Between the hours of 10 a.m. Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department recieved 150 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Burglary: 11:05 a.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Columbia Drive saw a shirtless man walking away from a residence and does not live in the home.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:11 p.m. — A resident in the 900 block of South Church Street saw a man loitering in the area and try to remove an air conditioning unit from his home.
Petty theft: 12:47 p.m. — A catalytic converter was stolen in the 300 block of South Sacramento Street.
Animal call: 4:29 p.m. — Someone found a dog in a dumpster in the 400 block of West Elm Street, and it appeared to be in a trap.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:22 p.m. — A man on a bicycle tried to steal a leafblower from a resident in the 200 block of West Elm Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:29 p.m. — A black Volkswagen was seen in front of a vacant residence in the 400 block of Murray Street. The home’s door had been open for more than four hours.
Hit and run: 10:04 p.m. — A dark-colored SUV collided with a white Toyota Corolla in the area of North Stockton and East Pine streets, The SUV drove east on Pine Street. There were no injuries.
Wednesday
Collision: 4:22 a.m. — Someone drove a white four-door sedan into a ditch in the 400 block of East Turner Road near the southbound Highway 99 offramp.