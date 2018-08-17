Durlynn Anema: Ice cream and balloons, both special events

Taking time from my southwest trip to comment on an upcoming event and a recently past one to salute the hard work of volunteers in Lodi and Galt.

Hope you’re planning to attend the Lodi Historical Society’s Ice Cream on Pine this Saturday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event actually is a block party with Pine Street closed off west of Church Street to the front of City Hall. Not only will you have yummy ice cream from Gunther’s Double Dip Gallery but be treated to music and a raffle.

I attended last year and was totally impressed with the atmosphere — truly a social event with everyone eating and enjoying.

An added feature this year is encouragement for locals to ride their bikes to the event. Bike Lodi will be on hand to valet and park your bike so you can enjoy yourself.

Don’t forget the raffle with many excellent prizes. All money raised goes to the Lodi Historical Society who has plans for a museum at some future date. They have many artifacts in storage and need to display them to the public, plus Lodi needs its own museum.

So for delicious ice cream, lively music and fun see you Saturday at Ice Cream on Pine.

———

Balloons soared last Saturday and Sunday at Galt’s McFarland Living History Ranch bringing interested spectators from throughout the region. This first Galt Balloon Festival was sponsored by the Galt District Chamber of Commerce in the hopes of starting a new summertime tradition.

The Festival exceeded all expectations. When I first heard the idea I hoped it would be a success because the Galt area does need more events.

My duties were as a docent in McFarland House during the festival. I didn’t need to arrive until 7 a.m. but went a little early in hopes of seeing the rising balloons. Imagine my surprise as I drove down Orr Road and approached McFarland Ranch to see people walking toward the festival. Cars were parked along both sides of the road at the ranch entrance and more people were walking. When I arrived at the main ranch gate I was amazed at the crowds everywhere including the busy vendor area.

While I understand the intrigue of ballooning because I’ve attended the Albuquerque Balloon Fest, I didn’t realize the complete fascination. By the way, if you want to view an absolutely spectacular show I’d advise traveling to the country’s largest balloon fest in Albuquerque some time in your life. I wondered about my traveling companion’s enthusiasm including insistence on rising at 4:30 a.m.

When we arrived crowds were ahead of us. In the huge field at least 75 balloons were lying on the ground with their ground crews getting them ready to rise into the sky. I quickly was caught in the enthusiasm because we were allowed to go into the fields to watch everything in action. It was fascinating to see the various colors, shapes and sizes slowly fill and then move to the sky. By the way, the friend with whom we stayed actually had a balloon land in her driveway (although not that year).

The same procedure happened at the Galt Festival. Ground crews laid each balloon across the grounds, then started to fill it with air. When it was part-way filled the burners were ignited to finish filling the balloon as it started to lift off the ground. Lift-off of the brightly colored balloons didn’t start until almost 7 a. m. because buses carrying festival goers were late in arriving.

And that was the big problem for these “first-time” festival attendees. Huge lines of cars trying to drive to the festival at 5 a.m. meant they had to be rerouted to the Galt Market for parking and a bus ride to the grounds. One attendee told me the lines for bus boarding took almost an hour — and she missed the balloons’ ascent. Then there were long lines to board the buses for the return trip.

A Chamber leader assured me they had quickly learned their lesson, and this certainly was true because Sunday’s festival went quite smoothly.

Whatever the problems, the Galt Balloon Festival is off to the good start. Consequently, there now is a new summertime tradition. I look forward to next year!