Chris Piombo: Dave used to live in his truck — now he parks it in his driveway

I told the story of Dave and Biscuit, the homeless man and his little dog, in an article in the Lodi News-Sentinel last fall. Since that time many people have wanted to know how it all turned out.
Last summer, during our tour as support services officers for the police department, Jimmy Pendergast and I came across Dave and Biscuit living in a truck near the DMV. Over the next several months, we and community liaison officer Kenneth Rock worked to find a place for Dave to live. It took a while but as of this writing, Dave is living in a three-bedroom home in Stockton. The old blue pickup he used to call home is now sitting in his driveway. Unfortunately Biscuit is still MIA.
The key to finding a permanent place for Dave to live was Pendergast’s connection to STAND (Stocktonians Taking Action to Neutralize Drugs). The outreach coordinator for STAND, Art Flores, was one of Pendergast’s friends. Last fall, Pendergast apprised Art of Dave’s situation and Art took it from there. He worked with Dave to complete the necessary paperwork and got him set up in a former Motel 6 in Stockton. For the first time in years, Dave had a roof over his head.
Earlier this year, Pendergast and I visited Dave at the motel. He opened the door with a big smile on his face. He explained he was still undergoing treatment for lung cancer but things were looking up. He had his own room and everything that went with it. A maid came by once a day to clean and meals were delivered to his room three times a day. He looked healthier than we’d ever seen him.
A few months went by and Art found a house for Dave. The application process took some time but Dave eventually received approval to move in.
A couple of weeks later, we met Art and Dave at the house located in a quiet West Stockton neighborhood near I-5. Dave came bounding out to the driveway with a big grin on his face. The house was older but was freshly painted inside and out. Dave proudly explained he lived there with two other men.
Each resident had their own room. There was a new television on the wall in the living room, two new refrigerators in the kitchen, and a new washer and dryer set in the garage. Dave smiled and pointed to the washing machine churning in the garage. “My clothes are in there”, he exclaimed.
Art went on to explain that a local health provider wrote a sizable check and basically told STAND to take the money, cut through the red tape, and provide as much housing as they could as quickly as they could for as many people as possible. STAND used the funds to purchase three homes and a small apartment complex in the area. That provided housing for eleven men and women. The residents pay 30% of their income and must comply with rules set forth by STAND. If they do so, they will be able to move into their own apartment someday.
Art said a lot of the success they’ve had comes from interacting one-on-one with the client more than most government agencies. STAND wades through the bureaucracy as quickly as possible. I can attest to that. I witnessed Art working closely with Dave over the months and that sped up the process of getting him a place to stay immeasurably.
STAND is making significant progress using private and public funds to acquire existing houses with the goal of making more homes available to the homeless who are ready to transition to permanent housing. It’s a great program and we saw their results first hand. But Dave gave us all a reality check when he said, “They’re (State of California) spending billions on this but it’s just going to get tied up in red tape. It won’t make it to the people who really need it.”
Maybe it’s time to cut back on the committee reports and PowerPoint presentations and get more help to the folks living in the bushes. Dave’s situation is a great example of how a focused approach by a group of dedicated people can work out in the end. The guy was living in his truck last summer and now he has a room in a nice home in a quiet neighborhood. We shook hands and turned to leave. Dave then summed it all up eloquently. He smiled and said quietly, “It took a while but I made it. I can live like a human being now.”
Chris Piombo is a local family man, coach and marathon runner.