It was a timely take. Steve Hansen’s foray into the Jan. 6 hearings (in the Tuesday, July 26 edition of the News-Sentinel) via a fictional classroom sought to reveal the proceedings a sham, a legal lemon lacking impartiality.
Hansen’s piece was no deep dive into the history of congressional hearings, and nor was that necessary. However, one might ponder: Are the Jan. 6 hearings uniquely sour or just par for the political course?
You need not strain your memory to recall the Benghazi hearings and the hypocrisy that hung over them.
The GOP, John McCain and Lindsey Graham — outraged over Benghazi, silent on Iraq.
WMDs? A costly, deadly war waged over cooked-up intelligence. Silence!
America deserved hearings on Iraq, and Benghazi, and Jan. 6, too. Wrongdoing can be revealed even in the absence of impartiality.
The families of the four Americans killed in Benghazi deserved answers. They deserved better than the muddled cover-up of a mob gone mad over an anti-Muslim movie. There were warnings of unrest prior to the attacks. There was reason for heightened security that never materialized. There were valid concerns over missing emails and justifiable skepticism — a president seeking re-election, a starry-eyed secretary of state with her digit on the delete button and her eyes on the prize.
If it took a partisan panel to flesh out the Obama administration’s failures that led to the loss of lives, then so be it.
As for the Jan. 6 hearings, it would be disingenuous to deny a lack of impartiality. And it would be even more disingenuous to deny the overwhelming mountain of evidence that former President Donald Trump — enabled by his feckless followers — tried to steal an election, incited a riot, and was derelict in his duties to call for an end to the mayhem. Undone by partisan politics? No, revealed by his repeated wrongdoing.
The hearings are not a trial. Investigations are rarely impartial, and Trump is not facing a conviction. Sadly, he is just as unlikely to face an indictment. Just like his political predecessors, unlikely to be held accountable for his actions.
And that’s the main takeaway.
The same student who questions the legitimacy of the Jan. 6 hearings in Hansen’s fictional account would face a much lower threshold for being charged of wrongdoing.
Our elected officials are held to a lower standard than the people they serve. It’s a sham, and that Americans are too politically polarized to do anything about it is a national shame.
News-Sentinel Editor Scott Howell can be reached by phone at 209-369-7035 or by email at scotth@lodinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.