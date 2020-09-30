Between the hours of 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 173 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 9:15 a.m. — A resident in the 1000 block of Lake Home Drive arrived home to find their 17-year-old daughter unconscious.
Petty theft: 10:40 a.m. — A man ran out of a business in the 2300 block of West Kettleman Lane with a television the day prior and fled in a silver Toyota sedan.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:38 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of West Elm Street said a transient was trying to get into a neighbor’s home.
Petty theft: 1:30 p.m. — Someone in a dark green Toyota sedan tampered with mailboxes in the 900 block of East Turner Road and stole mail.
Burglary: 1:41 p.m. — A resident in the 2000 block of Van Ruiten Drive said someone broke into their vehicle during the night and stole a prison identification and credit cards.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:21 p.m. — A man in his 40s associated with a white pick up truck claimed he worked for the Lodi News-Sentinel and was taking photos of a resident’s wife and her car in the 1100 block of Inverness Drive. The man does not work for the News-Sentinel.
Burglary: 5:19 p.m. — A resident on the 2400 block of West Turner Road said someone stole a laptop and other personal items from their vehicle some time during the night.
Vehicle theft: 5:31 p.m. — A white Toyota Camry was stolen in the 300 block of West Locust Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:11 p.m. — Two people were seen looking into vehicles with flashlights in a parking lot in the 500 block of East Vine Street.
Tuesday
Alarm: 12:25 a.m. — A white woman in a black jacket and white skirt was looking under vehicles with a white man in a red shirt and tan pants in the 1200 block of South Beckman Road.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:55 a.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Lawrence Avenue heard a loud explosion in the alley and a woman screaming.