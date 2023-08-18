It’s the shocker of the month, or maybe the year. This week’s surprise announcement that City Manager Steve Schwabauer is resigning means the city’s entire C-Suite staff will have changed over the past 18 months. That’s big. Schwabauer has held the position for the past nine years. The migration all started in December 2021 with the resignation of city clerk Jennifer Cusmir. She had been with the city barely a year when she pulled up stakes and took a job with the city of West Sacramento. Olivia Nashed took her place in April, 2021. More recently City Attorney Janice Magdich departed for a job with the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, becoming the agency’s in-house counsel this past June. And now the city manager is leaving, too, rumored to become top gun at North San Joaquin Water District. Then there’s the police chief, who announced he’s retiring at the end of the year after 3-1/2 years in the position and 30 years in law enforcement. Lodi’s fire chief is also fairly new to the job, having been hired in May, 2021. Talk about fresh faces, the city council itself is full of newbies, as well. Two council members were elected last November. One was appointed only a few months ago. One has been on board for about 2-1/2 years, and one has been around for 16 years.
ALL IN THE FAMILY: In recent years successors to some of the city’s top jobs have come from among the ranks, with little or no recruitment being done. For example, former community development director Rad Bartlam was elevated to the position of city manager in 2011, replacing Blair King, who’d been here about four years. When he left for a job in Chino Hills, CA, then-city attorney Steve Schwabauer was chosen to succeed him. Deputy city attorney Janice Magdich was subsequently selected to take Schwabauer’s place, a natural succession. Neither Bartlam nor Schwabauer had previous city manager experience, though most say you wouldn’t know it. When the city needed a new director of library services, the city’s human resources manager was appointed to the job in 2013, despite having never been a librarian, and there was no recruitment. Then there was an opening for a new parks, recreation and cultural services director. Jeff Hood, who was on staff as a communications and economic development specialist, and former Stockton Record bureau chief, was tapped for the job. Again, no formal recruitment. Years earlier, the city’s finance director was chosen to succeed the city manager, who was retiring. By most accounts all of them rose to the occasion and far exceeded expectations, despite their lack of specific experience.
CLEANUP: Word comes that CALTRANS will cleanup the homeless encampment that has persisted on the railroad overcrossing at Highway 99 and Lodi Avenue on Aug. 28-29. Not only that, but CALTRANS has said they will erect fencing at the site in order to keep the problem from returning (good luck with that). The agency also recently cleaned up a very large encampment along the north side of the Moke River. Apparently, cleanup delays have all been about funding, we’re told.
ELECTION CENTRAL: Next year is Election Year (does it ever end?) and two city council seats will be up for grabs. One of them is occupied by Mayor Mikey Hothi, and he says he’s running for a second term. He’s holding a fundraiser tomorrow evening at Ripley Family Vineyards, which comes a week after his birthday (he turned 33). Normally, he’d expect presents, but this year? Just send money, he says with a grin. Special guests include Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper, and future mixed martial arts Hall of Famer Nate Diaz. Hothi formerly worked for Cooper when he was in the state assembly representing Lodi. Speculation was that Hothi would run for Cooper’s assembly seat when it became available, but now Lodi’s mayor says he has no plans to do that.
REMEMBER WHEN: Our story last week about Okazaki’s snow cones moved Lodian Steve Bosserman to write, “I have very fond memories of Okazaki’s on Main Street. The first time I took my young daughters there, I told them it was called the ‘secret snow-cone place’ and it was hidden and they couldn’t tell anyone about it. So, they were wide-eyed when we drove down that old section of Main Street to that little ‘hole-in-the-wall’ kinda store. They kept saying, ‘This is the place where they make the best snow cones in the world’”? Yup. Besides the cones, Bosserman remembers a surprising discovery. “There was this hidden gem, an amazing Zen Garden hidden by the old fences in a backyard.” One of the many mysteries of Main Street.
TAXES, EXPLAINED: Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Craig says there will be a city council “shirtsleeve” meeting in September featuring sales tax consultants from HdL, who will explain everything you want to know about how the city collects sales and use taxes. This will be of particular interest to property owners who recently received a letter from HdL demanding business license taxes be paid for the past five years. The tax tempest began several months ago when 600 letters were sent to commercial property owners saying the rents they receive may be taxable, even though the city’s probably never collected them before. Craig said she was blindsided when she got the letter herself. She’s been investigating the matter ever since, and next month’s meeting could be an eye-opener. One of our readers, a retired attorney, got the letter, too, and says the tax falls under Prop. 13 rules and it would be illegal to impose without a vote of the people. Should be a fun meeting.
THIS ‘N THAT: We received correspondence from a Lodi resident who is fed up with dog walkers who dump their bagged doggie doo in their recently-emptied trash cart that’s on the curb. Not cool, they say. What’s worse is when it’s not even in a bag. Eeewww. … Here’s a scam alert, courtesy of Alex Aliferis. He says he was working in the front yard of a house one day when a man in a silver-colored car parked out front, walked up to the front door and tried to enter, telling Alex he was looking for John. No “John” lives there. Alex says he has seen online that similar scams are being perpetrated across the country. “Crime is rising so people have to be on their guard,” he says. So, beware. … Finally in our mailbag this week is a note from someone who’s up to here with special fees and “service charges” on restaurant bills. They write, “Service charge for what??? It has gotten to the point that it is no longer a pleasure to dine out.” Some restaurants around town have started charging customers convenience fees when they pay by credit card, rather than in cash.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.