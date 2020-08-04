Between the hours of 8 a.m. Friday and 2:45 p.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 461 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Friday
Suspicious circumstance: 9:28 a.m. — A transient with a shopping cart was setting things on fire in the area of Lodi Avenue and Cherokee Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:49 p.m. — A man jumped out of a red truck and grabbed a female from the street in the 0 block of East Lockeford Street.
Petty theft: 2:47 p.m. — A woman sais she eft her purse in a bathroom in the 200 block of East Locust Street, and it was taken.
Burglary: 6:53 p.m. — A resident in the 900 block of Parkview Avenue said someone broke into their backyard 30 minutes prior and stole speakers from a rear bathroom. The thief was described as blocnde man in a mask and bright colored shirt, associated with a dark colored Chevrolet S10.
Animal call: 8:38 p.m. — A man said a dog in the 200 block of South Stockton Street bit his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:33 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of East Locust Street heard about four loud pops, then saw two young men running toward garfield Street.
Saturday
Alarm: 12:13 a.m. — A man on a bicycle was caught on video looking into cars on a lot in the 1000 block of South Beckman Road. he was also able to open the door to a sedan parked near the lot’s rear corner.
Vehicle theft: 10:35 a.m. — A white 2001 Honda Accord four-door was stolen in the 100 block of North Cherokee Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:46 p.m. — A man wearing all black was seen carrying a pole with a knife or bladeon the end in the 600 block of East Kettleman Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:45 p.m. — A resident in the 900 block of Lloyd Street heard three loud explosions.
Vehicle violation: 10:18 p.m. — About 20 people were racing cars in the area of Main and Oak streets.
Sunday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:13 a.m. — A resident in the 2200 block of Yosemite Drive heard a loud boom.
Disturbance: 4:33 a.m. — A man wearing a hat and tan jacket was walking around a parking lot in the 700 block of South Cherokee Lane pointing what looked a like a rifle at the building.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:11 a.m. — A man was seen sitting by a fountain in the 600 block of South Cherokee Lane and waving a knife around.
Explosives: 10:30 p.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Mills Avenue said children were lighting fireworks in the church parking lot. One of the fireworks hit the resident’s window.
Monday
Burglary: 7:09 a.m. — Tools and other items were taken from a truck in the 2400 block of Rockingham Circle.