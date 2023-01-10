The Mokelumne River could reach flood stage today, according to Lodi weather watcher Mike Kaminski, who reached out to KCRA meteorologist Mark Finan. “There will be a rise on the Mokelumne River (this) week and it will be near flood stage Tuesday,” says Finan. “That does not mean it will be over the banks. The upstream releases look to be controlled at this point to not stress the system capacity,” he says. Camanche, which feeds the Mokelumne, is at 72% of capacity as of Sunday, according to the state department of water resources.
HEADS-UP: City parks have been closed lately due to high winds and the possibility of falling trees and branches. Through yesterday, an estimated 100 city trees have fallen in local parks, according to Parks, Rec. and Cultural Services Director Christina Jaromay. And cleanup won’t be cheap. “With fencing, irrigation repairs and tree removal, we are looking at $150-$200k worth of work,” she says. The official city estimate is closer to $250k. The recent wind events have toppled trees all over town, some smashing cars and homes, leaving a spectacular trail of destruction. Miraculously, no one has been killed or even seriously hurt, according to reports.
TAKE COVER: Nobody’s talking drought these days. Needless to say, it’s been a wet winter so far. Lodi received six inches of rain in December alone, according to Dr. Patrick Sweeney’s online weather station, “Lodi Lake Weather.” We’ve received over three inches of precipitation in January, so far, it says. The season total stands at about 13.12 inches. Lodi averages about 19 inches per year. With much more rain in the forecast, Lodi should meet or exceed its rainfall average.
LADY LUCK: You should be so lucky. Why, it wasn’t but last September when your humble correspondent told you how Lodi’s Clare Reynolds rang up a $12,191 jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln. But wait, there’s more. Clare and husband Fred were in Reno last week celebrating New Year’s when, yep, you guessed it — she raked in another $19,821 bonanza. “It was a random progressive (machine) meant to hit by $20,000. I was on the right machine at the right time!” says Clare, modestly. Two years earlier Fred took Harrah’s Casino in Ione for $18,000 on a slot machine. It’s hardly worth mentioning, but two years before that, Clare bagged a measly $5,000 jackpot at Harrah’s, as well. Nice way to start off a new year, no?
GOT MONEY: The Giving Opportunities to Kids (GOT Kids) Foundation received a Christmas present from the Michael David Family Foundation: a $50,000 donation. “Kids” Executive Director Megan Eddy said of the contribution, “We are so touched by the generosity of the Phillips family and want to share our appreciation for this gift with our community!” This is not the first time Michael David has blessed the organization. According to Eddy, the Phillips family has gifted over $220,000 to Got Kids during the past 10 years. “Because of their loyal support, we have been able to provide thousands of students with hands-on learning experiences,” says Eddy. Got Kids is a nonprofit organization that works to provide funding for schools and educators in Lodi Unified School District.
LAST CHAPTER: You can close the book on the mobile library idea. The proposal to seek grant money for a new library on wheels in Lodi appears to be dead. Library Director Akiliah Manual Mills said she will not pursue grant funding because there is not enough demand for the service. A mobile library was one of Councilman Shak Khan’s top priorities after being elected in 2020. Indeed, it was one of his campaign promises. So, he asked the city to look into it. However, after receiving feedback from LOEL Senior Center and several assisted living facilities, Mills found that no need exists. Instead, she says the library will bring services to specific neighborhoods in the form of “pop up” programs once the library is fully staffed again.
SKY IS FALLING: You may remember reading in this column that extensive damage was done to the Lodi parking garage this past June when a car doing “donuts” on the upper desk crashed into one of the concrete barriers. The collision caused chunks of cement to rain down on parked vehicles below, damaging several of them. Thankfully, the guilty party turned himself in. Access to the upper deck has been blocked off, as was one of the entrances into the garage, for the past six months while a structural engineering firm from San Francisco assessed situation. The report is in and repairs to the damaged concrete barrier will have to be made along with resetting a post-tension steel cable. Cost estimate is $125,000. Parts of the structure will remain closed until repairs are done.
FLASHBACK: It was a tragedy nobody saw coming. He was a 16-year-old junior at Lodi High and member of the school’s wrestling team, competing in the 175-pound class. He had been wrestling since his freshman year. It was Saturday about 9 p.m., December 13, 1969 and the young man had just finished three minutes of a six-minute match in the West Campus (Lodi High) gymnasium. He was pinned by his opponent from Kennedy High of Fremont, but the kid came off the mat “holding his head high, the way he was trained,” wrestling coach Jim Teem said at the time. “I talked to him, then turned to another boy,” said Teem. When he looked around again Teem said the boy had fallen on his back. He then turned over on his knees. “I knew it was serious,” Teem told a reporter. The young wrestler’s heart had stopped. Several firemen in the audience administered CPR, which was continued by ambulance personnel all the way to the hospital. But the young man couldn’t be revived and died. It made national news. Sadly, this was the second tragedy to hit the family in the space of a few weeks. On Thanksgiving Eve, the boy’s father, a truck driver, was involved in a crash that wasn’t his fault, killing two Lodi teenagers. When he wasn’t competing in sports or going to school, the young athlete worked as a News-Sentinel carrier.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of former Lodi resident Don Roek, 85, a victim of Alzheimer’s disease. Don and his two brothers ran Roek Construction in Stockton, a company started by their father in the 1950s. They built institutions, constructing everything from hospitals to courthouses. Don was a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi and Temple Baptist Church, among many other organizations. He was partly responsible for bringing the Salvation Army to Lodi. His wife of 55 years, Rochelle Roek, died in 2014. They had known each other since the fourth grade. Don was a true gentleman.
LAST LAUGH: Sally Skelton saw this post: “If anybody wants to sponsor me, I’m doing a 0.002Km run to raise awareness for laziness.” Now, there’s a New Year’s resolution for ya.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
