to Della Monica. The long-abandoned building has been a “nuisance property” and homeless encampment for a long time, he says. Della Monica hinted that something could be built there at some point in the future. Long time Lodi residents remember when there were packing sheds all along Main Street. Most of them burned down in spectacular fashion over the years. Many of them were built in the early 1900s, when Tokay grapes were shipped in refrigerated railcars all over the U.S.
POLICE BEAT: Well, this isn’t going to earn any points for good behavior from Santa, either. Lodi police officers recently responded to an alarm at a smoke shop on Cherokee Lane. It had been burgled. Video surveillance cameras recorded a subject entering through the front window, stealing some items, then leaving. Officers located a subject lugging a duffle bag containing about $500 worth of stolen merchandise from the store. The suspect was a 15-year-old juvenile, who was booked into Juvie Hall. Talk about being naughty.
UP, UP AND AWAY: Local real estate prices continue their march upward. Online real estate company Zillow estimates home prices in the 95240 zip code (everything east of Ham Lane) to go up by 13.3% next year. That increase is on top of the whopping 26.98% increase the average home went up in value this year. Zillow says the “typical” home value today in that zip code is $464,724, compared to $365,988 a year ago. We reported a few weeks ago a similar story for home values in the 95242 zip code, which is everything west of Ham Lane.
TIMBER!: They’re down. Have you noticed? About 30 pine trees slated for removal along Lower Sac near Elm have been cut down. About three months ago the city’s electric utility department director declared the trees a hazard because they were all “very brittle, (with) broken and twisted limbs,” and recommended they get the axe. Indeed, a wind storm a few months ago caused some branches to fall onto power lines, resulting in a power outage affecting 9,000 customers — a third of the city. The trees in question were all on the east side of Lower Sac, between Tejon Street and Oxford Way. … Several Lodi athletic fields are due to get a makeover next year. Tokay High will get new grass, backstops with fenced dugouts, outfield fences, and scoreboards. Lodi High will get mostly the same. Lakewood School will have its existing backstop replaced.
