Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 612 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Petty theft: 1:45 p.m. — A group of children stole unknown items from a construction site in the 0 block of East Lockeford Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 1:56 p.m. — A man was seen trying to open doors of vehicles parked in the lot in the 0 block of West Lodi Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:04 p.m. — A naked woman was picking branches on Eden Street, near the 600 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Vandalism: 11:58 p.m. — Someone was throwing rocks at passing vehicles in the 0 block of West Lodi Avenue.
Friday
Burglary: 12:53 a.m. — A man broke down a door to make entry into an apartment in the 700 block of North Church Street and broke our a rear window. The burglar left with a black bag in a white sedan.
Vehicle violation: 5:06 p.m. — A gray sedan was racing with a silver sedan in the area of North Stockton and East Locust Street, running stop signs and almost hitting pedestrians.
Petty theft: 6:43 p.m. — A couple stole about $160 worth of meat products from a store in the 600 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Assault: 10:01 p.m. — A man was attacked by about five people in front of his home in the 800 block of West Harney Lane.
Saturday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:38 a.m. — Two victims of gunshot wounds were dropped off at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:43 a.m. — Several car alarms began sounding in the 0 block of Schlenker Drive, and a resident though someone might be trying to steal cars.
Burglary: 5:22 a.m. — A purse, wallet and set of keys were stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Disturbance: 9:31 a.m. — About four participants of a protest were swinging baseball bats in the 0 block of South Hutchins Street.
Petty theft: 6:36 p.m. — A purse was stolen from Target.
Sunday
Suspicious circumstance: 5:18 a.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Stanislaus Street heard a loud explosion to the west.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:58 p.m. — A man pulled a handgun from his pocket in the 400 block of East Pine Street.
Animal: 4:16 p.m. — An 11-year-old was bitten by a neighbor’s dog in the 800 block of Pleasant Avenue.
Battery: 6:53 p.m. — A 15-year-old was attacked by two people on the Lodi Lake Nature Trail.
Burglary: 7:30 p.m. — A battery was taken from a green Chevrolet Cavalier in the 500 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Monday
Shooting: 1:17 a.m. — A resident in the 400 block of East Pine Street said a man shot at them about 45 minutes earlier.