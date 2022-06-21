Ballot-counting is going painfully slow at the county Registrar of Voters office for the primary election held two weeks ago. There remains a mountain of ballots to count and candidate positions on the leaderboard are changing almost daily. So, it’s too early break out the bubbly for some races. One of them is the supervisor race in the fourth district. Right now, it looks to be a tight three-man race with Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne shooting to the top by a few votes. If he stays in the top two, he will likely be in a faceoff between either Steve Colangelo or Steve Ding this November. His days on the city council would come to an end, regardless of how he does in the general election. … As of this writing, it’s looking more and more like we will have a new district attorney. Deputy DA Ron Freitas has led his boss DA. Tori Verber Salazar in balloting since the polls closed two weeks ago, but it’s still too early to declare a winner. If Freitas wins, he will have to give up his seat on the Lodi Unified governing board.
“OOPS, I DID IT AGAIN”: If you thought it was too good to be true, you were right. This column reported last week that Britney Spears was in town for a party at the Hidden Tea Room. False alarm. It was actually a case of mistaken identity. So you can stop hyperventilating because you missed her. While it wasn’t Spears, it turned out to be former Playboy bunny and Lodi native Bridget Marquardt, in town for her grandma’s birthday party at the Tea Room, according to owner Terrie Green. She says Spears and Marquardt actually look very much alike. Marquardt was one of the late Hugh Hefner’s three girlfriends in 2005, and starred in the reality TV show, "Girls Next Door.”
JUDGEMENT DAY: As expected, convicted killer Mallory Stewart was sentenced to a term of 50 years to life for the murder of local podiatrist Tom Shock in 2018. Stewart was the triggerman and accepted a plea deal designed to keep the death penalty off the table. Co-defendant Robert Lee was also convicted, but is appealing. Lee was the apparent mastermind, hiring Stewart and two others to carry out the crime. Lee blamed Shock for the death of his wife, who was one of Shock’s patients. Christopher Anthony Costello and Raymond Austin Hassan Jacquett IV were previously tried, convicted and sentenced for their part in the murder. It could take months for the court to decide to accept Lee’s appeal, or not.
NAME IN LIGHTS: Gianna Mora was just expecting to (anonymously) spend her 20th birthday last weekend with boyfriend Tyler Meehleis at Oracle Park watching the San Francisco Giants play Kansas City. But—surprise! —sometime during the game this message flashed on the giant scoreboard in centerfield: “Happy 20th birthday Gianna, love T.” Aww.
HISTORIC GATHERING: This Saturday, June 25, the Shinn clan will be gathering for a family reunion at the Home Ranch on Davis Road. The Shinn family settled in Lodi along the Mokelumne River in 1850s, according to family spokesperson Carol Pierovich. Her husband Lance is the grandson of Bessie Shinn, whose parents Herman and Marie Doyle Shinn first settled in Lodi in 1952. He’s currently the oldest living male in the family at age 78. His cousin Betty Shinn King, who’s around 90, is the eldest female in the family and still lives on the property. Over the years the Shinns have farmed grain, watermelons, cherries, grapes and olives in the area. Four members of the pioneer family are buried at Woodbridge Masonic Cemetery. Family members will be arriving from Pennsylvania, Alaska, Hawaii and Southern California for the party this weekend.
ON STAGE: Singer\songwriter John Waite will be performing at Hutchins Street Square this Saturday night. He is perhaps best known for the song, “Missing You.” He did a music video of the song featuring Liz Kubota, who grew up in Lodi and graduated from Tokay High School in 1975, according to friend Tom Kellogg. “She was beautiful,” he says. Waite will take the stage at 8 Saturday evening.
HAPPY ENDING: For those who followed Chris Piombo’s story printed in the News-Sentinel a few years ago about the homeless chap named Dave, who lived in a blue pickup truck near DMV, here’s an update: “Dave is doing great at his house in West Stockton and they’ve renewed his housing agreement for another year,” says Piombo. Dave befriended Piombo and Jimmy Pendergast, both retired Lodi Police employees, who helped Dave get settled. “Dave wants Jimmy and me to come over for a beer sometime. He told (a mutual friend) we were his ‘guardian angels.’ That made me feel good,” says Piombo.
ART SHOW: They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The same could be said of art. A lot has been done to spruce up areas of town with murals on the sides of buildings and on traffic signal electrical boxes. But storm drain art? Yessiree. Included in the new city budget is a tiny line item to paint a storm drain (manhole) cover with something artsy.
FLASHBACK: After 20 years on the bench, Judge Tom Seibly retired from the Lodi Municipal Court in 1997 — 25 years ago this month. Seibly left the court before it became a part of the Superior Court of San Joaquin. Back then, there were also two courtrooms in Lodi, one located in what was then the Public Safety Building, across the hall from the police department. The other was in a space in the Masonic Building on Pine Street. Seibly said at the time that every day brought something different or funny. He recalled the time when a female defendant entered the courtroom in the back where no one but he and the court clerk could see her. The woman’s underwear was down around her ankles, making it difficult for her to walk. So, she kicked them up with one foot, catching them with one hand and shoving them into her pocket. The court clerk said at the time that Seibly’s face turned a little red. Seibly was elected to the bench in 1976 at age 38, in an extremely close race against Deputy D.A. Alvan Norris. The election was so close that it literally came down to Superior Court Judge Bill Dozier examining ballot chads. Seibly won by 33 votes.
UPDATES: The Parks and Rec Department received a $654,285 grant to advance “Outdoor Access for All.” It will “expand outdoor access to the community through focused investments in open space infrastructure, outdoor programming, and improvements to permit applications, with a priority to expanding access in underserved communities.” … The final tab is in for the Great Plates Delivered program that was instituted during the pandemic. The city spent $11,907,249 on the program that fed elderly citizens and people with disabilities. However, FEMA reimbursed the city 96% of it, or $11,231,268, leaving the city $675,981 out of pocket.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
