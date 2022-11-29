You can stick a fork in it. It’s done. Election results are as good as final. There were only about 1,500 unprocessed provisional ballots left to count countywide as of last week, so while the numbers may change very slightly, results won’t. Local winners are Steve Ding for supervisor in District 4, representing Lodi; Lisa Craig will replace Mark Chandler on the city council in District 2; 21-year-old Cameron Bregman unseated two-term incumbent Doug Kuehne in District 3. Bregman thus becomes the youngest person to be elected to the Lodi City Council. Alan Nakanishi ran unopposed and was automatically re-elected in District 1. This being his fifth victory, Nakanishi ties the late James Pinkerton for the most terms. Bregman and Craig will be sworn in at the first council meeting in December. A new mayor will also be selected that night, and it will likely be Mikey Hothi. If it happens, he will become the second-youngest mayor in Lodi’s history at age 32. Randy Snider set the record in 1984 when he became mayor at age 31.
SPINNING WHEEL: If you tune into the “Wheel of Fortune” TV show tonight you will see Lodi resident Claire Person as one of the contestants. Her adventure all began in 2020 when she responded to an email seeking contestants for the game show. She made a video of herself and sent it Hollywood.
That November she was notified that she was chosen to participate on a Zoom call with other potential contestants. She learned the following April that she made the cut and would be on a future program. It was over a year later that she was contacted again with a production date.
During the intervening months she thought they’d forgotten about her. “I felt like it would never happen,” she said. Taping was done about two months ago in the L.A. area. Claire said hostess Vanna White is just as beautiful and personable in person as she appears on TV. Host Pat Sajak was also very encouraging, she said. How much did she win? Only she knows and she can’t say until after the show airs, but she says of her experience, “it was a blast!”
VACANCY: The city is looking into buying one of the old, low-occupancy hotels in town with a vision to turn it into permanent or transitional housing for the homeless. Officials have not said which building they are eying or how much it might cost, but they have indicated they’ve been talking to various owners about selling. Should the city be able to purchase such a property, much work and expense will lie ahead before the first tenant checks in. There are old hotels in several locations around Lodi, including those on Main Street, Oak Street and School Street, to name a few. Financing the effort may be easier than locating a willing seller. Currently, there is reportedly an abundance of state and federal grant monies available for such homeless projects.
HUNG WITH CARE: If you subscribe to Country Living magazine, you may have noticed in their latest edition a display of vintage Christmas stockings, which belong to Lodi’s Sandra Fitch. The photo was taken at her vintage Pine Street home, which is brimming with antiques and collectibles. Quite an honor.
IMAGINE THIS: Lodi’s Dave Phillips finished his first ultra-marathon in Moab, Utah on November 19th, running 50 kilometers (31 miles) of rock and sand and 5000 vertical feet, with a starting temperature of 22 degrees. Burr! But Dave is most proud of his son Conner, who also ran the Dead Horse Ultra and placed 5th overall in the separate 50-mile race. He said Conner finished “with an amazing time of 7 hours and 53 minutes.” Dave is the “David” of Michael David Winery and has been a track star since his days at Lodi High School.
SEASON OF GIVING: Lodi Omega Nu’s winter fundraiser Bubbles & Bites will be held Sunday, December 4th from 12-3pm at Durst Winery on East Acampo Road.
The event will include sparkling wine, appetizers, desserts, specialty vendors, complimentary gift wrapping, a photo booth and more. Remember net proceeds are used to help the local community.
SUPER EVENT: Five local service clubs are coming together to form a “Lodi Area Super Group” for the purpose of putting on a major fundraising event to benefit LOEL Senior Center. Three local Rotary clubs, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi, and the Lodi Lions Club have all agreed to pool resources and concentrate their efforts on staging what will be known as the Tracy Williams Memorial event. Williams was LOEL Center’s executive director for nearly 20 years. She died of cancer in 2021. Net proceeds will be used to build a new social hall at LOEL Center on Washington Street. Service club members Chet Somera and Ralph Cesena came up with the idea and it appears to be gaining traction. The date, location and type of event is still under wraps until contracts are signed and everything is solid, says Cesena.
SHOP TIME: Remember wood shop in school? You probably don’t if you graduated from Lodi High in the past few years. The program was dropped from the curriculum a while back. But the once-popular woodworking program is making a comeback, albeit at an off-campus location. Lodi High has contracted with Weber Cabinets in Lodi to hold classes there and for Mark Weber, his daughter April and a company employee to teach it. The idea came up after April made an entertainment center for one of Lodi High’s officials, who then proposed the plan.
Classes are held twice a week and there are about 10 students currently attending. Kids learn how to use a measuring tape and the proper use of tools and machines. Their first project was to build a kind of coat rack. “The kids are great. I really enjoy it,” says April. A certified teacher is present during class, says April, just to make everything official.
FLASHBACK: It was an annual event 50 years ago that kids throughout town would dream about: the arrival of Santa Claus. In early December ole Saint Nick would land his sleigh on the roof of the Hotel Lodi. But Santa needed a way down to the street where hundreds of kids of all ages, and their parents, were excitedly waiting. It was deemed an urgent matter, so the fire department was called in to use their snorkel truck to fetch Santa from the rooftop. The fire crew would ease the old boy down to the waiting sea of children, most of whom couldn’t wait to sit on his lap and tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas. The Retail Merchants Association would help out by providing a seat for Santa and candy canes for everyone. It would be the official start to the holiday shopping season. Later in the month kids would be invited to Gibson’s Discount Store at Hutchins and Kettleman to personally meet with Santa and have it broadcast live on Lodi Cable TV’s local origination channel 13-C. The good old days.
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.