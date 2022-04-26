San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber-Salazar has been hit with a “no-confidence” vote by many of the deputy prosecutors in her office, by a margin of 35 to 7.
The results of the vote were released in an April 7 email to all deputy DAs. It said, in part, “The district attorney's portion of the San Joaquin County Attorney's Association (SJCAA) concluded a vote of no confidence in District Attorney Tori Verber-Salazar.” Each member was asked if they had confidence in Verber-Salazar's ability to effectively manage the district attorney's office. Out of 74 members eligible to vote, 42 actually cast ballots, the email stated. Verber-Salazar is up for re-election this year. Deputy DA (and DA candidate) Ron Freitas said in a press release, “The 83 percent vote of no confidence is unprecedented in (the) 150-year history of the San Joaquin County District Attorneys Office. Her ‘soft on crime’ policies and get-out-of-jail free cards have made our county a more dangerous place to live.” Verber-Salazar did not respond to our request for comment.
KEEPING IT GREEN: Guess who’s on the cover of “Recycling Today” Magazine? None other than Lodi natives Rudy and Casey Vaccarezza. They and their dad Dave Vaccarezza own and operate California Waste Recovery Systems in Galt. The company was spotlighted for their commitment to giving back to the community and their recycling innovation. “We are a pure customer service company,” says Rudy. “Part of that is fulfilling the needs of customers whether they are asking directly or not.” The Galt company employs over 200 people and was started by the elder Vaccarezza after he and his sister, Annette Murdaca, sold their Lodi operation to Waste Management. The Lodi company was started by Dave’s uncle Colombo Vaccarezza in 1927 using horse-drawn wagons. Dave’s dad Rudy took over the business in 1952. Dave formally introduced recycling services to the city in 1989 with the advent of the three-cart system.
PROGRESS CORNER: The Sunset Theater renovation project will soon start showing signs of life again, according to owner Terry Clark. The holdup has been obtaining city permits. He now has the green light to begin the undergrounding work for the new bakery-café, which will go in the space previously occupied by Alexander’s Bakery. At the same time, Clark says work on the old theater marquee will also start picking up the pace. He says once he approves of the design work, “reskinning” of the sign will take up to six weeks to complete. Clark had to almost start over from scratch when the city told him he’d need to rezone the theater property to accommodate some of the activities he was planning there. That accounts for much of the delay, he says.
DEAD-BEAT: How much does the city write-off from utility bad debts? This year it will be $350,301.37, covering years 2015-2017, according to Revenue Manager Tarra Sumner. The bills are deemed uncollectible after four years of attempts by city staff and an external collection agency. And who pays for all of this? You do, of course, in the form of higher utility rates.
SEEING RED: Lodi Firefighters will soon be stylin’ with the purchase of a new Pierce Enforcer 107’ Tiller (hook-and-ladder) fire truck from Golden State Fire Apparatus Inc. of Sacramento. The new truck will replace the 2001 American LaFrance 100’ tiller it already has. The officials say the old one has reached the end of its useful life. The new truck will cost about $1.7 million, and that’s if the city buys it now, ahead of an anticipated 7% price increase. And the new truck won’t be delivered for two years, we’re told. And you thought buying a car was a hassle.
LET’S EAT: There aren’t many Sunday brunches in Lodi to choose from. We know of two: the Sunday morning buffet at the Dancing Fox and the brunch at Woodbridge Crossing. Both are excellent. The Woodbridge Crossing’s Sunday morning offerings are from their special menu. Diners can choose from traditional fare such as scrambled eggs, toast and potatoes, or more stylish dishes such as eggs benedict. Each entrée comes with either blueberry muffins or biscuits and gravy. Other brunch choices include prime rib, the Monte Cristo sandwich, a seafood omelet, crab au gratin (crab meat served on an English muffin), or a Louie salad, topped with shrimp or crab, or both. The food tasted great and the service was as good. They’re open from 10 to 2 on Sunday. So, if you’re looking for a tasty Sunday morning experience, try the Woodbridge Crossing.
KEEP ON TRUCKIN’: Did you know there’s a strict limit on the number of food trucks that can legally operate within the city? Neither did we. That number is 22, and all of the permits have been issued. But here comes another operator who’d like to set up shop in town, which would make it number 23. To accommodate, the city council voted to increase the number to 25, with a provision to increase it to match the city’s population growth.
FLASHBACK: The Lodi Police Department made history back in August, 1955 when Officer Ralph Boyd issued a traffic ticket to a Southern Pacific freight train engineer and conductor. It was the first citation ever issued against a railroad in the city’s history. The train’s offense was blocking the crossing at Tokay Street for over 40 minutes. It was a violation of city code, which prohibited trains from blocking crossings for more than 10 minutes. A hearing was set in Lodi Judicial Court before Judge Robert Bainbridge. The train’s conductor, one William Beebe, was willing to plead guilty if he could just explain things to the court. However, Judge Bainbridge declined to hear testimony unless the defendant was pleading “not guilty.” The city’s legal counsel Robert Mullen issued a formal complaint against Beebe and engineer K.F. Duree. The charge carried a fine of $300 or up to three months in jail, if convicted. The case was continued. And continued. And continued. Judge Bainbridge ultimately upheld the city’s ordinance, and the railroad subsequently pled guilty to the charge. In the end, the city and railroad kissed and made up. The railroad said they would do everything possible to aid the city’s situation. The city said it would contact the railroad to iron out any problems before another ticket was issued.
MILITARY MIGHT: Over the years the Lodi Police Department has acquired various pieces of military equipment for use during specific emergencies. About six months ago California’s governor signed a new law that requires law enforcement agencies in the state to obtain approval from their governing bodies (in this case, the city council) in the form of a military use policy. The law addresses future funding, acquisition and use of said military gear. In January of this year a similar bill now requires the governing body to approve the continuing use of the military gear LPD already has. A public hearing has been set for May 18 if you want to tell city counselors your thoughts on the matter.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
