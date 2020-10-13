Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 519 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Petty theft: 6:41 a.m. — A resident in the 1800 block of Lakeshore Drive said someone stole the cover to their car.
Burglary: 7:06 a.m. — A resident in the 2300 block of Woodlake Circle said someone stole a work backpack with a laptop inside, checks and various tools from their truck during the night.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:08 a.m. — A resident in the 500 block of Hilborn Street said a red Dodge Magnun with tinted windows was circling the neighborhood slowly, and she believed the occupants were targeting her house because they continually stopped in front of it.
Burglary: 4:45 p.m. — A resident in the 2300 block of West Elm Street said they heard a loud noise at about 2 a.m. Thursday morning and found that someone left a large footprint through the front security door.
Friday
Suspicious circumstance: 2:44 p.m. — The community mailboxes in the 1100 block of Rivergate Drive were wide open.
Explosives: 7:35 p.m. — A resident in the 600 block of Carlo Way heard a possible gunshot in the area.
Robbery: 7:47 p.m. — A citizen was robbed at knife-point at a bus stop in the 900 block of South Fairmont Avenue by a white man in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a white shirt, dark pants and a black backpack.
Explosives: 10:20 p.m. — About four children were setting off fireworks in the 400 block of East Pine Street.
Saturday
Suspicious circumstance: 1:43 p.m. — A man with a knife was standing on a resident’s front porch in the 600 block of South Central Avenue.
Battery: 2 p.m. — A customers inside a business in the 2900 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway said another customer pushed him down.
Collision: 3:07 p.m. — A black SUV collided with a child on a bicycle in the 1600 block of West Kettleman Lane. The child appeared to be up and around.
Indecent exposure: 4:25 p.m. — A white man wearing a black dress and heels was soliciting for prostitution and exposing his genitals in the area of East Tokay Street and South Cherokee Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 8 p.m. — Three loud explosions were heard in the area of West Turner Road and Roper Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:46 p.m. — A white man in a black hooded sweatshirt was trying to scare passersby in the 1200 block of Rivergate Drive by jumping out in front of them.
Sunday
Burglary: 5:56 a.m. — A resident in the 1500 block of Lakeshore Drive said someone shattered their window and was unsure if anyone was inside the residence.
COVID-19: 1:04 p.m. — About 50 people were gathered on a lawn in the 2000 block of South Stockton Street for a car show, none of whom were wearing masks.
Petty theft: 10:17 p.m. — A white woman was checking mailboxes and taking items from them in the 1900 block of Scarborough Drive.
Monday
Weapons: 1:12 a.m. — A man in the backseat of a vehicle brandished a handgun at a drive-thru employee in the 2600 block of West Kettleman Lane as she handed the three occupants their drinks. The man then loaded the gun in front of her before the vehicle drove off. The man was described as white in his 20s, wearing a beanie cap, a hoop nose piercing and gray hooded sweatshirt.
Vandalism: 4:59 a.m. — The front windows of a business in the 800 block of West Kettleman Lane were smashed.