As you know, the city spent $1.2 million to buy land and build four tiny homes for the unsheltered on the corner of Lodi and Washington. The “Harmony Homes” have been occupied for months now, but the organization that’s been managing the property will dissolve and cease operations by the end of June. The city received word from Sacramento Self-Help Housing in April that they were going out of business, so the city is turning to Inner City Action of Stockton to pick up the lease. Inner City is the same outfit that currently operates the temporary homeless shelter on Sacramento Street. They will also be the ones to operate the Access Center, once it’s built. The city will continue to be the landlord, but it contracts out management and operation of the units.
MAJOR GIFT: The Lodi Library has received a $98,000 gift from the late Daisy Scaletta’s estate. The donation will be used for self-check automation, according to Librarian Akiliah Manuel. The money will buy two self-check kiosks and one self-check desktop. Ms. Scaletta came to Lodi in 1920 and was a member of numerous local organizations, including the Ribier Auxiliary of Lodi Memorial Hospital, for which she served as president. She died in 2021.
ENZO UPDATE: Discussions continue at City Hall about what to do, if anything, with the Enzo case. As you’ll recall, the late Enzo is the dog that police zapped in an effort to bring it under control. The second jolt of electricity by police killed the 2-year-old husky, and the pet’s owner Aline Galeno has gotten an attorney and is threatening to sue. She filed a claim with the city, which was routinely rejected. Once the claim was denied, Galeno has six months to sue or she loses her right to do so. Over 1,000 people have donated nearly $31,000 to Galeno’s GoFundMe account. An online petition calling for the police officers to be held accountable has garnered about 1,300 signatures. City Attorney Janice Magdich says she is discussing “all options” with the city council, which could include some kind of settlement.
TURNING POINT: Who hasn’t wondered why there’s a “No Turn on Red” sign at the westbound corner of Lodi Avenue and Ham, perhaps the only one in town. In fact, there’s been quite a discussion about it recently on social media. But why is it there? In 1985 the public works director ordered a sign be posted there shortly after signals were installed.
The reason is because both eastbound and westbound traffic turning north onto Ham go from two lanes to one. If both eastbound and westbound traffic is turning at the same time, well, you get the idea. So, the public works department installed the signs. In June 1986 the city council ordered the signs removed. After that the city received numerous complaints, including one from a resident who lived near the intersection. At the Oct. 1, 1986 meeting the city council entertained a motion to not replace the “no turn” signs. It failed. Another motion directing staff to install “No Turn on Red” signs at four locations in town passed. As intersections were upgraded with turn pockets and left turn signals, the signs disappeared. Except for Ham and Lodi, which still goes from two lanes to one, creating what the city believes is an unsafe condition. There you have it.
ART IN ACTION: We have been reporting all along that two giant artistic grape clusters would soon be going up, one on I-5 near Kettleman and along Highway 99 at Turner. Not so fast. Cathy Metcalf writes to say that she and the Lodi Arts Commission have been tasked to review submissions for the Cherokee Lane roundabout artwork, and no decision has yet been made. “The call to artists has not even gone out yet, so no one knows what the final decided upon design will be.” We stand corrected. Former Mayor Mark Chandler conceived of the idea of placing signage on I-5 and 99 as a way to promote Lodi’s grape and wine industry, and to draw visitors into town. The city is throwing $1 million towards the artwork, whatever it turns out to be, at both locations.
YOU DON’T SAY: Various people posted online: “Went to Big Lots yesterday. All their carts have been stolen.” … “My family just moved back to town from the country. We were on well water and now we can barely stand to drink the water here. Any suggestions?” Someone replied, “Move back.” … “Lodi Wal-Mart online pick up orders—expect to wait from 30 minutes to an hour.” Someone answered: “Then go inside and shop and quit complaining.” … “We were notified there are three male scammers outside Lodi Walmart asking for money on behalf of the Lodi Boys and Girls Club. They are not affiliated with our club.” … “Early this a.m. this gentleman (picture) had a fire going in the middle of the brush right by Pigs Lake (Lodi Lake Nature Area). Thankfully, fire was contained — until the next time.” Someone responded: “He lives in a tree back there. He screams at people and throws things at them from the trees.” … “Who else is drifting off to sleep to the sweet, sweet sounds of racing cars on Lower Sac?”
FLASHBACK: When the State of California and the Public Utilities Commission expressed their intent to close four of the six downtown rail crossings in July 1979, that set off a five-alarm response from the fire department. Their concern was how to quickly respond to emergencies on the eastside of town. The crossings targeted for closure were Locust, Elm, Oak and Walnut. The PUC scheduled a public hearing on the matter where an administrative judge would make the final determination. Citizens and city officials huddled to come up with a game plan to defeat the proposed closures. Fire Chief Don Cockayne was mainly concerned about the closure of Elm Street, the rest he didn’t care about. The city decided to run a test by closing the Oak, Locust and Walnut crossings to see what the impact would be.
Police reported few difficulties, but Police Chief Marc Yates said he preferred to see the streets remain open. The city council voted unanimously before an overflow crowd to oppose the closures and to “band together with hundreds of ired citizens.” Councilman James Pinkerton said the city should stop being “nice guys.” Attorney Gene Walton, representing more than 400 citizens, said the closures would divide the city into pieces. The PUC proposal grew out of a five-year struggle over inadequate safety precautions at all Lodi rail crossings.
That November the PUC ordered the Oak and Walnut crossings permanently closed to traffic. The ruling concluded a decades-long, emotional struggle between the city and residents, and the state and the railroad over rail crossing safety. It cost about $1 million to get it done.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.