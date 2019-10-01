The fire department could not determine a cause of the blaze that destroyed the old Zupo Field bleachers and press box, according to city officials. An independent investigator has also visited the site, so maybe he will turn up something. The city has insurance that will cover some of the loss. “We probably won’t know for a few days what we have to work with,” says Jeff Hood, city parks director. “We have started to look at options for new bleachers, and appreciate the various fundraising efforts by persons such as Kelly Brown at the Java Stop,” Hood says.
CRISIS UPDATE: The fire at Zupo Field last week touched off a firestorm of comments on social media, as you can imagine. Ria Vandenburg Jones reports that six windows in the American Legion Building were broken last Sunday, about the same time as the fire started at Zupo Field. She says that the Legion is a nonprofit organization and can’t afford to fix things like that. “So tired of the property destruction. Our town is under assault,” she says. … Sally Goose (not her real name) says, “I was sickened to see the damage … I have been condemning the city for the transient presence at the softball complex (and other places) for several months to no avail. My heart break(s) for all of Lodi’s parks that have become campgrounds for illicit activity.” … Caterina Ferrero-Lombardi says, “Our town IS under assault, and the city council doesn’t care one bit.” … “Send the repair bill to the city of Lodi. They are culpable at this point,” fumes Denise Ellsworth. .. And the Guardian Angels were apparently here a week or so ago and helped corral a “serial pooper,” who unleashed her business on a downtown window — while horrified customers looked on. Who acts like that? Have our social norms broken down so completely? The whole mess continues to fester with no one seriously claiming to have “the answer.”
BUS STOP: If you’re the impatient type and use the city’s Grapeline bus service, here’s a way to monitor the location of your bus, in real time, as it makes its way along the route. DoubleMap is a smartphone app that uses global positioning to track the movements of each city bus on a virtual map. It’s slick. And it’s free.
GOOD EATS: You don’t often see “excellent food” and “airport diner” in the same sentence. But the Lodi Airport Café is an exception. They have great food there, including the chicken pesto on focaccia sandwich, cranberry cream cheese sandwich, the teriyaki chicken salad and the good-sized burgers. All sandwiches come with a huge pile of fries. The place is definitely worth a try. … Have you tried Gunther’s ice cream? We did and it is super rich and creamy, some of the best we’ve ever eaten. Their double chocolate is especially good. Gunther’s is made in Sacramento, but you can buy it here in Lodi at the Double Dip Gallery on Pine and Sunset Sweets in the Sunwest (think Food for Less) Shopping Center. … And speaking of sweet treats, try the fresh baked scones at Tillie’s on Pine Street. We recommend getting them hot out of the oven or nuke them before eating. … the Mahi Mahi and Hawaiian BBQ chicken plates at Ono Hawaiian BBQ in the Walmart shopping center are excellent. … The pulled-pork sandwich at Tin Roof BBQ on Guild Avenue is among the best. Their salads there are good too, especially the BBQ’d chicken salad. And their fresh-baked cornbread muffins make a tasty side-dish. It’s family-owned and all the smoke’n magic happens in the back.
SIGN OF THE TIMES: Out of the mouths of babes: Liz Stevahn, who runs the Care Lodi program from the Hale Park community building, was asked by a fifth-grade participant, whose brother is a known gang member, “Are the windows bullet-proof?” She says, “This question created quite the stirring among our staff and volunteers who offer tutoring inside the Hale Park building!” As a result of that question, the program coordinators now conduct “shooter drills” in addition to other safety precautions. Has it come to that?
FLASH-BACK: Thirty years ago the state mandated that commercial businesses and public entities begin diverting waste from landfills. California also established a recycling goal of 75 percent by the year 2020. Thus the three-cart container system we now know and love was born. Everyone was being asked — no, told — to sort their garbage and put recyclables into separate containers. It was not popular. Everyone had one can and didn’t want three. So the city was thoroughly beaten about the head and shoulders over it. Fast-forward to today. As we reported a couple weeks ago, commercial customers are now being hammered with fees by Waste Management when the bin is too full or non-recyclables are tossed into recycling receptacles. So far the city has charged customers almost $20,000 in penalties for recycling indiscretions. So what’s the deal? Why are they doing this? “Contamination dramatically increases the cost of processing recyclable materials, in some cases making materials un-recyclable. Contaminated loads that are not recyclable become waste,” says Deputy City Manager Andrew Keys. And that means more garbage going to the dump. Seems we’ve done too good of a job sorting our trash. But these days, the state just looks at how much garbage is actually going into the landfill, not how much we’re recycling, says Keys. The good news is Lodi appears to be making the grade. For now. The market is still shrinking for your empty tuna cans and ketchup bottles. It appears the city and Waste Management have little choice but to impose stricter standards on recyclables in order to get rid of the stuff. No more getting away with “recycling” a pizza box with part of the pizza still in it. So far the penalties for non-compliance only apply to commercial clients, but residential customers are next. The likely result of all this will be people throwing everything back into the garbage can, just like 30 years ago. The kicker is that the city still needs to meet the state’s goals — or else. Pietro’s owner Jim Murdaca, who got zapped $2,100 in additional fees, fought it and has received $1,400 back. He says he was never told about the irregularities so he could fix them.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: The Village Adult Developmental & Community Center celebrated its first anniversary last week. The program provides “a respectful and caring environment with a range of enriching activities to build practical and physical skills and offer social interaction for intellectually and developmentally disabled (I/DD) people in our community.” The day program is full and preparing to expand, according to founder Kathy Piazza. The community center component is developing. “The hope is that we can be a center of support for people with special needs, their families and caregivers,” says Piazza of the donor-funded program, which is located on the ground floor of the parking structure on Pine Street.
THE GOOD OLE DAYS: “Dennis” thinks the Grape Festival has priced itself out of the market for seniors. “I am 75 years old, and used to like attending when it was affordable,” he writes. “It seems they no longer care about senior citizens not being able to afford it any longer. $8 for parking is absolutely ridiculous. Then $10 to get in. That’s $18 before I can even think about buying a sausage and soda.” He acknowledges that seniors get in free on that Thursday, but he can’t get over the parking fee.
COOL DOWN: We’re going to give both our readers a little break and allow the ole typewriter a chance to cool off. Be back in a week or two.
Steve Mann is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.