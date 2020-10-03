Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Lodi Police Department received 160 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 8:26 a.m. — A man in a black SUV was shooting birds with a pellet gun in the 2400 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:09 a.m. — A resident in the 1500 block of Amber Leaf Way said three men in a white utility truck were posing as PG&E workers. The men did not have any identification or marking on the truck and were trying to get into the residence.
Robbery: 3:03 p.m. — A man jumped over the counter at a business in the 2400 block of West Kettleman Lane, took money out of the register and demanded an employee open her purse and the safe.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:07 p.m. — A 25-year-old man wearing a blue shirt with white shoulders and carrying a small pink bag was going house to house walking into yards.
Vandalism: 8:08 p.m. — A child on a scooter shot a pellet gun at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Eden Street.